Crystal Lake Central volleyball beats Jacobs: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, Oct. 12

VOLLEYBALL

Crystal Lake Central 2, Jacobs 0: At Algonquin, Mia Ginter had 13 digs and four aces for the Tigers in a 25-20, 25-14 win against the Golden Eagles (12-13, 8-8 FVC) in their Fox Valley Conference match.

Mykaela Wallen had eight kills and five digs for Central (21-12, 10-6), Siena Smiejek and Anna Starr had six kills apiece, and Marissa Stavropoulos added 14 assists. Vivian Akalaonu had four kills and two blocks.

Crystal Lake South 2, McHenry 0: At Crystal Lake, Bobbi Wire had 13 digs and three aces for the Gators in a 25-15, 25-17 FVC win against the Warriors (19-14, 6-10).

Gabby Wire had 12 kills and three aces for South (20-8, 10-6). Morgan Johnson had 10 kills, two aces and six digs, Olivia Apt had 17 assists and three digs, and Grace Meyer had 10 assists and two blocks.

Logan Georgy added three blocks and Joanna Kruzolek had three kills and a block.

Prairie Ridge 2, Burlington Central 0: At Burlington, Tegan Vrbancic tallied three aces and nine digs for the Wolves (16-12, 11-5) in their 26-24, 25-20 FVC win over Rockets (14-13, 6-10).

Mackenzie Schmidt had three blocks and three kills for Prairie Ridge (16-12, 11-5), Maizy Agnello had nine kills and four digs, and Grace Jansen added 17 assists, 11 digs and two blocks.

Huntley 2, Cary-Grove 1: At Cary, the Red Raiders came back to beat the Trojans (3-25, 1-15) 19-25, 25-16, 25-17 in the FVC match.

Morgan Jones had nine kills, nine digs and three aces for Huntley (24-4, 15-1), Jocelyn Erling had eight kills and Mari Rodriguez added 19 digs and three aces.

Avery Gonzalez had three kills and three blocks, Sienna Robertson had four kills and three blocks and Lizzy Williams had five kills and three digs. Laura Boberg had 25 assists, five digs and two aces in the win.

Hampshire 2, Dundee-Crown 1: At Carpentersville, the Whips (18-14, 9-7) beat the Chargers (7-15, 4-12) in their FVC match 25-23, 18-25, 25-23.

Johnsburg 2, Marian Central 0: At Johnsburg, Lila Duck and Sophie Person each had six kills to lead the Skyhawks past the Hurricanes 27-25, 25-22 in a nonconference match.

Abri Bruns had nine digs and three assists for Johnsburg (18-14). Delaney Stern had two aces, four kills, six digs and two blocks and Alexis Sweetwood added two aces and three kills.

Ella Conlon had 10 kills, 12 digs and two blocks for Marian (9-18), Mary Kate Hernon had four kills and Anna Lingle had 18 assists and nine digs.