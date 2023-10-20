Marian Central girls tennis advances at state: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, Oct. 19

Girls Tennis

Class 1A state tournament: At various locations, all of Marian Central’s participants stayed alive in the tournament.

Holly Garrelts and Jenna Remke won their first two matches 6-3, 7-6 (3), and 7-5, 6-3, before falling in their third match 6-0, 6-1. The duo will play in the consolation bracket Friday.

The Hurricanes’ Kaitlyn Remke won her opening match against Benet’s Lily Lopatka 6-4, 6-2, before losing her second-round match to Carbondale’s Skylar Moore 3-6, 6-3, 11-9. Kaitlyn Remke will play Olney’s McKenna Snider on Friday in the consolation bracket.

The Hurricanes’ Madison Kenyon won her first match against Marion’s Bella Parrilli 6-3, 6-1, but lost her second match to Francis W. Parker’s Riya Jain 6-1, 6-2. Kenyon will play Rochester’s Raleigh Meneghetti in the consolation bracket.

Johnsburg’s Isabelle Rodrigue came back to win her opening match 4-6, 7-5, 10-6, but dropped her second match to Illinois Math and Science Academy’s Josie Kim 6-3, 6-0. Rodrigue will play Rochester’s Julia Musgrave in the consolation bracket.

Class 2A state tournament: At various locations, Jacobs’ Kylie Cohn and Sara Casey battled to move on to play Friday.

The duo lost their opening match 6-2, 7-6, 7-0, before winning their consolation bracket opener 6-1, 6-0. The duo will play Lockport’s Patricia Jurzyk and Breanne Schultz.

Huntley’s Kate Burkey and Carlie Weishaar won their opening match 6-2, 6-4, before losing in the second round 6-0, 6-0. The duo ended their season when they lost their next match 6-4, 6-1, in the consolation bracket.

Girls Volleyball

Huntley 2, Burlington Central 1: At Huntley, the Red Raiders came back to win their regular-season finale.

Morgan Jones led Huntley (29-6, 17-1) with 17 kills, six digs and one ace, while Lizzy Williams had 11 aces, six kills and one block. Mari Rodriguez added 17 digs and one assist and Laura Boberg finished with 38 assists, 10 digs, one kill and one block.

Ashli Bonds had 10 kills and eight digs for Central (19-15, 7-11) and Brianna Gritzman added 22 digs and two assists.

Dundee-Crown 2, Cary-Grove 0: At Carpentersville, the Chargers ended the regular season with a 25-23, 25-15 win.

Audrey Prusko led the way for D-C (12-16, 4-13) with 12 kills and four digs.

Crystal Lake Central 2, Hampshire 0: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers took down the Whip-Purs (25-21, 25-19) to win their sixth straight match.

Siena Smiejek finished with seven kills, four digs, two aces and two blocks for Central (23-12, 12-6) and Mia Ginter had 15 digs. Marissa Stavropoulos added six assists, Quin O’Donnell had seven digs and four kills while Mykaela Wallen had eight digs and six kills.

Crystal Lake South 2, Jacobs 0: At Crystal Lake, the Gators held off the Golden Eagles 25-18, 25-22.

Gabby Wire had 14 kills, 13 digs and two aces for South (21-11, 11-6), Morgan Johnson had nine kills, six digs and three aces while Olivia Apt added 10 assists and six digs.

Johnsburg 2, Rockford Lutheran 0: At Rockford, the Skyhawks won their second straight 25-16, 25-21, to end their regular season.

Delaney Stern led the way with 18 assists, three kills and two aces for Johnsburg (20-15, 7-7), Juliana Cashmore had seven kills and three blocks and Abriana Bruns added nine digs and two assists.

Girls Swimming

Crystal Lake South co-op 117, Huntley 53: At Crystal Lake, Abby Uhl, Avery Watson and Bella Fontana each won three individual events to lead the Gators to a Fox Valley Conference win.

Uhl won the 200-yard freestyle and 500 free, Fontana took both the 200 individual medley and 50 free while Watson won the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke. Kenzie Resch finished first in the 100 free and Emma Sieg won the 100 breaststroke.

Watson, Resch, Abby Daman and Becca Flint led the way in the 200 medley relay win, Watson, Resch, Fontana and Uhl won in the 400 free relay while the 200 free relay also won.