Huntley’s top tennis doubles team qualifies for state: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, Oct. 14

GIRLS TENNIS

Class 2A Cary-Grove Sectional: At Cary, Huntley’s Kate Burkey and Carlie Weishaar finished second in doubles at the tournament to qualify for the state tournament, which will be played Thursday through Saturday at various sites in the suburbs.

Burkey and Weishaar lost to Lake Zurich’s Summer and Tessa Fabsik in the championship match 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Jacobs’ Kylie Cohn and Sara Casey took fourth in doubles to qualify. Cohn was the Golden Eagles’ top singles player most of the season, but was moved to doubles for the state series.

Crystal Lake Central’s Katie Hamill and Kaitlin Coffey lost to Barrington’s Isra Khan and Stephanie Yoon 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 in the quarterfinals, the match that would have qualified them for state. Khan and Yoon beat Cohn and Casey for third place.

Huntley’s Ella Doughty lost to Barrington’s Courtney Croll 6-3, 6-2 in the quarterfinals and missed qualifying for state.

Class 1A Antioch Sectional: Marian Central will look to build on its strong season, which included a Chicagoland Christian Conference team championship, when play resumes Monday. The tournament was postponed by rain Saturday.

BOYS SOCCER

Richmond-Burton 6, Rockford Lutheran 0: At the Class 1A R-B Regional, the Rockets (14-10) got two goals each from Jack Meyer and Sean Rockwell as they defeated the Crusaders in the semifinals.

Maddox Meyer and Johann Boentges also had a goal apiece for the Rockets. No. 1-seeded R-B hosts No. 4 Winnebago at 4 p.m. Tuesday for the championship.

Johnsburg 9, Oregon 0: At the Class 1A Marengo Regional, No. 3 Johnsburg (10-8-2) beat the Hawks and advance to face No. 2 Stillman Valley at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the championship game.

Kyle Patterson and Payton Fiene each had three goals, and Jacob Calhoun scored twice. Aiden Schwichow had the Skyhawks’ other goal.

Kyle Jesuit had three assists, Patterson and Armando Garcia each had two, and Jacobs Calhoun and Ethan Pyles each had one.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Kishwaukee River Conference Meet: At Emricson Park in Woodstock, Ishan and Aryan Patel finished 1-2 to lead Woodstock to its fifth consecutive team championship.

Ishan Patel won his third consecutive KRC title and was followed by teammates Aryan Patel, Jakob Crown and Ellery Shutt. Marengo’s Marcus Ray prevented the Blue Streaks from getting a perfect score of 15.

Woodstock’s Charlie Baker, Cohen Shutt and Mile McLeer took sixth through eighth.

Richmond-Burton was second with 79 points, led by Gavin McInnis in 10th and Angus McClellan in 12th.

Woodstock North was third with 87, led by Daniel Jansen in 13th and Robert Carroll in 14th.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Kishwaukee River Conference Meet: At Emricson Park in Woodstock, Woodstock’s Keira Bogott was third and Sophie Sarabia was fifth as the Blue Streaks won the team title with 38 points, ahead of Sandwich at 53.

Sandwich’s Sundara Weber won the race in 18:56.07, with Richmond-Burton’s Alexia Spatz second in 21:20.28. Woodstock North’s Maddie Mock was fourth, and Marengo’s Amy Smith was sixth.

Woodstock’s other top runners were Grace Topf (ninth), Lily Novelle (10th) and Brooke Kashmier (11th).

R-B took third with 76 points and Savannah Wells was eighth, and Emerson Wold was 12th.

VOLLEYBALL

Glenbard East Autumnfest: At Lombard, Huntley finished 3-2 for the tournament and took sixth place out of 24 teams. The Red Raiders’ Morgan Jones was selected to the all-tournament team.

Huntley beat Joliet Catholic and Glenbard South in two sets each on Friday. The Raiders lost to Glenbard West, beat Wheaton-Warrenville South and lost to Oak Park River Forest.

Maine West Pumpkin Tournament: At Des Plaines, Jacobs (16-15) went 3-2 in the tournament, with Ali Pierre leading the team with 21 kills, 19 blocks and six aces.

Jordan Miller added 21 kills, seven blocks and four aces, while Teagan Van Stone had 17 kills and three blocks.

Abby Deacon led Jacobs with 44 assists and had 30 digs and six kills. Meghan Retzler contributed 31 assists and 41 digs. Gracie Breeze added 70 digs.

Woodstock North Tournament: Burlington Central (18-14) finished third at the tournament with wins over Harvard, Woodstock North, Auburn and Dunlap, and a loss to Kaneland.

Ashli Bonds led the Rockets with 25 kills, Haidyn Schatz, Emily Maramba and Ainsley Wilson all had 16 kills. Wilson also had seven blocks, and Maramba had six.

Brianna Gritzman led the defense with 59 digs, and Schatz had 47. Ashley Arceo topped Central with 43 assists.