Marengo, Emma Leucht capture KRC girls golf titles: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, Sept. 21

GIRLS GOLF
Kishwaukee River Conference Tournament: At Blackstone in Marengo, Marengo’s Emma Leucht shot a 91 to lead the Indians to the team title with 405 strokes on Thursday.
Johnsburg (418) took second, Richmond-Burton (494) finished third and Plano (521) rounded things out at fourth.
Marengo’s Maggie Hanson placed second with a 98, Woodstock North’s Reagan Wormley finished third with a 99 while Johnsburg rounded out the top five with Mackenzie McQuiston (101) taking fourth and Chloe Larsom (103) finishing fifth.
The Rockets’ Alyssa Beres led the way for the team with a 114.
Carmel 187, Marian Central 222: At Woodstock Country Club, Nina Notaro shot a match low 40 to lead the Hurricanes. Ella Notaro added a 41.
VOLLEYBALL
Huntley 2, Crystal Lake Central 0: At Crystal Lake, the Red Raiders stayed undefeated, taking down the Tigers 25-16, 25-21.
Georgia Watson led the way with 16 digs, 11 kills and one block for Huntley (12-0, 10-0 Fox Valley Conference) while Lizzy Williams had nine kills, seven digs and one ace. Mari Rodriguez finished with 16 digs and two aces while Laura Bobery had 27 assists, six digs, two kills and one ace.
Gabbie Anderson had 10 assists, 10 digs and two blocks for the Tigers (10-6, 5-5) and Mykaela Wallen added nine digs, three kills, one ace and one block. Alexis Hadeler earned seven digs, four kills and one ace and Siena Smiejek had five digs, three kills and one ace.
Burlington Central 2, Cary-Grove 0: At Cary, the Rockets held on for a 25-23, 25-23 FVC win.
Leah Freesemann finished with 10 kills, seven digs and one ace for the Rockets (9-7, 6-4), Brianna Gritzman earned 14 digs, one ace and one assist while Ashley Arceo ended the night with 15 assists, six digs and two kills.
Crystal Lake South 2, Dundee-Crown 1: At Crystal Lake, the Gators bounced back from an opening set loss to win their FVC match 24-26, 30-28, 25-20.
Gabby Wire led the way for the Gators (12-5, 6-4) with 18 kills and 18 digs while Olivia Apt added 24 assists, 10 digs and five aces. Morgan Johnson finished with 10 kills, eight digs and two aces, Bobbi Wire had nine digs and four kills, Maddy Cook earned five digs and three aces while Logan Georgy rounded things out with four kills and four blocks.
Hampshire 2, McHenry 1: At Hampshire, the Whip-Purs (14-11, 5-5) held on to win their FVC match 25-21, 21-25, 25-22 to return to .500 in the conference.
Riley Ten Bruin had 21 assists and eight digs for the Warriors (8-8, 3-7) while Molie Hobson added 10 kills and eight digs and Sophie Zieba finished with six kills.
Prairie Ridge 2, Jacobs 1: At Crystal Lake, Prairie Ridge put together a strong third set to come out on top 25-18, 22-25, 25-13.
Maizy Agnello finished with eight kills, six digs and two aces for the Wolves (10-7, 7-3) while Grace Jansen earned 21 assists and nine digs. Alli Rogers had 13 digs and one ace and Mackenzie Schmidt finished with eight kills and five blocks.
Ali Pierre had eight kills, eight blocks, three digs and one ace for the Golden Eagles (8-7, 6-4) and Gracie Breeze added 21 digs and one assist.
Marian Central 2, Aurora Christian 1: At Aurora, the Hurricanes regrouped from an opening set loss to win the match 14-25, 25-11, 25-21.
Anna Lingle had 21 assists, three aces and one kill for Marian (6-9, 2-1), Hadley Rogge finished with 11 kills, three blocks, two aces and two digs, Ella Conlon earned eight digs, six kills and two blocks while Lucy Iden added two kills, two blocks and one dig.
Johnsburg 2, Wilmot Union 0: At Johnsburg, the Skyhawks earned a 25-19, 25-23 nonconference sweep.
Delaney Stern finished with 17 assists, 12 digs and one kill for Johnsburg (11-8) while Lila Duck added five kills, four digs and two aces and Abri Burns had six digs and one ace.
BOYS SOCCER
Crystal Lake South 6, Hampshire 1: At Crystal Lake, Nolan Getzginer scored twice to lead the Gators to their fourth straight win.
Nico Velasco, Nick Prus, Ali Ahmed and Hayden Stone all scored for South (8-3-1, 4-0) while Chris Slawek made three saves in net to stop the Whip-Purs (1-6-3, 1-3).
Woodstock North 3, Freeport 3: At Woodstock, the Thunder (8-6-1) earned a nonconference tie.
Dundee-Crown 2, McHenry 1: At Carpentersville, the Chargers (10-3, 2-2) won their third straight match to bring their FVC record to .500. Diego Castro and Hugo Aristo both scored in the second half for D-C.
Aiden Fischler scored a goal for McHenry (4-8-1, 1-3) off an assist from Marko Stojich.
Jacobs 2, Cary-Grove 1 (OT): At Cary, the Golden Eagles (2-9-1, 2-2) pulled out the FVC win in overtime. Nevin Volarath and Elsworth McIntosh both scored for Jacobs.
Crystal Lake Central 4, Burlington Central 1: At Burlington, the Tigers picked up their first FVC win of the season.
Alvaro Manzano, Owen Kaiser, Vicente Romero and Gavin Kane all scored for the Tigers (7-6-2, 1-1-1).
Huntley 1, Prairie Ridge 0: At Huntley, Talon Sargent scored the go-ahead goal early in the second half to lead the Red Raiders (8-3-1, 3-0) to a FVC win. Jack Bakey made six saves in goal for Huntley.
Harvard 3, Rockford East 2: At Rockford, the Hornets scored with 10 minutes left in the match to pull off the nonconference win.
Brayan Contreras scored in the first half for Harvard (8-5-1) while David Pichardo and Diego Ramirez both scored in the second half. Osvaldo Nova made four saves in goal.
Westminster Christian 9, Marengo 0: At Elgin, the Indians (3-12) lost in a nonconference matchup.
Wheaton Academy 8, Marian Central 0: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes (1-7, 1-2) couldn’t keep up in their conference match.