VOLLEYBALL

Richmond-Burton 2, Wauconda 0: At Wauconda, Elissa Furlan has 10 kills, 10 digs and three aces as the Rockets (22-5) defeated the Bulldogs 25-16, 25-17 in a nonconference match.

Dani Hopp had 12 kills and Alex Hopp had 22 assists for the Rockets. Bri Maldonado added three aces and Zoe Freund had three kills.