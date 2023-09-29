Marengo girls golf claims 1st regional title: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, Sept. 28

Girls golf

Class 1A Marengo Regional: At Blackstone in Marengo, Marengo won its first regional championship in team history with a score of 402, and Marian Central’s Ella Notaro claimed the individual title with an 87.

Rockford Lutheran (417) took second and Genoa-Kingston (428) was third. All three teams move on to Monday’s Eastland Sectional at Lake Carroll in Lanark.

Congrats to our Girls Golf ⛳ team on winning Regionals. First time in school history. pic.twitter.com/a9L1iGuYMJ — Marengo Athletics (@MarengoHSsports) September 28, 2023

Marengo’s Emma Leucht placed second overall with a 91. The Indians’ other counting scores came from Maggie Hanson (tied for sixth, 99), Gabby Gieseke (eighth, 101) and Cadence Leucht (111).

Marian Central’s Nina Notaro tied for third with a 92, joining her sister as sectional qualifiers. The Hurricanes did not have enough golfers for a team score.

Class 1A River Forest Trinity Regional: At Indian Boundary in Chicago, Johnsburg took the third and final qualifying spot for the Eastland Sectional with a team score of 391.

University Chicago was first with a 339 and Latin (368) was runner-up.

Johnsburg’s Addison Sweetwood tied for 11th with a 91 to lead the Skyhawks. Their other top three scores came from Lauren McQuiston (98), Chloe Larson (101) and Mackenzie McQuiston (101).

Richmond-Burton’s Meadow Rosendahl had a 101 and qualified for sectionals as an individual.

Class 2A Sycamore Regional: At Sycamore Golf Club, Hampshire took fourth with a 363 and just missed qualifying as a team for Monday’s Burlington Central Sectional, which will take place at Whisper Creek in Huntley.

[ Photos: Class 2A Sycamore Girls Golf Regional ]

Metea Valley won the regional title with a 344, South Elgin (351) was second and Batavia (354) was third.

Qualifying as individuals were Dundee-Crown’s Sophie Morawski (fifth place, 85), Hampshire’s Maddie Franz (12th, 89), Kaylee Seo (12th, 89) and Madison Bilek (92), Jacobs’ Natalie Zimmerman (90) and Burlington Central’s Ariana Riep (90).

Dundee-Crown (394) was seventh as a team. Jacobs (422) Burlington Central (422) tied for ninth.

Volleyball

Crystal Lake South 2, Burlington Central 0: At Crystal Lake South, Morgan Johnson had 10 kills, four aces and seven digs to lead the Gators to a 25-14, 25-21 Fox Valley Conference win against the Rockets.

Gabby Wire had nine kills and eight digs for South (18-6, 8-4 FVC). Logan Georgy added four blocks and four kills, and Olivia Apt had 15 assists and six digs. Bobbi Wire had 14 digs and Grace Meyer had 12 assists.

Ashley Arceo had four kills and seven assists for Central (9-9, 6-6). Leah Freesemann had seven kills, Brianna Gritzman had 10 digs, and Tiernan Naus had 10 assists.

Huntley 2, Jacobs 1: At Huntley, Morgan Jones had 14 kills, 13 digs and four blocks as the Red Raiders beat the Golden Eagles 25-16, 24-26, 25-9 in their FVC match.

Laura Boberg had 35 assists and 10 digs for Huntley (13-1, 11-1). Lizzy Williams (13 digs) and Georgia Watson had 12 kills apiece, while Avery Gonzalez had four kills and four blocks. Jocelyn Ehrling had three kills and three blocks.

Jordan Miller had 21 digs, six blocks and five aces for Jacobs (8-9, 6-6). Ali Pierre had seven blocks, Mia Koltuniuk had five blocks, and Teagan Van Stone added five kills and three blocks. Gracie Breeze had 20 digs and two aces.

Crystal Lake Central 2, Dundee-Crown 0: At Carpentersville, Siena Smiejek posted 10 kills and two blocks for the Tigers in their 25-22, 25-20 FVC victory.

Gabbie Anderson had 20 assists and three aces for Central (12-6, 7-5), Vivian Akalaonu had five kills and Alexis Hadeler had 12 digs.

Prairie Ridge 2, Hampshire 0: At Hampshire, the Wolves beat the Whip-Purs 25-18, 25-21 in FVC action.

Adeline Grider had eight kills to lead Prairie Ridge (11-8, 8-4). Grace Jansen had 19 assists, 11 digs and two aces, and Ashley Stiefer added seven kills.

