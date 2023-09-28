McHenry boys win Class 3A golf regional title: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday, Sept. 27

BOYS GOLF

Class 3A Harlem Regional: At Atwood Homestead Forest Preserve in Rockford, McHenry’s Alex LaShelle shot 76 to win the individual title and lead the Warriors to a team title as well with 333. Hononegah was second with 338.

Dane Currie (85), Gavin Cueto (86) and Ryan Townsend (86) had the Warriors’ other counting scores.

Woodstock North co-op shot 348 for fifth place, but is sending three golfers to the Prospect Sectional at Mount Prospect Golf Club on Monday. The top three teams and top 10 individuals not on those teams qualify for sectional tournaments.

Alex Treadway (83) was sixth and Brady Yergens (84) was eighth overall. Jack Wollpert shot 88 and also qualified.

Class 2A Grayslake Central Regional: At Pine Meadow Golf Club in Mundelein, Prairie Ridge’s Charlie Pettrone shot 72 for third place and the Wolves finished second as a team.

Richmond-Burton’s Jeff Lehn and Johnsburg’s Riley Johnson qualified as individuals for Monday’s Freeport Sectional at Park Hills Golf Course.

Carmel won the team title at 319, with Prairie Ridge at 326. Austin Klauser (84), Jack Dahlem (84) and JJ Lee (86) had the Wolves’ other low scores.

Lehn shot 87 and Johnson had an 88 for the final qualifying spot.

Class 2A Marengo Regional: At Blackstone in Marengo, Marengo’s Leo Bankel shot 83 to tie for fifth and lead the Indians to third place and a qualifying spot at the Freeport Sectional on Monday.

Harvard’s Logan Garafol shot 80 for fourth place.

Marengo’s Alex Johnson (86), Andrew Johnson (86) and Michael Gieseke (96) rounded out the scoring. The Indians shot 351, edging out Harvard for the last qualifying team spot by one stroke.

Harvard will send Garafol, Aaron Saucedo (86) and Wyatt Stott (92) to the sectional as individuals. Crystal Lake South’s Jack Wilcox shot 88 to advance.

Boylan won with 329 and Belvidere North was second with 331.

Class 2A Sycamore Regional: At Sycamore Golf Club, Burlington Central put its top four golfers below 80 and took second place with 301 strokes to advance to the Freeport Sectional.

Ottawa won with 287, with its four golfers in the top five. Central’s Tyler Samaan shot 73 for fourth and Cam Sarallo had 73 for sixth. Ben Chesney (76) and Matt Kowalik (79) had the Rockets’ other low scores.

Class 1A Elgin Academy Regional: At Golf Club of Illinois in Algonquin, Marian Central’s Peter Louise shot a 79 to advance to the sectional on Monday at Kankakee Elks Golf Club.

Marian was sixth in the team standings.

BOYS SOCCER

Richmond-Burton 8, Marengo 0: At Richmond, Sean Rockwell scored three goals and Maddox Meyer added two as the Rockets beat the Indians in a Kishwaukee River Conference Tournament semifinal.

Forest Wells, Dalton Youngs and Jack Meyer each had one goal for R-B (11-9). The Rockets play at Harvard at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the title game.

Harvard 3 Plano 0: At Harvard, Bryan Contreras scored two goals and Martin Quintero added another as the Hornets beat the Reapers in a KRC Tournament semifinal.

Ricardo Flores had two saves in goal for the Hornets.

VOLLEYBALL

Richmond-Burton 2, Harvard 0: At Harvard, Alex Hopp had 14 assists and three aces as the Rockets (14-3, 9-0) beat the Hornets (2-14, 0-9) 25-9, 25-19 in their KRC match.

Dani Hopp had six kills, Elissa Furlan had five kills and six digs and Zoe Freund had three kills, two blocks and two aces.

Harvard’s Mindy Krasinski had two kills, three aces and five digs and Ava Peceniak had four digs.

Dundee-Crown 2, South Elgin 0: At Carpentersville, Courtney Komperda had 14 assists as the Chargers (5-12, 2-9) defeated the Storm 25-14, 25-9 in a nonconference match.

Coley DiSilvio had six kills, Taylor Findlay had six digs and four kills and Audrey Prusko had four kills. Maura Minogue added three aces.

“The second half of conference has been a fresh start for our team,” Chargers coach Alexis Cayton said. “They’re communicating, finding the court, and working together to finish games. The energy and want to win is there.”

Johnsburg 2, Sandwich 0: At Johnsburg, Delaney Stern contributed 20 assists as the Skyhawks (14-8, 5-4) beat the Indians (3-20, 1-8) 25-19, 25-17 in their KRC match.

Sophie Person and Juliana Cashmore each had six kills, Kaylee Fouke had four digs and two aces.

Woodstock 2, Marengo 0: At Woodstock, Madalyn Mardock had nine kills as the Indians (12-11, 3-6) lost to the Blue Streaks (17-7, 8-1) 25-20, 25-19 in their KRC match.

Mardock also had eight digs for Marengo. Sydney Andrews added eight kills, Leila Becovic had two aces, a kill and nine digs and Alana Hartel had two ace and nine digs.

Woodstock North 2, Plano 0: At Plano, Dani Hansen had 10 assists and six kills as the Thunder (13-6, 7-2) defeated the Reapers (7-17, 3-6) in their KRC match.

Gabby Schefke had nine assists, two aces and two kills, Caylin Stevens added six kills and Lexi Hansen had four kills and three aces.

GIRLS TENNIS

Huntley 7, Crystal Lake South 0: At Huntley, Ella Doughty (No. 1), Gia Patel (No. 2) and Vinuthna DePala (No. 3) won at singles as the Red Raiders swept the Gators in an FVC match.

Kate Burkey and Carlie Weishaar (No. 1), Ari Patel and Julie Klockner (No. 2), Shea Nagle and Ellie Pauwels (No. 3) and Sara Willis and Ashley Phommasack (No. 4) won in doubles.

Cary-Grove 7, Hampshire 0: At Cary, Addie Lee (No. 1), Chloe Warner (No. 2) and Eva Becirovic (No. 3) won in singles as the Trojans defeated the Whip-Purs in an FVC match.

Alaina Joseph and Becca Weaver (No. 1), Katelyn O’Malley and Aubrey Longergan (No. 2), Ellie Mjaanes and Katie Groos (No. 3) and Michaela Fink and Ava Bogner (No. 4) won in doubles for C-G.

Crystal Lake Central 6, Jacobs 1: At Crystal Lake, Bella Lisle won at No. 2 and Emily Pinion won at No. 3 singles for the Tigers (14-3, 6-1) in their FVC win over the Golden Eagles.

Kylie Cohn won at No. 1 singles for Jacobs.