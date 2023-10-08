Huntley boys soccer beats Barrington: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, Oct. 7

BOYS SOCCER

Huntley 2, Barrington 1: At Barrington, Hudson Nielsen and Isaac Jacobo both scored for the Red Raiders in a nonconference win over the Broncos.

Jack Breunig and Mason Leslie had assists for Huntley (13-5-1).

Jeremiah Reynolds had three saves in the first half, and Jake Bakey had five saves on six shots in the second half.

Round Lake 5, Dundee-Crown 4: At Round Lake, Diego Flores had two goals and an assist for the Chargers (11-7-1) in their nonconference loss to the Panthers.

Sebastian Sanchez had a goal and an assist, and Moises Rodriguez also scored in the loss for D-C. Manuel Hernandez and Braeden Hayes each had three saves.

Crystal Lake South 1, Rolling Meadows 0: At Rolling Meadows, Nolan Getzinger scored in the second half off an assist from Garrett Hess to lift the Gators past the Mustangs in nonconference action.

Chris Slawek and Nolan Schofield both made two saves for South (14-4-1).

Richmond-Burton 6, Marian Central 0: Richmond, Jack Meyer and Maddox Meyer both had two goals for the Rockets (13-10) in a nonconference win against the Hurricanes.

Sean Rockwell and Johann Boentges also scored for R-B.

Mundelein 2, Jacobs 0: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles fell to the Mustangs in nonconference action.

McHenry 2, Lakes 2: At Lake Villa, the Warriors tied the Eagles in the nonconference game.

VOLLEYBALL

Huntley Invite: At Huntley, the host Red Raiders finished 5-0 to win their own tournament. Huntley defeated Aurora Central Catholic, Marian Central and Yorkville Christian in straight sets and Glenbrook South and McHenry in three sets.

Crystal Lake Central went 4-1 with wins over Johnsburg, Hononegah, Aurora Central Catholic and Belvidere North and a loss to Glenbrook South. The Tigers won the gold bracket.

Mykaela Wallen had 26 kills, 41 digs and six aces for Central, Mia Ginter had 50 digs, and Marissa Stavropoulos added 60 assists. Also for the Tigers, Alexis Hadeler had 45 digs and seven aces, and Anna Starr had 22 kills.