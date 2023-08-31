Richmond-Burton tops Woodstock in KRC volleyball: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday, Aug. 30

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Richmond-Burton 2, Woodstock 0: At Richmond, Dani Hopp recorded eight kills and three blocks as the Rockets beat the Blue Streaks 25-18, 27-25 to remain undefeated in the Kishwaukee River Conference.
Maggie Uhwat (12 digs) and Elissa Furlan (eight digs) each had six kills for R-B (4-1, 3-0 KRC), and Alex Hopp had 22 assists and two blocks. Zoe Freund added four kills and three aces.
Woodstock fell to 6-2 overall and 2-1 in the KRC.
Marengo 2, Plano 0: At Plano, Sydney Andrews had 10 kills and 16 digs for the Indians (4-3-3, 1-2) in a 25-20, 25-20 KRC win against the Reapers.
Madalyn Mardock tallied six kills and 12 digs, Alana Hartel led the defense with 16 digs, and Leila Becovic and Morgan Cetera had three kills apiece. Emma Castro had 11 assists and Emily Kirchoff had nine.
Sandwich 2, Harvard 0: At Harvard, Jaclyn McMillan had eight kills for the Hornets in a 25-21, 25-21 KRC loss to the Indians.
Aideliz Renteria added 12 assists and two aces for Harvard (0-4, 0-3).
Crystal Lake Central 2, Cary-Grove 0: At Cary, Mykaela Wallen recorded eight kills to lead the Tigers (3-1, 2-1 FVC) to a 25-16, 25-22 win against the Trojans (1-3, 1-2) in their Fox Valley Conference match.
Alexis Hadeler had three kills and eight digs for Central, Siena Smiejek had three kills, two aces and four blocks, and Anna Starr had four kills, two aces and two blocks. Gabbie Anderson had 12 assists and seven digs.
Taylor Nygren had six blocks and three kills for C-G (1-2, 1-1).
Marian Central 2, Antioch 0: At Woodstock, Alex Rewiako finished with four kills and seven assists for the Hurricanes (1-2) in a 25-13, 25-13 nonconference win over the Sequoits.
Ella Conlon had six kills and two aces for Marian. Jordan Orlos had two kills and two aces.
BOYS SOCCER
Johnsburg 9, Sandwich 1: At Sandwich, Aiden Schwichow had a hat trick to lead the Skyhawks past the Indians in their KRC game.
Payton Fiene and Jacob Calhoun scored two goals apiece for Johnsburg (1-1-1, 1-1 KRC), and Blake Bowers added one. Sandwich also had an own goal.
Armando Garcia had three assists for the Skyhawks.
McHenry 3, North Chicago 0: At the Wauconda Tournament, Marko Stojich scored two goals for the Warriors (2-1) in a win against the Warhawks.
Nate Luedtke also scored for McHenry, while Braeden Juergensen, Cole Tapia and Alex Mendez each tallied assists. Lee McClellan had three saves in goal.
Palatine 6, Crystal Lake South 0: At the Wauconda Tournament, the Gators were shut out by the Pirates.
BOYS GOLF
Richmond-Burton Triangular: At Twin Lakes Country Club in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, Jeff Lehn shot a 3-over-par 39 for the Rockets. Rockford Lutheran won the meet with a 155, followed by R-B (167) and Sandwich (179).
Colten Miller and Aiden Wicinski added 42s for R-B (5-2, 3-0 KRC), and Jacob Olson had a 44.
Woodstock North co-op 167, Harvard 188: At Crystal Woods in Woodstock, Alex Treadway carded a 3-over 39 for the Thunder in a KRC win against the Hornets. Brady Yergens added a 40 for North co-op.
Logan Garafol earned medalist honors for Harvard with a 38. Aaron Saucedo shot a 44.
Crystal Lake Central 167, Marian Central 173: At Bull Valley Golf Club, Jack Bice (39) and Asher Johnson (40) led the Tigers to a nonconference victory over Hurricanes.
Tommy Laird added a 43 for Crystal Lake Central, and Conor Naughton had a 45.
Marian Central was led by Peter Louise with a 39, tying Bice for medalist honors. Finn Pivnicka had a 42.
Cary-Grove def. Dundee-Crown: At Foxford Hills in Cary, Erik Pietrzyk earned medalist honors with a 39. The Trojans had a team score of 167.
Matthew Nagaj had a 41, Joey Boldt had a 43 and Kyle Kotlarczyk and Brock Iverson had 44s.
GIRLS GOLF
Dundee-Crown 187, McHenry 190: At Bonnie Dundee in Carpentersville, Magen Laas had a 42 for the Chargers in an FVC win against the Warriors.
Sophie Morawski added a 43 for D-C, followed by Sabrina Barrett (51) and Katy Mensching (51).
McHenry’s Madison Donovan was medalist with a 39. Jennifer Henry had a 48, Ali Ahrens had a 51 and Kilynn Axelson had a 52.
Huntley 178, Hampshire 195: At Pinecrest in Huntley, Aubrey Dingbaum and Maddie Sloan shot 43s to lead the Red Raiders to the FVC win over the Whip-Purs. Taryn Rainey and Kaitlyn Busky each had 46s.
Hampshire was led by Lorna Bachta (46), Kaylee Seo (49), Maddie Franz (50) and Jaina Farnam (50).
Prairie Ridge 199, Burlington Central 215: At Whisper Creek in Huntley, Jenna Albanese had a 41 to earn medalist honors and lead the Wolves to the FVC win.
Ella Giffin and Grace Mertel had 51s, and Victoria Wood had a 56 for Prairie Ridge.
The Rockets were led by Riya Gangavarapu (46) and Ariana Riep (47).
Rockford Lutheran 218, Richmond-Burton 235: At Nippersink Country Club in Genoa City, Wisconsin, Meadow Rosendahl had a 53 for the Rockets in a nonconference loss to the Crusaders.
Sofia Nagel added a 58 for R-B.