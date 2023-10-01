McHenry’s Danielle Jensen wins 3A race on state course: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, Sept. 29

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Peoria Central Invitational: At Detweiller Park, McHenry’s Danielle Jensen warmed up for the IHSA State Meet by winning the 30-team Class 3A girls race.

Detweiller is the site of the state meet on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Jensen finished in 17:35.6 and won the race by 20 seconds.

Huntley finished second as a team with 109 points. Edwardsville was first with 84. Huntley freshman Haley Rahman finished sixth, Cori Kilvinger was 14th and Ava Allison was 20th. McHenry’s Skyler Balzer was 18th and Jacobs’ Bailey Schwartz was 45th.

Crystal Lake South’s girls took second in the Class 1A/2A race with 157 points. Chatham Glenwood won with 110.

South’s Abby Machesky was 11th, Olivia Pinta was 17th, Colette Bacidore was 33rd and Victoria Pinta was 35th.

Palatine Invitational: At Deer Grove Forest Preserve, Crystal Lake Central’s Brynn Matthaei led the Tigers with a 70th-place finish at one of the state’s top meets.

Central’s Skyler Ferrero was 76th, Emma Macke was 79th and Hadley Ferrero was 81st.

Prairie Ridge was led by Olivia McPherson in 80th.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Peoria Central Invitational: At Detweiller Park, Huntley’s Tommy Nitz took fifth in 15:01.5 in the 44-team Class 3A boys race.

Jacobs finished seventh as a team with 283 points. The Golden Eagles’ Andrew Beyer finishing 20th, Matt Andreano was 23rd and Max Sudrzynski took 33rd.

McHenry’s Nick Schmitz finished in 21st.

Palatine Invitational: At Deer Grove Forest Preserve, Cary-Grove’s Jameson Tenopir took 34th in the meet, which featured many of the state’s best teams.

Prairie Ridge was led by Gerrit Dam in 49th and Evan Gilleland in 77th.

BOYS SOCCER

Huntley 2, Crystal Lake Central 1: At Crystal Lake, Gavin Eagan scored with two minutes remaining in overtime as the Red Raiders (11-4-1, 6-0) beat the Tigers in their Fox Valley Conference game.

Talon Sargent scored first for the Raiders off Hudson Nielsen’s assist in the 21st minute. Central tied the score in the 75th minute on Owen Kaiser’s goal off Julian Switzer’s assist.

Jack Bakey had seven saves in goal for Huntley. Anthony Bellino had five saves for Central.

Harvard 1, Belvidere North 0: At Harvard, Jesus Aquino scored on a penalty kick in the 78th minute to give the Hornets (12-6-1) a victory over the Blue Thunder.

Harvard hosts Richmond-Burton at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Kishwaukee River Conference Tournament championship.

Crystal Lake South 3, Sycamore 0: At Crystal Lake, Ali Ahmed scored two first-half goals as the Gators (11-4-1) defeated the Spartans (8-8-1) in their nonconference game.

Nolan Getzinger assisted on Ahmed’s goals. Anthony Pupillo scored in the second half off a pass from Nico Velasco.

Chris Slawek and Nolan Schofield each played a half in goal for the shutout.

McHenry 2, Grant 1: At McHenry, Aiden Fischler scored two goals as the Warriors (9-9-1) defeated the Bulldogs in nonconference play.

Nate Caruso and Cole Tapia each had an assist for McHenry and Lee McClellan had three saves in goal.

Jacobs 2, Hoffman Estates 1: At Algonquin, Peter Wolf and Andrew Deegan each scored a goal as the Golden Eagles defeated the Hawks in nonconference action.

Kaiji Seto assisted on both of Jacobs’ goals.

VOLLEYBALL

Richmond-Burton Tournament: Burlington Central defeated the host Rockets in the championship match. R-B was 4-1 in the tournament.

Mother McAuley Tournament: At Chicago, Crystal Lake Central went 2-3 in the tournament, with wins over Penfield (NY) and Henry Clay (Ky.).

Siena Smiejek led the Tigers with 38 kills and added 31 digs and nine aces. Mykaela Wallen had 34 kills, 39 digs and eight aces.

Gabbie Anderson contributed with 96 assists and 25 digs and Mia Ginter had 47 digs.