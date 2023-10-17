Marian Central wins Class 1A girls tennis sectional: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Monday, Oct. 16

GIRLS TENNIS

Class 1A Antioch Sectional: Marian Central continued one of its best girls tennis season in school history by winning the tournament Monday and qualifying three entries for the state tournament.

The Hurricanes’ Kaitlyn Remke beat teammate Madison Kenyon for the singles championship. Holly Garrelts and Jenna Remke won at doubles for Marian.

The final matches of the tournament were postponed until Monday because of rain on Saturday.

Kaitlyn Remke, Kenyon and Garrelts qualified for state last year, with Garrelts and Bella Zecchin advancing in doubles.

The Hurricanes were 17-2 in dual matches and won the inaugural Chicagoland Christian Conference Tournament.

Marian was second in the Antioch Sectional last year to Prairie Ridge. The Wolves finished with 22 points to Marian’s 20.

VOLLEYBALL

Richmond-Burton 2, Marengo 0: At Richmond, Alex Hopp had 23 assists and four kills as the Rockets (28-6, 13-0) defeated the Indians 25-18, 25-18 in their Kishwaukee River Conference match.

Maggie Uhwat put down 11 kills, Dani Hopp added seven kills, two aces and a block, Elissa Furlan had four kills and 15 digs and Lanee Cooley had 10 digs.

Alana Hartel served three aces for the Indians and had six digs. Madalyn Mardock had four kills and six digs and Leila Becovic had three kills and two blocks.

BOYS SOCCER

DeKalb 4, Hampshire 0: At the Class 3A Elgin Regional, the No. 17 Barbs defeated the No. 16 Whip-Purs in their play-in game and advance to face top-seeded Elgin at 5 p.m. Wednesday.