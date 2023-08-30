Cary-Grove edges Huntley by 1 in FVC boys golf: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, Aug. 29

BOYS GOLF
Cary-Grove 156, Huntley 157: At Pinecrest in Huntley, the Trojans had three golfers break 40 as they defeated the Red Raiders in their Fox Valley Conference match.
Joey Boldt and Erik Pietrzyk shot 38s, and Kyle Kotlarczyk had a 39 for C-G. Brock Iverson’s 41 was the other counting score.
Huntley’s Nooa Hakala and Austin Mullen both shots 38s, Taig Bhathal had a 40, and Nathan Elm and Jeremy Chadwick each had 41s.
Jacobs 169, McHenry 170: At McHenry Country Club, Barrett Rennell was medalist with a 39 to lead the Golden Eagles past the Warriors in an FVC match.
Owen Zaija and Chase Garden added 43, and Zach Allen had a 44 for Jacobs.
Gavin Cueto led McHenry with a 41. Alex LaShelle (42), Ryan Townsend (43) and Tanner Polop (44) finished the Warriors’ scoring.
Crystal Lake Central 156, Dundee-Crown 167: At RedTail in Lakewood, Charles Polash fired a 2-under 34 to lead the Tigers to an FVC win over the Chargers.
Jack Bice (37), Jake Kenefick (42) and Max Sinha (43) rounded out Central’s scoring.
Jared Russell led D-C wih a 40, while Cam Schmeiser and Grant Meyer each shot a 42.
Burlington Central 160, Crystal Lake South 198: At Crystal Lake Country Club, Matthew Kowalik and Ben Chesney both shot 39s to lead the Rockets past the Gators in an FVC match.
Tyler Samaan (40) and Luke Vanoss (42) had Central’s other counting scores.
South’s scores came from Jack Wilcox (47), Tim Popovits (49), AJ Mitchell (49) and Jackson Bowers (53).
Prairie Ridge 154, Hampshire 162: At Randall Oaks in West Dundee, Charlie Pettrone fired a 35, and Tommy Trax added a 38 as the Wolves beat the Whip-Purs in their FVC match.
Jack Dahlem shot 40. Jimmy Berg added a 41 for the Wolves.
Seth Gillie (38), Tegan VanWiel (39), Nolan Adamczyk (41) and Jacob Bauer (44) had Hampshire’s scores.
Woodstock North co-op 174, Johnsburg 187: At Boone Creek in Bull Valley, Alex Treadway led the Thunder to the KRC victory with a 42 in a win over the Skyhawks.
Jack Wollpert (43) Brady Yergens (44) and Parker Leonard (45) had North’s other low scores.
Riley Johnson’s 44 led Johnburg. Nick Grons (45), Jacob Smith (48) and Keegan Jewell (50) had the Skyhawks’ other best scores.
Harvard 186, Belvidere 215: At Abbey Springs in Fontana-On-Lake-Geneva, Wis., Aaron Sauceda shot the low round with a 42 as the Hornets beat the Bucs.
Logan Garafol had a 45, Justin Lehman had a 48, and Wyatt Stott had a 51.
BOYS SOCCER
Dundee-Crown 2, Elk Grove 0: At Carpentersville, Sebastian Sanchez and Diego Flores each scored as the Chargers (5-0) remained unbeaten with a win over the Grenadiers.
Diego Castro assisted on Flores’ goal. Manuel Hernandez had four saves in the first half, and Braeden Hayes had three in the second half for D-C.
Crystal Lake South 1, Zion-Benton 1: At Wauconda, the Gators (2-0-1) got a first-half goal from Ali Ahmed in their tie against the Zee-Bees (1-2-1) in the Bulldogs’ tournament.
Chris Slawek had five saves in goal for South, which meets Palatine on Wednesday in the tournament.
Harvard 2, Cary-Grove 0: At Fox Lake, the Hornets got their first victory with goals from David Pichardo and Marco Herrera.
Kevin Contreras assisted on Pichardo’s goal, and Jesus Aquino assisted on Herrera’s goal. Ricardo Flores had three saves in goal for the Hornets.
