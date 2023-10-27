Woodstock volleyball wins first regional since 2006: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, Oct. 26

Girls volleyball

Woodstock 2, Crystal Lake South 0: Hallie Steponaitis finished with 22 kills to lead the Blue Streaks to their first regional title since 2006, winning the Class 3A Boylan Regional championship 25-15, 26-24.

Ella White had 14 digs for Woodstock (27-10) and Julia Laidig added 22 assists, six digs and three aces. Mai Carrasco finished with five digs and one assist, Kennedy Cordell had four kills and Allison O’Brien added three kills.

The Blue Streaks will play Prairie Ridge on Monday in the Class 3A Woodstock North Sectional semifinal at 7 p.m.

Gabby Wire had 17 kills and four digs for South (23-14), Logan Georgy added four kills and two blocks, Morgan Johnson finished with five kills and seven digs while Bobbi Wire had eight digs.

Prairie Ridge 2, Grayslake Central 0: At Grayslake, Mackenzie Schmidt had 10 kills and two blocks to lead the Wolves to their second straight regional title with a 25-21, 25-17 victory in the Class 3A Grayslake North Regional championship.

Grace Jansen had 25 assists and seven digs for PR (20-17) and Alli Rogers added 10 digs and four aces. Maizy Angello finished with seven digs, four kills and two blocks.

Warren 2, Jacobs 1: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles’ comeback effort came up short, losing 25-22, 24-26, 26-24 in the Class 4A Jacobs Regional championship.

Jordan Miller finished the night for Jacobs (19-17) with 17 kills, seven kills, two blocks and one ace while Ali Pierre had 10 blocks, five kills and five digs. Cassie Gorritty added five digs, four kills and two blocks and Mia Koltuniuk had seven digs and five kills.

Rockford Christian 2, Marian Central 1: At Richmond, the Hurricanes’ season ended after a 28-26, 21-25, 25-12 loss in the Class 2A Richmond-Burton Regional championship.

Ella Conlon led the way for Marian (12-23) with 16 kills, 11 digs and one block while Jordan Orlos added five kills and three blocks. Alex Rewiako added nine digs, two aces and one assist and Jilly Winkelman finished with 10 digs and three assists.

Belvidere North 2, Woodstock North 0: At Belvidere, the Thunder finished their year with a 25-18, 25-19 loss in the Class 3A Belvidere North Regional championship.

Devynn Schulze led Woodstock North (21-16) with 16 digs and Lexi Hansen had nine digs and five kills. Dani Hansen finished with four kills, three digs and three assists, Caylin Stevens had four aces, three kills and two digs while Gabby Schefke had nine assists, five digs and four aces.

Hononegah 2, Hampshire 1: At Rockton, the Whip-Purs came up short in a 26-24, 24-26, 25-21 loss in the Class 4A Hononegah Regional championship.

Libertyville 2, McHenry 1: At Fox Lake, the Warriors couldn’t hold on to an early lead, falling 21-25, 26-24, 26-24 in the Class 4A Grant Regional championship.