McHenry 2, Cary-Grove 0: At Cary, Mollie Hobson had nine kills and 11 digs for the Warriors in a 25-19, 25-14 FVC win over the Trojans.

Riley Ten Bruin had 18 assists for McHenry (10-8, 5-7), Ella Boland had six kills and Sophie Zieba had three kills.

Shoreland Lutheran (Wisc.) 2, Richmond-Burton 1: At Richmond, Maggie Uhwat had 21 kills, 15 digs and two aces as the Rockets lost to the Pacers 27-29, 25-19, 21-25 in their nonconference match.

Alex Hopp had 35 assists and four aces for R-B (14-4). Lanee Cooley had 16 digs and three aces, and Dani Hopp added eight kills and two blocks.

Genoa-Kingston 2, Marengo 0: At Genoa, the Indians (12-12-5) fell to the Cogs 25-16, 25-21 in nonconference action.

Alana Hartel had 13 digs and two aces for Marengo, Madalyn Mardock had four kills, and Leila Becovic had three kills.

Hiawatha 2, Harvard 0: At Kirkland, Mindy Krasinski had nine kills and eight digs for the Hornets in a 25-18, 25-19 nonconference loss to the Hawks.

Britta Livdahl had 18 digs for Harvard (2-16) and Maddie McDonough added four kills and 12 digs.

Wheaton Academy 2, Marian Central 0: At West Chicago, the Hurricanes dropped their Chicagoland Christian Conference match to the Warriors.

Boys soccer

Prairie Ridge 1, Dundee-Crown 0: At Carpentersville, Sam Kirk’s unassisted goal stood as the game-winner for the Wolves (11-3-1, 3-2-1) in their FVC victory.

Christopher Zinevich made four saves in the shutout. Braeden Hayes had four saves for D-C (10-5, 2-4).

Crystal Lake Central 1, McHenry 0 (2OT): At Crystal Lake, Mason McIntyre scored in the second overtime to lift the Tigers (9-7-2, 2-2-1) to an FVC win against the Warriors (8-9-1, 2-4).

Vicente Romero had the assist on the game-winning goal, and Anthony Bellino made five saves in the shutout.

Cary-Grove 3, Hampshire 0: At Cary, the Trojans (1-6-2, 1-3-2) knocked off the Whip-Purs (2-8-3, 1-5) in their FVC game, picking up their first victory of the season.

Cole Waddell scored twice for C-G, and Kyle Erpelding had the other score. Angel Apaez made four saves.

Genoa-Kingston 5, Marengo 1: At Genoa, the Indians (3-16) fell to the Cogs in nonconference play.

Chicago Christian 4, Marian Central 0: At Chicago, the Hurricanes (1-7, 1-2) were shut out in a CCC loss.

Girls swimming

Crystal Lake South co-op 123.5, McHenry 51.5: At McHenry, the Gators won nine events to pick up the FVC dual win.

Abby Uhl won the 500-yard freestyle at 5:16.38 and the 100 backstroke at 1:01.29 for South co-op while leading off for the 400 free relay of Uhl, Mackenzie Resch, Bella Fontana and Avery Watson that won at 3:42.92.

Ashley Celentino won the 200 free (2:17.74), Emely Rudsinski captured the 50 free (27.36), Penny Brereton finished first in the 100 butterfly (1:01.92), Fontana won the 100 free (54.11), and Watson took the 100 breaststroke (1:15.21).

The Gators’ 200 free relay team of Fontana, Watson, Resch and Uhl won in 1:42.28. Emma Story took the 200 individual medley for McHenry with a 2:19.48. The two teams’ 200 medley relay teams tied at 2:00.61.

Girls tennis

Cary-Grove 6, Dundee-Crown 1: At Cary, the Trojans swept the singles to pick up a commanding FVC win.

Addie Lee (No. 1 singles) came back to win her match 2-6, 6-3, 6-3, Chloe Warner (No. 2) took her match 6-0, 6-0, while Eva Beciovic (No. 3) won 6-2, 6-2.

Cary-Grove’s No. 2 doubles team of Katelyn O’Malley and Aubrey Lonergan won 6-1, 6-1, Ellie Mjaanes and Katie Groos (No. 3) took their match 6-1, 6-1, while Michaela Fink and Ava Bogner (No. 4) won their match 6-2, 6-3.

The Chargers’ No. 1 doubles team of Rujul Shah and Sasha Bozovic won 7-6 (4), 6-1.