Johnsburg volleyball tops Marengo: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday, Sept. 6

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Johnsburg 2, Marengo 0: At Marengo, Delaney Stern recorded 15 assists, two kills and two aces for the Skyhawks in a 25-17, 25-22 win over the Indians in their Kishwaukee River Conference match.
Sophie Person had five kills and two blocks for Johnsburg (2-5, 2-2 KRC), Lila Duck had five kills, and Abri Bruns had 12 digs. Juliana Cashmore added two blocks and two kills.
Sydney Andrews had six kills and 11 digs for Marengo (4-5-3, 1-3), Alana Hartel had nine digs, and Addison Sanchez had three kills and an ace.
Emily Kirchoff (six assists), Emma Castros (seven assists) and Leila Becovic (two kills) had seven digs each.
Richmond-Burton 2, Sandwich 0: At Sandwich, Maggie Uhwat had nine kills and five aces for the Rockets (8-3, 4-0) in a 25-11, 25-15 KRC win against the Indians.
Alex Hopp had 11 assists and three aces for R-B, Elissa Furlan had five kills and nine digs, and Dani Hopp had three kills and two blocks. Blake Frericks added six assists.
Woodstock North 2, Harvard 0: At Woodstock, the Thunder (4-0, 4-0) remained undefeated with a 25-15, 25-16 win against the Hornets (2-5, 0-4) in their KRC match.
Caylin Stevens had five kills and three aces for North, Dani Hasen had seven assists, three kills and two aces, and Lexi Hansen had four kills and two aces.
Jaclyn McMillan had four kills for Harvard, and Mindy Krasinski had two aces.
GIRLS TENNIS
Woodstock 5, McHenry 2: At Woodstock, Natalie Morrow and Ebba Hammerstedt won at No. 1 doubles for the Blue Streaks in a nonconference win against the Warriors.
Renee Schleutermann and Jessica Vorpahl won at No. 2 doubles for Woodstock, and Eliana Shoulders and Anne Perez won at No. 3 doubles. Julia Cortejoso Sanchez won at No. 2 singles, and Sophia Mendoza won at No. 3 singles.
Lorelei Galvicius won at No. 1 singles for McHenry.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Crystal Lake South co-op 76, St. Viator 17: At Arlington Heights, Bella Fontana won the 50-yard freestyle (25 seconds) and 100 free (54.27) for the Gators in a nonconference win against the Lions.
Avery Watson, Fontana, Mackenzie Resch and Abby Uhl won the 200 medley relay (2:00.88), and Fontana, Watson, Uhl and Resch won the 400 free relay (3:51.28). Penny Brereton, Becca Flint, Emily Rudzinski and Uhl won the 200 free relay (1:51.56).
Rudzinski won the 200 free (2:10.86), Brereton won the 200 IM (2:22.51), and Flint won the 100 butterfly (1:08.57). Watson won the 500 free (5:45.49), Uhl won the 100 backstroke (1:00.79), and Ashley Celentano won the 100 breaststroke (1:20.23).
BOYS GOLF
Prairie Ridge 162, Marian Central 172: At Bull Valley Golf Club, Charlie Pettrone earned medalist honors for the Wolves with a 36 in a nonconference win over the Hurricanes.
JJ Lee and Jack Dahlem had 41s for Prairie Ridge. Finn Pivnicka had a 39 for Marian, and Peter Louise had a 41.
Richmond-Burton 169, Plano 211: At Cedardell in Plano, Colten Miller earned medalist honors for the Rockets with a 40 in their KRC win against the Reapers.
Danny DeZanek had a 41, and Jeff Lehn and Jacob Olson had 44s for R-B (6-2, 4-0 KRC).
Huntley 167, McHenry 178: At McHenry Country Club, Nooa Hakala had a 38 for the Red Raiders in a Fox Valley Conference win against the Warriors.
Tyler Lodewyck had a 42 for Huntley, Nathan Elm had a 43 and Sam Locascio had a 44.
Bradin Amelio had a 42 for McHenry, followed by Dane Currie (43), Cole Patenaude (46), Alex LaShelle (47) and Ryan Townsend (47).
Sycamore 171, Marengo 199: At Marengo Ridge, Sean Ettner had a 45 for the Indians in a nonconference loss to the Spartans.
Leo Bankel had a 48, Michael Gieseke had a 50 and Lucas Frohling had a 56.
GIRLS GOLF
Crystal Lake Central co-op 171, Marengo 198: At Marengo Ridge, Rylee Rud took medalist honors for the Tigers with a 40 in their nonconference win over the Indians.
Madeline Trannel and Delaney Medlyn each had 42s for Central co-op, and Ryleigh Mazzacano had a 47.
Marengo was led by Cadence Leucht (45), Emma Leucht (49), Gabby Gieseke (52) and Maggie Hanson (52).
Richmond-Burton 232, Plano 254: At Cedardell in Plano, Sofia Nagel shot a 46 for the Rockets in a KRC win against the Reapers.
Meadow Rosendahl had a 55 for R-B, followed by Emma Lindsey (65) and Ava Strzalka (66).
BOYS SOCCER
McHenry 5, Antioch 1: At Antioch, Marko Stojich scored two goals and had an assist for the Warriors in their nonconference win against the Sequoits.
Braeden Juergensen, Nathan Caruso and Charlie Ortiz also scored for McHenry.
Woodstock 1, Richmond-Burton 0: At Richmond, the Blue Streaks shut out the Rockets in their KRC game.
Woodstock North 3, Johnsburg 0: At Johnsburg, Enrique Castaneda had a hat trick for the Thunder in the KRC win against the Skyhawks.