Johnsburg boys soccer fall in supersectional: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, Oct. 28

BOYS SOCCER

Peoria Christian 4, Johnsburg 1: At Chillicothe, the Skyhawks fell behind by two goals in the first half and couldn’t recover in a season-ending loss to the Chargers in a Class 1A Illinois Valley Central Supersectional match.

After Peoria Christian scored twice in the first 14 minutes, Johnsburg’s Armando Garcia cut the lead in half with a goal in the 23rd minute. The Chargers led 2-1 at halftime and then added two more goals after the break.

The Skyhawks (13-9), who beat rival Richmond-Burton 3-1 in the Oregon Sectional championship on Tuesday, were making their first supersectional appearance in program history.

The Skyhawks’ 13 wins were their most since 2015.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Class 3A Lake Park Sectional: At Roselle, Hampshire’s Hudson Szymonik took 15th place to qualify for the state meet individually and Huntley’s team placed third with 163 points to advance to next week’s state tournament.

Freshman Haley Rahman led Huntley in 21st place, followed by Ava Allison in 27th and Cori Kilvinger in 30th.

Class 3A Hoffman Estates Sectional: At Busse Woods, McHenry’s Danielle Jensen took sixth place to advance to the state meet. She was the lone area qualifier.

Class 1A Oregon Sectional: At Oregon Park West, Richmond-Burton finished in fifth place with 186 points for one of the qualifying spots to the state meet.

Alexia Spatz led the Rockets in 10th place, with Savannah Wells in 21st and Emerson Wold in 26th.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Class 3A Lake Park Sectional: At Roselle, Huntley’s Tommy Nitz finished in eighth place to qualify for the state meet next Saturday in Peoria. He was the lone area qualifier.

Class 3A Hoffman Estates Sectional: At Busse Woods, Jacobs’ Matt Andreano and Andrew Beyer finished ninth and 10th to qualify for next week’s state meet.

Cary-Grove’s Jameson Tenopir (12th) and McHenry’s Nick Schmitz (13th) were the other local qualifiers.

Class 1A Oregon Sectional: At Oregon Park West, Richmond-Burton’s Gavin McInnis finished 37th, but missed qualifying for the state meet.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Fox Valley Conference Invite: At Woodstock, Crystal Lake South co-op, which combines with Crystal Lake Central and Prairie Ridge, won its second straight conference championship.

South co-op junior Abby Uhl was named Most Valuable Swimmer, and Jacobs co-op freshman Rachel Johnson was named Newcomer of the Year.

South co-op won with 276 points, followed by Jacobs co-op in second with 251. Huntley (173) was third, Cary-Grove (171) was fourth and Woodstock North co-op (163) was fifth. McHenry (136) was sixth.

The Gators placed first in seven of the meet’s 11 events. Uhl was the only swimmer to take first in two individual events with victories in the 100-yard freestyle (52.93) and 200 free (1:55.34).

Other individual winners for the Gators were Avery Watson in the 100 butterfly (1:00.15), Penny Brereton in the 200 IM (2:19.57) and Bella Fontana in the 500 free (5:22.49).

Fontana, Watson, Mackenzie Resch and Uhl were first in the 200 free (1:40.01) and 400 free relays (3:38.57).

Jacobs co-op’s Katelyn Mumper, Kaitlyn Tomaszewski, Johnson and Elie Niemi took first in the 200 medley relay (1:51.51), while Johnson won the 100 backstroke (58.82) and Tomaszewski won the 100 breaststroke (1:09.10).

Woodstock North co-op’s Bella Borta was first in the 50 free (24.58).