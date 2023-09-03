Patel twins lead Woodstock to title at CL South Invite: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, Sept. 2

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Crystal Lake South Rich Eschman Invitational: At Crystal Lake, Woodstock put its top five runners in the top 17 spots to win the meet at Veteran Acres Park with 40 points, three better than Fremd.
The Blue Streaks’ Ishan Patel won the race in 16:04.4, 2 seconds ahead of Fremd’s Rory Gaan. Aryan Patel, Ishan’s twin, was fourth, Jakob Crown was seventh, Ellery Shut was 11th and Cohen Shutt was 17th for Woodstock.
Cary-Grove’s Jameson Tenopir finished fifth, Dundee-Crown’s Joseph Hillyer was eighth and South’s Joey Gonzalez was 18th.
St. Charles East Leavey Invitational: At Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva, Huntley’s Tommy Nitz took second place in the race while Prairie Ridge finished second as a team.
Grayslake Central’s Trey Sato won the race in 15:14.60, with Nitz close behind at 15:17.80. Prairie Ridge was led by Will Gelon in fifth. The Wolves had 70 points, behind St. Charles East with 44, and put three other runners – Gerrit Dam (11th), Eddy Klimkowski (15th) and Evan Gilleland (16th) – in the top 20.
Huntley’s Zach Zuzzio was eighth and the Red Raiders were fifth in the 10-team field.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Crystal Lake South Rich Eschman Invitational: At Crystal Lake, Abby Machesky was second and Olivia Pinta was third as the Gators won their own meet at Veteran Acres Park with 37 points. Lake Zurich was second with 69.
South also put Victoria Pinta in eighth place, Carly Gorman in 14th and Alexis Brooks in 16th for its five counting runners.
St. Charles East Leavey Invitational: At Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva, Huntley freshman Haley Rahman took 10th to lead the Red Raiders to fourth with 134 points in the 10-team meet.
BOYS SOCCER
Huntley 2, Larkin 1 (shootout): At Huntley, the Red Raiders beat the Royals 4-2 in their penalty-kick shootout for the championship of their four-team tournament.
Huntley keeper Jack Bakey came up big with two saves in the shootout and six after halftime. Ethan Robertson had four in the first half.
Larkin scored in the first half, then Anthony Aweve scored off Jack Breunig’s assist in the 78th minute.
Hudson Nielsen, Gavin Eagan, Kyle Paler and Talon Sargent all made their kicks in the shootout for the Raiders (3-2-1).
Johnsburg Tournament: Prairie Ridge scored eight goals in two games and did not allow a goal to win the tournament.
Mason Fowler, Logan Braun, Gabe Porter and Henry Knoll scored as the Wolves beat Johnsburg 4-0. Fowler, Knoll and Porter had assists.
Fowler, Porter, Seth Matson and Ethan Ormsby had goals in Prairie Ridge’s 4-0 win against Wilmot, Wis. Braun and Ormsby had assists.
Zion-Benton 3, McHenry 1: At the Wauconda Tournament, the Zee-Bees beat the Warriors in their game.
Adam Bronowicki scored off an assist by Marko Stojich for the Warriors (2-3). Mason Bertone had five saves in goal.
Dundee-Crown 3, Harlem 0: At Machesney Park, the Chargers remained unbeaten with three second-half goals in their nonconference win over the Huskies.
Gabriel Herrera scored twice and Hugo Arista added the final goal for D-C (6-0). Cristopher Gonzalez, Diego Flores and Sebastian Sanchez had assists.
D-C’s defense was so strong that keepers Braeden Hayes and Manuel Hernandez only had to make one save between them.
Crystal Lake South 9, North Chicago 0: At the Wauconda Tournament, Ali Ahmed scored three goals as the Gators (3-1-1) finished 1-1-1 in the tournament.
Nico Velasco and Josh Moreno each scored two goals, and Nolan Getzinger and Will Prus had one goal each for South. Getzinger had four assists, while Moreno, Prus, Diego Paguada, Mason Ross and Dustin Banner each had one assist.
VOLLEYBALL
Rochelle Tournament: McHenry went 4-1 to take second place in the tournament, falling to Ottawa in the title match 20-25, 25-22, 25-23.
The Warriors (7-3) beat Freeport, Ashton-Franklin Center and Rochelle to win their pool, then knocked off Earlville 25-20, 25-18 to advance to the championship.
Mollie Hobson had 19 kills in the title match, Riley Ten Bruin had 20 assists, Erin Nothdorf added eight kills and Ella Boland had seven kills and three aces.
Crystal Lake Central goes 4-1: At Algonquin, Central lost to Barrington and beat four other opponents at the Jacobs Tournament.
The Tigers (7-3) won the Gold Division of the tournament. They beat Wheaton North, Marian Central and Grant in two sets each and beat Batavia in three.
Outside hitter Mykeala Wallen and setter Gabbie Anderson were selected to the All-Tournament team.
Wallen had 29 kills, 52 digs and 11 aces in the tournament. Anderson contributed with 76 assists, seven aces and 26 digs.
Anna Starr had 23 kills, Olivia Doppke had 10 blocks, Alexis Hadeler had 10 kills and 31 digs and Vivian Akalaonu put down 15 kills.