McHenry boys soccer wins wild FVC game: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, Sept. 19

Boys soccer
McHenry 6, Cary-Grove 5: At McHenry, Marko Stojich had a hat trick and an assist for the Warriors, who scored four goals in the second half to beat the Trojans in their Fox Valley Conference game. McHenry trailed 4-2 at halftime.
Charlie Ortiz added two goals for the Warriors (4-7-1, 1-2 FVC), and Adam Bronowicki had one. Alejandro Mendez, Keegan Adamson and Cole Tapia each had an assist.
Ian Frangiamore had a hat trick and an assist for the Trojans (0-5-1, 0-2-1), and Cole Waddell and Kyle Erpelding also scored. Evan Frangiamore had two assists. Kyle Nordengren had one.
Crystal Lake South 2, Burlington Central 1 (2OT): At Burlington, Nico Velasco scored in the second overtime to lift the Gators to an FVC win against the Rockets, who suffered their first conference loss.
Ali Ahmed scored in the second half for South (7-3-1, 3-0). Nolan Getzinger had two assists, and Chris Slawek made five saves.
Central fell to 6-1-3, 2-1.
Huntley 3, Jacobs 0: At Algonquin, Hudson Nielsen, Kyle Paler and Talon Sargent all scored second-half goals for the Red Raiders in an FVC shutout against the Golden Eagles.
Nielsen, Isaac Jacobo and Anthony Aweve had assists for Huntley (7-3-1, 2-0 FVC). Jack Bakey made six saves.
Jacobs fell to 1-9-1, 1-2.
Dundee-Crown 3, Crystal Lake Central 2: At Crystal Lake, the Chargers beat the Tigers in their FVC game, with goals from Gabriel Herrera, Jonathan Troncoso and Ulysses Labrada.
Charles Lindeman and Martin Leon had assists for D-C (9-3, 1-2). Manuel Hernandez and Braeden Hayes had two saves apiece.
Nick Pagonis and Joseph Gumecindo had the goals for Central (6-6-2, 0-1-1). Owen Kaiser had an assist, and Chase Lemke made eight saves in goal.
Girls volleyball
McHenry 2, Prairie Ridge 0: At Crystal Lake, Riley Ten Bruin had 16 assists and nine digs to lead the Warriors past the Wolves 25-23, 26-24 in FVC action. McHenry trailed 22-16 in the second set.
Ella Boland had seven kills for McHenry (8-7, 3-6 FVC), Mollie Hobson had six kills and eight digs, and Erin Nothdorf had four kills and 10 digs.
Prairie Ridge (8-7, 6-3) was led by Grace Jansen with 15 assists, four aces and six digs, Maizy Agnello with eight kills and seven digs, and Alli Rogers with 12 digs and two aces.
Huntley 2, Burlington Central 0: At Burlington, the Red Raiders picked up their 27th straight FVC victory with a 25-17, 25-22 sweep against the Rockets.
Georgia Watson had six kills and three blocks for Huntley (10-0, 9-0), Mari Rodriguez had three kills, two aces and 12 digs, and Laura Boberg had 20 assists. Morgan Jones had two aces and seven digs, and Alex Goritz had eight digs.
Leah Freesemann had seven kills for Central (8-7, 5-4). Brianna Gritzman had 14 digs, and Ashley Arceo had 11 assists and five digs.
Crystal Lake Central 2, Hampshire 0: At Hampshire, Gabbie Anderson had 11 assists, seven digs and four aces to lead the Tigers past the Whip-Purs 25-22, 25-23 in FVC action.
Mykaela Wallen had five kills and six digs for Central (10-5, 5-4). Siena Smiejek had four kills, six digs, two aces and a block.
Hampshire fell to 13-11, 4-5.
Jacobs 2, Crystal Lake South 1: At Algonquin, Ali Pierre had seven kills, 12 blocks and three aces to lead the Eagles past the Gators 26-24, 20-25, 25-14 in their FVC match.
Teagan Van Stone had five kills and seven digs for Jacobs (8-6, 6-3), Abby Deacon had 12 assists and five digs, and Gracie Breeze had 18 digs and an ace. Cassie Gorrity had two kills, two blocks and 11 digs. Carter Papp tallied five blocks.
Gabby Wire had 11 kills and 13 digs for South (10-5, 5-4), Morgan Johnson had nine kills and 12 digs, and Olivia Apt had 14 assists and seven digs. Bobbi Wire added four kills, two aces and 12 digs.
Dundee-Crown 2, Cary-Grove 0: At Cary, the Chargers picked up their first FVC win of the season by beating the Trojans 25-22, 26-24.
Audrey Prusko led D-C (2-11, 1-8) with seven kills and six digs, Taylor Findlay had four kills, 10 digs and two aces, and Courtney Komperda had 14 assists.
Cary-Grove fell to 1-13, 1-8.
Boys golf
McHenry 152, Crystal Lake South 183: At McHenry Country Club, Ryan Townsend earned medalist honors with an even-par 36 for the Warriors in an FVC win over the Gators.
Rounding out the scoring for McHenry were Alex LaShelle (38), Dane Currie (38), Tanner Polep (40) and Bradin Amelio (40).
Jack Wilcox shot a 39 to lead the Gators. Jackson Bowers had a 44, Tim Popovits carded a 49, and Trey Beier had a 51.
Huntley 160, Prairie Ridge 160: At Pinecrest in Huntley, the Red Raiders prevailed with a lower fifth-golfer score in their FVC dual against the Wolves. Sam Locascio had the fifth score, a 43.
Nooa Hakala had a 37 to lead Huntley, followed by Nathan Elm (39), Brandon Boroski (42) and Taig Bhatal (42).
Charlie Pettrone earned medalist honors for Prairie Ridge with a 36. Tommy Trax and JJ Lee had 41s, and Jack Dahlem had a 42.
Jacobs def. Dundee-Crown: At Randall Oaks in West Dundee, Barrett Rennel shot a career-low 33 to lead the Eagles to an FVC win against the Chargers.
Cary-Grove 159, Crystal Lake Central 166: At Foxford Hills in Cary, Erik Pietrzyk shot a match-low 38 for the Trojans in an FVC win against the Tigers.
Kyle Kotlarczyk added a 39 for C-G, and Ben Johnson and Brock Iverson had 41s.
Jack Bice led Central with a 40, followed by Asher Johnson (41), Jake Kenefick (42) and Max Sinha (43).
Hampshire 163, Burlington Central 167: At Whisper Creek in Huntley, Eric Brown had a 39 for the Whip-Purs in an FVC win against the Rockets.
Also scoring for Hampshire were Nolan Adamczyk (40), Jacob Bauer (41) and Jason Horton (43).
Central was led by Ben Chesney with a 41. Matthew Kowalik, Cam Sarallo and Tommy Wyse all had 42s.
Girls golf
Johnsburg def. Marian Central: At Boone Creek in Bull Valley, Mackenzie McQuiston led the Skyhawks (203) with a 48 in the nonconference win. The Hurricanes did not have enough golfers for a team score.
Marian’s Ella Notaro earned medalist honors with a 37. Nina Notaro had a 40.
Lauren McQuiston shot a 49 for Johnsburg, and Ann Moss and Chloe Larson had 53s.