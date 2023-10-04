Cary-Grove boys soccer upsets Huntley in overtime: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, Oct. 3

BOYS SOCCER

Cary-Grove 1, Huntley 0 (OT): At Huntley, Ian Frangiamore scored in overtime Monday to pick up a key win with big implications in the Fox Valley Conference race.

Angel Apaez made six saves for the Trojans (2-7-2, 2-3-2) to stop the Red Raiders (11-5-1, 6-1), who are tied for the FVC lead with Crystal Lake South.

Crystal Lake South 2, McHenry 1: At McHenry, South scored two first-half goals to take command of their FVC match to jump back to the top of the FVC standings.

Nick Prus scored the opening goal for the Gators (12-4-1, 6-1) while Nolan Getzinger added the match-winner later in the half. Chris Slawek made four saves in goal.

Marko Stojich scored for the Warriors (9-10-1, 2-5).

Prairie Ridge 4, Burlington Central 1: At Crystal Lake, Mason Fowler scored twice to lead the Wolves to an FVC win.

Henry Knoll and Sam Kirk each added goals for Prairie Ridg (12-3-1, 4-2-1), and Christopher Zinevich made three saves.

Jacobs 2, Crystal Lake Central 1 (OT): At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles pulled off the FVC win in overtime.

Elsworth McIntosh and Andrew Deegan both scored for Jacobs (6-9-1, 5-2).

Alvaro Manzano scored for Central (9-9-2, 2-4-1).

Dundee-Crown 4, Hampshire 0: At Hampshire, the Chargers (11-5-1, 3-4) picked up a commanding conference win.

Diego Flores, Cristopher Gonzalez, Ronaldo Zavala and Hugo Arista all scored.

Timothy Christian 9, Marian Central 0: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes (1-9, 1-4) couldn’t keep up in their conference match.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Crystal Lake Central 2, Burlington Central 0: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers swept the Rockets 25-15, 25-18 in the FVC match.

Mykaela Wallen led the Tigers (15-10, 8-5) with 10 digs, nine kills and five aces while Gabbie Anderson added 17 assists. Anna Starr had seven kills and Siena Smiejek finished with two blocks.

Dundee-Crown 2, McHenry 1: At McHenry, the Chargers came back after dropping the opening set to win 19-25, 25-22, 25-23 in FVC play.

Audrey Prusko finished the night with 12 kills, nine digs and three aces for D-C (6-13, 3-10), and Megan Pearson added five kills and two digs. Courtney Kompreda had 13 digs.

Hampshire 2, Crystal Lake South 0: At Hampshire, the Whip-Purs won for the third time in four matches 25-15, 25-13.

Gabby Wire had seven kills for the Gators (18-7, 8-5), and Olivia Apt added seven digs and five assists.

Huntley 2, Prairie Ridge 0: At Crystal Lake, the Red Raiders won their third straight FVC match 25-13, 25-12.

Georgia Watson led Huntley (16-4, 12-1) with 10 kills, four digs and three aces. Laura Boberg had 18 assists, two kills and two digs. Morgan Jones had six digs, four kills, one block and one ace.

Grace Jansen had seven assists and one ace for Prairie Ridge (11-9, 8-5) while Addison Gertz finished with three kills and one ace.

Richmond-Burton 2, Grant 0: At Fox Lake, the Rockets held on in their nonconference match 26-24, 25-23.

Alex Hopp had 29 assists and three aces for R-B (20-5), Elissa Furlan finished with 11 kills, seven digs and one block, and Dani Hopp earned five kills. Maggie Uhwat added 11 kills, six digs and one block, while Zoe Freund had five kills.

Marian Central 2, St. Edward 0: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes snapped a three-game losing streak with a 25-16, 25-19 win.

Ella Conlon led Marian (7-12, 3-3) with 10 kills, eight digs and two blocks. Anna Lingle had 23 assists and one kill, Jilly Winkelman earned five digs, three aces and one assist, Mary Kate Hernon finished with seven kills and two aces and Jordan Orlos had four aces and three kills.