Johnsburg, R-B advance in Class 1A sectional title game: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, Oct. 21

BOYS SOCCER

Johnsburg 3, Somonauk 1: At the Class 1A Oregon Sectional, the Skyhawks (12-8-2) scored twice in the second half Saturday to beat the Bobcats in their semifinal game and create an all-Kishwaukee River Conference championship.

Somonauk scored in the fifth minute, but the Skyhawks came back with Jacob Calhoun scoring off of AIden Schwichow’s goal just before halftime.

Armando Garcia scored off Payton Fiene’s assist with 4 minutes remaining in the game, then Kyle Patterson made a penalty kick with 2:00 to go.

Preston Michel had 12 saves in goal. The Skyhawks face Richmond-Burton at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the championship game. The winner moves on to the Chillicothe IVC Supersectional at 11 a.m. next Saturday.

Richmond-Burton 3, Westminster Christian 1: At the Class 1A Oregon Sectional, Joe Kyes scored twice as the Rockets beat the Warriors in their semifinal.

R-B will face KRC foe Johnsburg at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the championship.

Westminster Christian scored in the 12th minute, but Kyes scored off Sean Rockwell’s assist to tie the score before halftime.

Dalton Youngs scored off Rockwell’s assist in the second half and Kyes added an insurance goal with 9 minutes remaining off Aiden Lindsey’s assist.

Piotr Chmeilowski had five saves in goal for R-B.

Crystal Lake South 1, Lake Forest 0: At the Class 2A Crystal Lake South Regional, the No. 2-seeded Gators got a second-half goal from Nolan Getzinger to beat the No. 6 Scouts for their sixth consecutive regional title.

Hayden Stone assisted on the goal. Chris Slawek had five saves in goal for the Gators (17-4-1).

South faces Grayslake North at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Grayslake Central Sectional.

Harvard 2 Grayslake Central 1: At the Class 2A Antioch Regional, the No. 9 Hornets defeated the No. 1 Rams in the championship game.

Central scored first, but Harvard answered before halftime with Martin Quintero scoring off an assist from Avery Gonzalez.

Quintero added a second-half goal off a penalty kick. Ricardo Flores had three saves for the Hornets.

Harvard plays Prairie Ridge at 5 p.m. Tuesday in a Grayslake Central Sectional semifinal.

Prairie Ridge 2, Deerfield 1, OT: At the Class 2A Vernon Hills Regional, Mason Fowler scored in overtime off of Henry Knoll’s assist as the No. 4 Wolves beat the No. 12 Warriors.

Gabe Porter scored Prairie Ridge’s first goal in the second half.

Huntley 1, Dundee-Crown 0 (shootout): At the Class 3A Huntley Regional, goalkeeper Jack Bakey came up with three saves in the penalty-kick shootout to give the Red Raiders (16-5-1) a victory in the championship game on Friday.

The game went scoreless through regulation and both overtime periods. Bakey had six saves in the game.

Finley Williams, Gavin Eagan and Kyle Paler made their PK shots, while Bakey sealed the win with saves on D-C’s first three shots.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Class 1A Winnebago Regional: At Fuller Forest Preserve, Alexia Spatz took second and led Richmond-Burton to second place as a team to advance to next week’s sectional meet.

The Rockets’ Savannah Wells was ninth and Emerson Wold was 11th. Johnsburg’s Giada Miraldi took 20th and qualified individually.

Class 2A Woodstock North Regional: At Emricson Park, Crystal Lake South’s Abby Machesky (second), Liv Pinta (fourth) and Colette Bacidore (10th) led the way as the Gators won the team title with 41 points.

Hadley and Skyler Ferrero finished first and eighth to lead Crystal Lake Central to second with 58. Emma Macke was 11th.

Burlington Central was fourth with 125 and Woodstock was fifth with 132 to also qualify.

Abigail Burke led Burlington Central in seventh place. Keira Bogott led Woodstock in 16th.

Class 2A Lakes Regional: At Lakes High School in Lake Villa, Olivia McPherson took eight place and Ali Storz was 25th as Prairie Ridge took fourth to qualify with 129 points.

Class 3A Grant Regional: At the Bulldog Athletic Complex in Ingleside, McHenry’s Danielle Jensen took second and Skyler Balzer was 12th to qualify individually for the sectional meet next week.

Cary-Grove’s Kate Aniolkowski qualified in 21st place.

Class 3A Palatine Regional: At Deer Grove Forest Preserve, Jacobs’ Bailey Schwartz took 14th to qualify for the sectional meet.

Class 3A Hampshire Regional: At Hampshire High School, freshman Haley Rahman won the race and led the Red Raiders to first place with 34 points.

Huntley put its five scoring runners in the top 12 with Ava Allison (sixth), Cori Kilvinger (seventh), Moran Sauber (ninth) and Aspen Maldonado (11th).

Hampshire finished second with 58, led by Hudson Szymonik in fifth and Hannah Jones in 10th.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Class 1A Winnebago Regional: At Fuller Forest Preserve, Angus McClellan and Gavin McInnis took 16th and 17th as Richmond-Burton took fourth with 111 points to advance.

Johnsburg’s Micah Klos finished 30th and qualified individually.

Class 2A Woodstock North Regional: At Emricson Park, Woodstock put six runner in the top 12 to win the meet with 25 points, led by twins Ishan and Aryan Patel, who finished first and second.

The Blue Streaks’ Jakob Crown (sixth), Ellery Shutt (seventh), Cohen Shutt (ninth) and Charlie Baker (12th) were also among the top runners.

Crystal Lake Central was second, Burlington Central was third and Crystal Lake South was sixth to advance.

Crystal Lake Central’s Aiden Shulfer was third and Nate Peyer was 11th. Burlington Central’s Ryan Kries was fourth and South’s Joey Gonzalez was fifth.

Marengo’s Marcus Ray qualified as an individual in 18th place.

Class 2A Lakes Regional: At Lakes High School in Lake Villa, Will Gelon, Gerrit Dam and Evan Gilleland took second through fourth to lead Prairie Ridge to first place with 37 points.

Eddy Klimkowski was 13th and Kevin DeGroot was 15th.

Class 3A Grant Regional: At the Bulldog Athletic Complex in Ingleside, Cary-Grove’s Jameson Tenopir was second to qualify individually and McHenry took sixth as a team to advance to the sectional meet.

McHenry’s Nick Schmitz was fourth and Doug Martin was sixth.

Class 3A Palatine Regional: At Deer Grove Forest Preserve, Jacobs took fourth as a team to qualify, led by Max Sudrzynski in third place.

The Golden Eagles also had Andrew Beyer in seventh and Matt Andreano in 10th. Dundee-Crown’s Joseph Hillyer qualified in 19th place.

Class 3A Hampshire Regional: At Hampshire High School, Huntley’s Tommy Nitz won the race and led the Red Raiders to the team title with 34 points.

Huntley’s Zach Zuzzio was seventh. Hampshire was second as a team with 58, led by Jack and Nolan Sheets in sixth and 11th places.