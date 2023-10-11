Huntley earns share of FVC boys soccer title: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, Oct. 10

BOYS SOCCER

Huntley 4, Burlington Central 0: At Huntley, the Red Raiders got two first-half goals from Hudson Nielsen and defeated the Rockets to earn a share of the Fox Valley Conference title Tuesday.

Huntley (14-5-1, 8-1 FVC) shares the championship with Crystal Lake South, which beat Jacobs 2-0 on Tuesday.

Nielsen scored two unassisted goals in the first half and assisted on Tyler Roberts’ goal in the second half. Kyle Paler had the Raiders’ other goal.

Jack Bakey had three saves in goal for the shutout

McHenry 2, Prairie Ridge 1: At McHenry, Nate Caruso and Aiden Fischer scored for the Warriors (11-11-2, 3-6) in their FVC win over the Wolves.

Marko Stojich assisted on Caruso’s goal, Braeden Juergensen assisted on Fischer’s goal.

McHenry goalkeeper Lee McClellan had five saves.

Crystal Lake Central 3, Hampshire 2: Nathan Gray, Mason McIntyre and Owen Kaiser scored goals for the Tigers in their FVC win over the Whip-Purs.

Vicente Romero and Isaac Hernandez had assists for Central. Chase Lemke and Anthony Bellino made two saves apiece in goal for the Tigers.

Marengo 2, Byron 1: At the Class 1A Marengo Regional, Jacob McCarthy and Aaron Ibarra scored for the No. 7-seeded Indians in their win over the No. 6 Tigers.

McCarthy assisted on Ibarra’s goal. The Indians advance to play No. 2 Stillman Valley at 4 p.m. Friday in a semifinal game.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Prairie Ridge 2, Dundee-Crown 1: At Crystal Lake, Mackenzie Schmidt had 11 kills and three blocks as the Wolves (15-12, 10-5) beat the Chargers (7-14, 4-11) 23-25, 25-19, 25-21 in their FVC match.

Grace Jansen had 29 assists and seven digs for Prairie Ridge. Maizy Agnello and Ashley Steifer each added 10 kills, and Julia Reina had six assists and seven digs.

Crystal Lake Central 2, McHenry 0: At McHenry, Mykaela Wallen had five kills, four aces and three blocks as the Tigers (20-12, 9-6) beat the Warriors (18-13, 6-9) 25-15, 25-22 in their FVC match.

Marissa Stavropoulos contributed with 14 assists for the Tigers. Siena Smiejek had three kills, three blocks and eight digs, Mia Ginter had 11 digs, and Anna Starr added five kills.

Jacobs 2, Burlington Central 1: At Algonquin, Ashli Bonds had 13 kills and two blocks as the Rockets (14-12, 6-9) fell to the Golden Eagles (12-11, 8-7) in their FVC match 25-13, 14-25, 26-24.

Tea Cetina had 15 assists and 10 digs, Leah Freesemann added seven kills and 10 digs and Tiernan Naus had six assists and eight digs. Ashley Arceo had five kills, five digs and four assists.

Johnsburg 2, Grant 0: At Fox Lake, Delaney Stern had 18 assists, 15 digs and three aces as the Skyhawks (16-14) beat the Bulldogs 25-15, 25-22 in their nonconference match.

Lila Duck had eight kills and eight digs, and Ivy Garcia added six kills and three blocks.

Monday’s result

Richmond-Burton 2, Wauconda 0: At Wauconda, Elissa Furlan has 10 kills, 10 digs and three aces as the Rockets (22-5) defeated the Bulldogs 25-16, 25-17 in a nonconference match.

Dani Hopp had 12 kills and Alex Hopp had 22 assists for the Rockets. Bri Maldonado added three aces and Zoe Freund had three kills.