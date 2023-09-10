Prairie Ridge wins C-G Invitational with tiebreaker; Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, Sept. 9

Prairie Ridge’s Vinny Ricciardi may not have been enamored with his 45 on the front nine and not being among the Wolves’ top four scorers.
But Ricciardi’s round of 84 still made a difference. Prairie Ridge and Lake Zurich tied with 320s at the Cary-Grove Invitational Saturday at Foxford Hills, meaning the tie was broken with the fifth score.
Ricciardi’s 84 was fifth for Prairie Ridge and was five strokes better than Lake Zurich’s giving the Wolves the title.
[ Photos: Cary-Grove Boy's Golf Invite ]
Jack Dahlem led Prairie Ridge with a 78, JJ Lee (80) and Charlie Pettrone and Tommy Trax (both 81s) had the Wolves’ four counting scores.
Burlington Central took third with a 332 and a better fifth score than Huntley to break the tie.
Lake Zurich’z Zach Lawler shot 72 to take the individual title. Huntley’s Nathan Elm was next with a 77, his back-nine 39 broke a tie with Lake Zurich’s Michael Drozdzyski for second.
Cary-Grove’s Ben Johnson made a hole-in-one on 162-yard No. 3 when his 8-iron hit the flag and the ball spun back into the cup.
Brock Iverson led C-G with a 79 and Kyle Kotlarczyk had an 82.
Burlington Central’s Matt Kowalik (78) and Tyler Samaan (82), Huntley’s Nooa Hakala (80) and Crystal Lake Central’s Asher Johnson (81) posted some of the other lowest scores.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Peoria First to the Finish Invitational: At Detweiller Park, Woodstock’s Ishan Patel took third and his twin Aryan Patel was ninth in the Class 2A boys race in which teams get a preview of the course for the state meet in November.
Ishan Patel ran a 14:47.20 for third, Aryan Paten ran 15:07.30. The Blue Streaks also got a 42nd from Ellery Shutt and took third as a eam with 167.
Prairie Ridge’s Will Gelon (22nd), Gerrit Dam (26th) and Evan Gilleland (30th) led the Wolves to fifth place with 217.
Burlington Central’s Ryan Kries was 50th in the 2A race.
In the 3A race, Jacobs’ Andrew Beyer was 16th in 15:00.90, with teammates Max Sudrzynski (20th) and Matt Andreano (36th) next. The Golden Eagles took ninth.
McHenry’s Nick Schmitz (46th), Dundee-Crown’s Joseph Hillyer (56th) and Cary-Grove’s Jameson Tenopir (58th) were the other top area runners.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Peoria First to the Finish Invitational: At Detweiller Park, McHenry’s Danielle Jensen took third in 17:33.10 in the Class 3A girls race in which teams get a preview of the course for the state meet in November.
Jensen’s teammate Skyler Balzer was 30th, while Hampshire’s Ella Perrone and Hannah Jones were 44th and 46th, leading the Whip-Purs to 10th with 276 points.
GIRLS TENNIS
Crystal Lake Central Quadrangular: At Crystal Lake, Bella Lisle’s three singles victories helped the host Tigers to three dual wins.
Central beat Lakes 4-1, Woostock North 5-0 and Hoffman Estates 4-1.
Lisle won twice at No. 2 singles and once at No. 1 singles. Kaylen Kaczmarek won two matches at No. 1 singles.
Kaitlin Coffey and Katie Hamill (No. 1), Lexi Mailey and Maggie O’Connell (No. 2) and Maddie Cropolongo and Maddie Reeser (No. 3) won all three of their doubles matches.
BOYS SOCCER
Lake Zurich 4, Crystal Lake South 3: At Lake Zurich, Ali Ahmed scored twice and assisted on a goal for Nick Prus, but the Gators (4-3-1) suffered a nonconference loss.