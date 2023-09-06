CL South sweeps CL Central volleyball: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, Sept. 5

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Crystal Lake South 2, Crystal Lake Central 0: At Crystal Lake, the visiting Gators were led by Gabby Wire with nine kills, four blocks and three aces in a 25-17, 25-19 Fox Valley Conference win.
Logan Georgy had five kills and four blocks for South, Bobbi Wire had three kills and eight digs, and Olivia Apt had 11 assists, three aces and four digs. Morgan Johnson added two aces and nine digs.
Mykaela Wallen had six kills and 10 digs for Central, Mia Ginter had nine digs, and Gabbie Anderson had 13 assists and three blocks.
Burlington Central 2, McHenry 1: At McHenry, the Rockets defeated the Warriors 25-14, 14-25, 26-24 in their FVC match.
Brianna Gritzman had 16 digs and two aces for Central, Leah Freesemann had nine kills and three blocks, and Sarah Jack had 10 assists and two kills. Haidyn Schatz had four kills and three aces, and Ashli Bonds had nine kills.
Erin Nothdorf had nine kills and nine digs for McHenry, Ella Boland had six kills and five aces, and Mollie Hobson had 12 kills and five digs.
Prairie Ridge 2, Cary-Grove 0: At Crystal Lake, Mackenzie Schmidt had 10 kills and three blocks for the Wolves in a 25-23, 25-12 FVC win over the Trojans.
Grace Jansen had four aces and 19 assists, and Alli Rogers added seven digs for Prairie Ridge.
Jacobs 2, Dundee-Crown 0: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles topped the Chargers 25-21, 25-21 in FVC action.
Ali Pierre had six kills, three blocks and three aces for Jacobs, Gracie Breeze and Jordan Miller had 15 digs apiece, and Bella Van de Burgt added 12 digs. Meghan Retzler and Abby Deacon both had seven assists, and Cassie Gorrity had four kills.
Audrey Prusko and Coley Di Silvio had six kills for D-C, and Courtney Komperda had 13 assists and eight digs.
Grayslake Central 2, Johnsburg 1: At Johnsburg, Delaney Stern had 15 assists and three kills for the Skyhawks in a 24-26, 26-24, 25-15 loss to the Rams in their nonconference match.
Kaylee Fouke had four aces and five kills for Johnsburg, and Sophie Person had four kills.
Marian Central 2, Grant 0: At Woodstock, Alex Rewiako had 22 assists and 10 digs for the Hurricanes in a 17-25, 25-19, 25-23 nonconference win over the Bulldogs.
Ella Conlon had 11 kills and 19 digs for Marian, and Lucy Iden had nine kills and two digs.
GIRLS GOLF
Crystal Lake Central co-op 174, McHenry 184: At Boone Creek in Bull Valley, Madeline Trannel shot 40 and Delaney Medlyn had a 41 as the Tigers beat the Warriors in their Fox Valley Conference match.
Rylee Rud (44) and Addison Cleary (47) had Central’s other two counting scores.
Madison Donovan led McHenry with a 44. Kilynn Axelson (45), Jennifer Henry (47) and Ali Ahrens (48) had the Warriors’ other low scores.
Huntley 176, Marian Central 215: At Pinecrest in Huntley, Aubrey Dingbaum fired a 2-over 38 to lead the Red Raiders past the Hurricanes in a nonconference match.
Annie Garrard added a 43, Madalyn Sloan had a 47 and Maddie Lackovic had a 48 for Huntley.
Nina Notero led Marian with a 39 and Ella Notaro shot 41.
BOYS GOLF
Woodstock North co-op 175, Marengo 196: At Marengo Ridge, Alex Treadway led the Thunder (4-1) with a 38 in a Kishwaukee River Conference win over the Indians.
Brady Yergens (44), Jack Wollpert (46) and Parker Leonard, Brett Neuhart and Parker Neff (all 47s) had the Thunder’s other scores.
Leo Bankel led the Indians with 46. Sean Ettner (49), Andrew Johnson (50) and Michael Gieseke and Max Broughton (both 51s) finished Marengo’s scoring.
Prairie Ridge 165, Crystal Lake South 191: At Turnberry Country Club in Lakewood, Thomas Trax led all players with a 40 as the Wolves won their FVC dual over the Gators.
Charlie Pettrone shot 41, while JJ Lee and Payton Harlow had 42s.
Jack Wilcox led South with a 43, Jackson Bowers had a 48 and Timothy Popovits and Andrew Mitchell both shot a 50.
Johnsburg 178, Harvard 183: At Old Top Farm in Crystal Lake, Riley Johnson tied for the low round at 41 to lead the Skyhawks past the Hornets in their KRC match.
Nick Grons (44), Mason Salamoun (46) and Noah Hagen (47) rounded out Johnsburg’s scoring.
Harvard’s Logan Garafol tied Johnson with a 41. Aaron Saucedo (44), Eltan Powles (48) and Justin Lehman (50) had the Hornets’ other low scores.
BOYS SOCCER
Crystal Lake Central 4, Grant 2: At Fox Lake, four Tigers scored as they defeated the Bulldogs in nonconference action.
Diego Hernandez, Vicente Romero, Gavin Kane and Mason McIntyre scored goals for Central. Isaac Hernandez had two assists and Kane had one.
Chase Lemke had seven saves in goal for the Tigers
GIRLS TENNIS
Huntley 7, McHenry 0: At Huntley, Ella Doughty (No. 1), Gia Patel (No. 2) and Michelle Sobolewski (No. 3) won in singles matches as the Red Raiders beat the Warriors in an FVC match.
Kate Burkey and Carlie Weishaar (No. 1), Julie Klockner and Ari Patel (No. 2), Shea Nagle and Ellie Pauwels (No. 3) and Vinuthna Depala and Ashley Phommasack (No. 4) won in doubles.