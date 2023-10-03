PR’s Jenna Albanese qualifies for Class 2A state golf: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Monday, Oct. 2

GIRLS GOLF

Class 2A Burlington Central Sectional: At Whisper Creek in Huntley, Prairie Ridge’s Jenna Albanese shot a 77 on Monday to grab one of the last two qualifying spots in the state tournament.

Albanese was the only local qualifier from the tournament and will play at the Class 2A Girls Golf State Tournament on Friday and Saturday at Hickory Point in Decatur.

Albanese and St. Francis’ Emmy Hollarbush tied for 13th with 77s.

McHenry’s Madison Donovan shot an 80, Crystal Lake Central co-op’s Delaney Medlyn had an 81, and Huntley’s Aubrey Dingbaum and Madalyn Sloan had 82s.

Central took sixth as a team with 349. Neuqua Valley won with 302, followed by Waubonsie Valley at 319 and Lisle at 326.

Class 1A Lanark Eastland Sectional: At Lake Carroll Golf Course in Lanark, Marian Central’s Ella and Nina Notaro will finish their season together at the Class 1A state tournament Friday and Saturday at Red Tail Run in Decatur.

The sisters shot 83s to qualify for state. Ella is a senior; Nina is a junior. They were the only local qualifiers from the tournament.

BOYS GOLF

Class 1A Bishop McNamara Sectional: At the Kankakee Elks Country Club, Marian Central’s Peter Louise is headed back to Prairie Vista in Bloomington for the Class 1A state tournament.

Louise tied for seventh at the sectional with a 77.

Class 2A Freeport Sectional: At Park Hills in Freeport, Burlington Central edged Ottawa for third place and the final team berth on a fifth-score tiebreaker.

Central and Ottawa tied at 322, but the Rockets’ fifth score was Tommy Wyse’s 88, one stroke better than the Pirates’ fifth score. Carmel won with 312, followed by Byron at 315. Those three teams will compete Friday and Saturday at the Class 2A State Tournament at Weibring Golf Club on Illinois State University’s campus in Normal.

Tyler Samaan led Central with a 74 to tie for fourth place. Matt Kowalik (79), Ben Chesney (83) and Cam Sarallo (86) had the other low scores.

Prairie Ridge was fifth at 323, led by Charlie Pettrone, who qualified with a 75 that tied him for seventh place.

The Wolves’ Austin Klauser shot an 80 and went into a four-way playoff for the final two individual qualifying spots. Belvidere North’s Dillon Nebiu and Boylan’s Hudson Dahm beat Klauser and Kaneland’s Brian Davoust for the last two spots.

Johnsburg’s Riley Johnson shot an 82.

Class 3A Prospect Sectional: At Mount Prospect Golf Club, Hampshire’s Seth Gillie tied for third with a 72 and qualified for the Class 3A state tournament Friday and Saturday at The Den at Fox Creek in Bloomington.

Hampshire narrowly missed qualifying as a team with 310. Prospect (296), Barrington (304) and Vernon Hills (308) took the top three spots.

Crystal Lake Central’s Charlie Polash (73), Cary-Grove’s Joseph Boldt (73) and Central’s Jack Bice (75) qualified as individuals.

McHenry’s Alex LaShelle, Jacobs’ Owen Ziaja and Huntley’s Sam Locascio shot 77s and missed making a playoff for the final qualifying spots by one stroke.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Marengo 2, Plano 0: At Marengo, the Indians got seven kills from Sydney Andrews as they defeated the Reapers 25-16, 25-17 in their Kishwaukee River Conference match.

Madalyn Mardock added five kills, Emily Kirchhoff had six assists, three digs and one kill and Keaton Velasquez had three digs and two assists.

Stevenson 2, Crystal Lake Central 0: At Crystal Lake, the Patriots downed the Tigers 25-15, 25-18 in their nonconference match.

Anna Starr led Central with four kills, Vivian Akalaonu added three kills and two blocks and Mia Ginter had 12 digs for the Tigers.

Sandwich 2, Harvard 0: At Sandwich, Britta Livdahl had 13 digs and one ace as the Hornets lost to the Indians 25-11, 25-19 in their KRC match.

Jaclyn McMillian had nine digs and one kill, and Aideliz Renteria had two aces and three digs.

Woodstock 2, Johnsburg 0: At Woodstock, Lexi Hansen had eight kills, three aces, three digs and one block to lead the Thunder (14-6, 8-2) past the Skyhawks 25-21, 25-13 in their KRC match.

The Thunder had 11 aces in the match, with Gabby Schefke coming through with six, along with eight assists and five kills.

Dani Hanson had 10 assists, two kills and an ace and Devynn Schulze had nine digs and one assist.

BOYS SOCCER

Harvard 1, Woodstock 0: At Harvard, the Hornets (13-6-1) defeated the Blue Streaks in the KRC Tournament championship game.

Martin Quintero scored off of David Pichardo’s assist for the game’s lone goal.

Woodstock North 2, Plano 1: At Woodstock, the Thunder defeated the Reapers for third place in the KRC Tournament.

Johnsburg 6, Richmond-Burton 1: At Richmond, the Skyhawks (8-7-2) scored four goals in the second half to break open the KRC Tournament fifth-place game.

Kyle Jesuit scored off an assist by Armando Garcia, and Kyle Patterson scored off a Payton Fiene assist in the first half for the Skyhawks.

Garcia, Jacob Calhoun, Fiene and Patterson scored in the second half. Goalkeeper Preston Michel made seven saves for the Skyhawks. Garcia, Patterson and Luke Bowers had assists in the second half.