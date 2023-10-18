Johnsburg boys soccer wins 2nd straight regional: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, Oct. 17

Boys soccer

Johnsburg 7, Stillman Valley 0: At Marengo, senior Kyle Patterson recorded his second consecutive hat trick to lead the Skyhawks to the Class 1A Marengo Regional championship and their second regional title in a row Tuesday.

Patterson also had two assists for Johnsburg (11-8-2), which advances to face Somonauk in an Oregon Sectional semifinal at noon Saturday.

Payton Fiene scored two goals, and Aiden Schwichow and Jacob Calhoun each had one. Kyle Jesuit had two assists. Preston Michel made three saves in goal, and Drew Jesuit had one.

Prairie Ridge 5, Woodstock 0: At Vernon Hills, Henry Knoll scored four goals for the Wolves (13-4-2) to beat the Blue Streaks (13-10-2) in their Class 2A Vernon Hills Regional semifinal.

Mason Fowler had Prairie Ridge’s other goal, and Sam Kirk, Josh Marineau, Logan Braun and Jensen Schroeder had assists.

Prairie Ridge will face Deerfield in the championship at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Crystal Lake South 9, North Chicago 0: At Crystal Lake, the Gators (16-4-1) beat the Warhawks in a Class 2A Crystal Lake South Regional semifinal. South will face either Lake Forest or Lakes in the championship at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Nick Prus scored three goals, and Nolan Getzinger had two goals and three assists. Nico Velasco, Hayden Stone, Brendan Lewis and Ali Ahmed each scored once. Chris Slawek made one save in goal.

Larkin 1, Jacobs 0: At Machesney Park, the Golden Eagles’ (7-12-1) season came to an end with a loss to the Royals in their Class 3A Harlem Regional semifinal.

Larkin scored four minutes into the second half for the game’s only goal.

Huntley 6, Jefferson 0: At Huntley, Hudson Nielsen had a hat trick and an assist as the Red Raiders (15-5-1) rolled past the J-Hawks for a Class 3A Huntley Regional semifinal win.

Isaac Jacobo, Gavin Eagan and Elias Ramon also scored. Jack Bakey made five saves in the shutout.

Huntley will face Dundee-Crown in the championship at 5 p.m. Friday.

Dundee-Crown 2, McHenry 1 (OT): At Huntley, the Chargers scored eight minutes into overtime and went on to defeat the Warriors in their Class 3A Huntley Regional semifinal.

Wauconda 6, Woodstock North 1: At Grayslake, the Thunder (11-12-1) fell to the Bulldogs in their Class 2A Grayslake North Regional semifinal.

Burlington Central 3, Belvidere 1: At Belvidere, the Rockets (11-6-3) defeated the Bucs to reach the Class 2A Belvidere North Regional championship.

Central will face host Belvidere North at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Girls volleyball

Huntley 2, Dundee-Crown 0: At Huntley, Lizzy Williams had 10 kills, eight digs and three aces for the Raiders (28-6, 16-1 FVC) in a 25-16, 25-13 Fox Valley Conference win against the Chargers (12-16, 4-13).

Morgan Jones had five kills and two aces, and Laura Boberg had 21 assists, five digs and two aces. Avery Gonzalez and Jocelyn Erling both had three kills.

Crystal Lake Central 2, Prairie Ridge 0: At Crystal Lake, the visiting Tigers beat the Wolves 25-21, 25-23 in their FVC match.

Siena Smiejek had five kills, five digs and six blocks for Central (22-12, 11-6). Mykaela Wallen had six kills, six digs and two aces. Mia Ginter had 14 digs and Marissa Stavropoulos added nine assists.

Maizy Agnello had nine kills and four digs for Prairie Ridge (18-16, 11-6). Mackenzie Schmidt had six kills, Grace Jansen had 19 assists and four digs, and Alli Rogers added seven digs.

Burlington Central 2, Hampshire 0: At Hampshire, Ashli Bonds had seven kills and three digs for the Rockets (19-14, 7-10) in a 25-18, 25-15 FVC win against the Whips (18-15, 9-8).

Leah Freesemann had five kills for Central. Brianna Gritzman had nine digs and Haidyn Schatz and Ainsley Wilson had three kills apiece. Tiernan Naus had nine assists and two aces.

Cary-Grove 2, Crystal Lake South 1: At Cary, the Trojans (4-27, 2-15) defeated the Gators 25-22, 22-25, 25-20 in their FVC match.

Gabby Wire had 16 kills and nine dig for South (20-11, 10-7). Morgan Johnson had four kills and two aces and Maddy Cook added three aces and seven digs. Grace Meyer had 14 assists, Bobbi Wire had 12 digs and Logan Georgy had three blocks and two kills.

Jacobs 2, McHenry 1: At Algonquin, the Eagles (16-15, 9-8) came back to beat the Warriors (19-15, 6-11) 16-25, 25-16, 25-19 in their FVC match.

Jordan Miller had 12 digs and four blocks, and Bella Van de Burgt had four aces and nine digs for Jacobs. Ali Pierre had seven kills and nine blocks, and Teagan Van Stone had four kills and seven blocks. Meghan Retzler had 14 digs and two aces, Abby Deacon had 12 assists and 12 digs, and Gracie Breeze had 21 digs.

Harvard 2, Westminster Christian 0: At Harvard, the Hornets (3-24) defeated the Warriors 25-22, 25-15 in nonconference action.

Jaclyn McMillian had seven kills and four digs for Harvard, and Mindy Krasinski had five kills and four aces. Ella Martin had two kills and three blocks, and Aideliz Renteria had 16 assists