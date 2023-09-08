Huntley volleyball extends FVC winning streak to 24: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, Sept. 7

Volleyball
Huntley 2, Crystal Lake South 0: At Crystal Lake, the Red Raiders captured their 24th consecutive Fox Valley Conference victory with a 25-20, 25-14 sweep against the Gators.
Georgia Watson recorded 10 kills for Huntley, Laura Boberg had 21 assists and two kills, and Morgan Jones added five kills and three blocks. Alex Goritz had seven digs.
Gabby Wire tallied 10 kills and four digs for South, Bobbi Wire had three kills and four digs, and Olivia Apt had nine assists and four digs.
Crystal Lake Central 2, McHenry 0: At Crystal Lake, Mykaela Wallen had five kills, 11 digs, two aces and two blocks for the Tigers in a 25-20, 25-22 win over the Warriors in their FVC match.
Siena Smiejek added three kills and two aces, and Olivia Doppke had four kills and a block for Central.
For McHenry, Riley Ten Bruin had 13 assists and eight digs. Mollie Hobson added five kills and 10 digs.
Prairie Ridge 2, Dundee-Crown 1: At Carpentersville, Mackenzie Schmidt had eight kills and two blocks for the Wolves in a 25-22, 17-25, 25-18 FVC win over the Chargers.
Grace Jansen had 14 assists, one ace and eight digs for Prairie Ridge. Alli Rogers added eight digs and an ace.
Boys soccer
Prairie Ridge 9, Marengo 0: At Crystal Lake, Tony Castro recorded a hat trick while Mason Fowler and James Hamilton each scored twice in a nonconference win for the host Wolves (9-0).
Logan Braun and Chase Santucci also scored. Sam Kirk, Jensen Schroeder and Gabe Porter had assists.
Richmond-Burton 3, Wilmot 0: At Wilmot, Wisconsin, Sean Rockwell, Maddox Meyer and Jack Meyer each scored for the Rockets (7-3) in a nonconference win.
Piotr Chmielowski made three saves in the shutout.
Johnsburg 3, Grant 3: At Fox Lake, Armando Garcia scored two goals, and Aiden Schwichow added one for the Skyhawks in a nonconference draw.
Preston Michel had 18 saves for Johnsburg (4-2).
Crystal Lake Central 0, Cary-Grove 0 (2OT): At Cary, the Tigers and Trojans played to a scoreless draw in their FVC game.
Logan Kemp made seven saves in goal for C-G, including a game-saving penalty kick in the second overtime with 6:48 remaining.
Burlington Central 1, Dundee-Crown 0: At Carpentersville, the Rockets scored a second-half goal to beat the Chargers in their FVC game.
Boys golf
Prairie Ridge 157, McHenry 160: At Turnberry in Lakewood, Charlie Pettrone, Jack Dahlem and Thomas Trax each shot 39 to help the Wolves earn a close FVC dual win. Vincent Ricciradi’s 40 rounded out the scoring for Prairie Ridge.
McHenry’s Tanner Polep was the match’s medalist with a 38. Dane Currie shot 39, Brandin Amelio shot 41, and Ryan Townsend carded a 42.
Cary-Grove 162, Crystal Lake South 208: At Crystal Lake Country Club, C-G’s Erik Pietrzyk and Conner Lentz shot 40 to earn medalist honors in the FVC dual. Thomas Miranda and Brock Iverson each followed with 41s.
Jack Wilcox shot 46 to lead the Gators.
Burlington Central 159, Dundee-Crown 167: At Bonnie Dundee in Carpentersville, Central’s Matthew Kowalik and D-C’s Jared Russell earned co-medalist honors with 38s.
Devin Hughes had a 39 for Central, Tyler Samaan had a 40 and Tommy Wyse had a 42.
For the Chargers, Cam Schmeiser, Kai Klancnik and Ethan Ward all had 43s.
Jacobs 155, Huntley 166: At Pinecrest in Huntley, Barrett Rennell earned medalist honors with a 35 for the Golden Eagles in their FVC win against the Raiders.
Chase Garden had a 38 for Jacobs, and Owen Ziaja and Noah Deremo both had 41s.
Huntley was led by Nooa Hakala (38), Nathan Elm (40), Austin Mullen (44) and Tyler Lodewyck (44).
Marian Central 175, Timothy Christian 185: At Bull Valley Golf Club, Finn Pivnicka had a 41 to lead the Hurricanes to a Chicagoland Christian Conference win over the Trojanss.
Peter Louise added a 42 for Marian, Mason Graf had a 44 and Cayden Leonard had a 48.
Girls golf
Wheaton Academy 195, Marian Central 215: At Villa Olivia in Bartlett, Ella Notaro won medalist honors for the Hurricanes with a 41 in their Chicagoland Christian Conference loss.
Nina Notaro had a 48, and Ava Kleinschmidt added a 52.
Huntley 170, McHenry 180: At Boone Creek in Bull Valley, Madison Donovan earned medalist honors with a 40 for the Warriors in an FVC loss to the Red Raiders.
Aubrey Dingbaum and Maddie Lackovic had 41s for Huntley, Kaitlyn Busky had a 43 and Maddie Sloan had a 45.
For McHenry, Kilynn Axelson had a 45, Ali Ahrens had a 47 and Jennifer Henry had a 48.
Dundee-Crown 192, Hampshire 198: At Randall Oaks in West Dundee, Magen Laas fired the low score of the match for the Chargers with a 42 in their FVC win against the Whips.
Sophie Morawski was a shot behind Laas with a 43, Sabrina Barrett had a 52, and Katy Mensching had a 55.
Kaylee Seo had a 43 for Hampshire, Lorna Bachta had a 51, Maddie Franz had a 49 and Maddy Bilek had a 55.
Girls tennis
Crystal Lake Central 6, Dundee-Crown 1: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers (4-3, 1-2) earned their first FVC dual win. Bella Lisle (No. 2) and Emily Pinion (No. 3) won in singles competition.
Kaitlyn and Katie Hamill (No. 1), Lexi Mailey and Maggie O’Connell (No. 2), Maddie Corpolongo and Maddie Reeser (No. 3) and Sofia Weckerlin and Audrey Wise (No. 4) helped the Tigers sweep doubles play.
Karina McElroy picked up the win for D-C at No. 1 singles.
Huntley 7, Jacobs 0: At Algonquin, the Red Raiders swept the FVC dual. Ella Doughty (No. 1), Gia Patel (No. 2) and Michelle Sobolewski (No. 3) each won their singles matches.
Winning at doubles for Huntley were Kate Burkey and Carlie Weishaar (No. 1), Julie Klockner and Ari Patel (No. 2), Shea Nagle and Elizabeth Pauwels (No. 3) and Ashley Phommasack and Vinuthna Depala (No. 4).