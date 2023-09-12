CL Central edges Burlington Central in boys golf; Northwest Herald sports roundup for Monday, Sept. 11

BOYS GOLF
Crystal Lake Central 158, Burlington Central 160: At RedTail in Lakewood, Asher Johnson fired a 37 to lead the Tigers past the Rockets in their Fox Valley Conference dual meet Monday.
Jack Bice and Charles Polash each shot a 40, and Max Sinha added a 41 for the Tigers.
The Rockets were led by Tyler Samaan with a 39. Tommy Wyse and Ben Chesney each had a 40.
Hampshire 159, McHenry 168: At Randall Oaks in West Dundee, Eric Brown fired a 38 to lead the Whip-Purs past the Warriors in their FVC dual.
Seth Gillie (40), Nolan Adamczyk (40) and Jacob Bauer (41) had Hampshire’s other counting scores.
Dane Curris and Ryan Townsend had 40s to lead McHenry. Alex LaShelle, Tanner Polep and Brandin Amelio had 44s.
Marian Central 158, Marengo 188: At Marengo Ridge, Peter Louise and Jacob Tempe shot 39s to lead the Hurricanes past the Indians in nonconference play.
Finn Pivnicka and Mason Graf each added a 40 for the Hurricanes.
Sean Ettner and Michael Gieseke had 46s for Marengo, while Leo Bankel added a 47.
Antioch Quadrangular: At Spring Valley in Salem, Wisconsin, Richmond-Burton’s Colten Miller and Woodstock North co-op’s Alex Treadway each had a 40 in the four-team match.
Antioch won with 152, R-B was second with 169, followed by Woodstock (171) and Johnsburg (181).
Riley Johnson led Johnsburg with a 42.
R-B’s other counting scores were from Jeff Lehn (41), Aiden Wicinski (43) and Jacob Olson (45).
GIRLS GOLF
Huntley 189, Jacobs 209: At Pinecrest in Huntley, Aubrey Dingbaum fired an even-par 36 to lead the Red Raiders to an FVC win over the Golden Eagles.
Kaitlyn Busky (47), Maddie Lackovic (50) and Kinsey Hayes (56) had Huntley’s other low scores.
Natalie Zimmerman led Jacobs with a 49, followed by Kate Maurus (51), Marley Skarosi (52) and Nicole Heims (57).
Dundee-Crown 200, West Chicago 222: At Bonnie Dundee in Carpentersville, Sophie Morawski took medalist honors with a 40 as the Chargers beat the Wildcats in nonconference play.
Magen Laas (47), Sabrina Barrett (54) and Bell Santos (59) rounded out the scoring for D-C.
Rockford Invitational: Crystal Lake Central co-op’s Delaney Medlyn fired a 79 for third place at Rockford Country Club.
Central’s Rylee Rud was sixth with a 93, and the Tigers finished in second place.
Marengo 216, Marian Central 239: At Woodstock Country Club, Ella Notaro led the Hurricanes with a 42 in their loss to the Indians.
Nina Notaro added a 45 for the Hurricanes.
Cadance Leucht led Marengo with a 51, Gabby Gieseke shot a 52, Maggie Hanson had a 56 and Emma Leucht had a 57.
BOYS SOCCER
Richmond-Burton 12, Sandwich 3: At Sandwich, Sean Rockwell scored seven goals as the Rockets (9-3, 2-2) rolled past the Indians in their Kishwaukee River Conference game.
Maddox Meyer scored two goals, while Johann Boentges, Alex Munoz and Eason Wold each had one.
Piotr Chmeilowski made three saves in goal for R-B.
Harvard 4, Woodstock North 1: At Woodstock, Martin Quintero scored two second-half goals as the Hornets beat the Thunder in their KRC game.
The score was 1-1 at halftime. Bryan Contreras scored off Diego Ramirez’s assist for Harvard in the first half.
Quintero scored an unassisted goal, then off Ramirez’s assist. The Hornets’ Miguel Mercado finished the scoring off Quintero’s assist.
Johnsburg 8, Marengo 0: At Marengo, Kyle Patterson and Aiden Schwichow each scored two goals as the Skyhawks defeated the Indians in a KRC match.
Kyle Jesuit, Jacob Calhoun, Armando Garcia and Payton Fiene also scored for Johnsburg.
Garcia had three assists, while Schwichow, Patterson, Fiene and Ethan Pyles each had one assist.
Preston Michel had four saves for the Skyhawks.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Marian Central 2, Winnebago 1: At Winnebago, Ella Conlon put down 15 kills and had three blocks as the Hurricanes (4-8) defeated the Indians 21-25, 25-22, 25-18 in their nonconference match.
Alex Rewiako had 24 assists and eight digs for Marian. Hadley Rogge added seven kills and five digs, Jordan Orlos had four kills, two blocks and three aces.
Marengo 2, Harvard 0: At Marengo, Emily Kirchhoff had 10 assists and three digs as the Indians (8-7, 2-3) beat the Hornets 25-9, 25-17 in their KRC match.
Sydney Andrews had four kills and five aces for Marengo. Madalyn Mardock added four kills and 10 digs and Leila Becovic had four kills and five digs.
Aideliz Renteria had six assists and nine digs for the Hornets (2-8, 0-5), Mindy Krasinski had three kills and seven digs, Britta Livdahl had six digs and Summer Jones had two blocks.
Johnsburg 2, Plano 0: At Johnsburg, Delaney Stern had 20 assists, two blocks and four digs as the Skyhawks (8-6, 3-2) defeated the Reapers (4-14, 1-4) in their KRC match 25-11, 25-19.
Lila Duck led Johnsburg with six kills, Juliana Cashmore had five kills and four aces and Sophie Person added three kills and a block.