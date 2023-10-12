Marian Central volleyball tops Belvidere in 3 sets: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday, Oct. 11

Volleyball

Marian Central 2, Belvidere 1: At Belvidere, Ella Conlon had a big night with 14 kills, 16 digs and two blocks as the Hurricanes earned a wild three-set win over the Bucs 25-15, 22-25, 31-29 in nonconference action.

Jordan Orlos had five kills, two aces and four blocks for Marian (9-17), Mary Kate Hernon had seven kills and four digs, and Anna Lingle had 22 assists and 13 digs. Caroline Stumpf had four kills and Michaela Johnson had 14 digs.

Marengo 2, Harvard 0: At Harvard, Sydney Andrews recorded five kills, 11 digs and three aces as the Indians beat the Hornets 25-19, 25-12 in Kishwaukee River Conference action.

Madalyn Mardock had 10 kills for Marengo (15-12-5, 6-6), Emily Kirchoff had eight digs and six assists, and Maddie Micele added six digs and two aces. Alana Hartel added seven digs and an ace and Dayna Carr had two blocks.

For Harvard (2-20, 0-12), Maddie McDonough had five kills, Jaclyn McMillian had three aces and Aideliz Renteria had seven assists.

Johnsburg 2, Plano 0: At Plano, Delaney Stern recorded five kills and five digs for the Skyhawks in a 25-11, 25-16 KRC win against the Reapers.

Casie Majercik had four kills and Abri Bruns had five digs for Johnsburg (17-14, 6-6).

McHenry 2, Wauconda 0: At McHenry, the Warriors (19-13) topped the Bulldogs 25-9, 25-16 in their nonconference match.

West Chicago 2, Hampshire 1: At West Chicago, the Whip-Purs (17-14) fell to the Wildcats 8-25, 25-14, 17-15 in nonconference action.