Richmond-Burton 5, St. Edward 1: At Richmond, Maddox Meyer scored two goals and had one assist as the Rockets (6-1) beat the Green Wave in the Grant Tournament.
Ethan Sell, Dane Gardner and Joe Kyes each scored for the Rockets. Jack Meyer had two assists, and Piotr Chmeilowski had three saves in goal.
Crystal Lake Central 2, DeKalb 1: At DeKalb, the Tigers got goals from Isaac Hernandez and Julian Switzer in their nonconference win over the Barbs.
Anthony Bellino had three saves in goal for Central.
Rolling Meadows 1, Huntley 0: At Rolling Meadows, the Mustangs scored in the first half to hand the Red Raiders (1-1-1) their first loss.
Ethan Robertson had four saves in the first half. Jack Bakey had four in the second in goal for Huntley.
Stillman Valley 2, Marengo 1: At Marengo, Aaron Ibarra scored for the Indians in their loss to the Cardinals.
Woodstock North 3, Plano 2: At Woodstock, Nibret Freundl scored all three goals as the Thunder beat the Reapers in their Kishwaukee River Conference game.
GIRLS GOLF
McHenry 196, Marengo 210: At Marengo Ridge, Madison Donovan fired a 39 to lead the Warriors past the Indians in their dual match.
Kilynn Axelson added a 47, Jennifer Henry had a 54, and Ali Ahrens had a 56.
Emma Leucht led Marengo with a 49. Maggie Hanson (50), Charlette Machac (55) and Kiley Brady (56) had the other counting scores.
Richmond-Burton wins: At Nippersink Golf Course in Genoa City, Wisc., Sofia Nagel shot a 50 to lead the Rockets against Sandwich. The Indians did not have enough golfers for a full team.
Meadow Rosendahl added a 59 for R-B.
VOLLEYBALL
Huntley 2, Jacobs 0: At Algonquin, Avery Gonzalez had 19 assists and three blocks as the Red Raiders (4-0, 3-0) defeated the Golden Eagles 25-22, 25-23 in their FVC match.
Georgia Watson led Huntley with nine kills and four blocks, Morgan Jones added seven kills and two blocks, and Lizzy Williams had seven kills and 10 digs.
Ali Pierre led Jacobs with five kills, three blocks and two aces. Jordan Miller had three kills, two aces and 11 digs, and Meghan Retzler had seven assists and three digs.
Prairie Ridge 2, Hampshire 1: At Crystal Lake, Maizy Agnello led the Wolves (2-2, 2-1) with 10 kills as they defeated the Whip-Purs 25-18, 20-25, 25-18 in FVC action.
Grace Jansen had 12 assists and three aces for Prairie Ridge. Ashley Stiefer had three kills and two blocks. Addison Gertz had three kills, three aces and three digs.
McHenry 2, Cary-Grove 0: At McHenry, Mollie Hobson put down 14 kills and had eight digs as the Warriors (2-2) beat the Trojans 25-17, 25-18 in an FVC match.
Ella Jenkins had 21 assists, Brianna Ricci had 12 digs, and Erin Nothdorf added four kills and six digs.
Burlington Central 2, Crystal Lake South 1: At Burlington, Tea Cetina had 14 assists and four aces as the Rockets (3-1, 2-1) defeated the Gators 25-18, 21-25, 25-23 in their FVC match.
Leah Freesemann had eight kills to lead Central. Briana Gritzman had 14 digs and three aces, and Emily Maramba contributed with six kills and three blocks.
Gabby Wire led South with 18 kills, five aces and 13 digs. Bobbi Wire had 13 kills and 13 digs, Grace Meyer had 22 assists, and Olivia Apt had 19 assists. Morgan Johnson added eight kills.
GIRLS TENNIS
Crystal Lake Central 6, Grayslake North 1: At Grayslake, Bella Lisle (No. 2) and Emily Pinion (No. 3) got singles wins as the Tigers defeated the Knights.
Katie Hamill and Kaitlin Coffey won at No. 1 doubles for Central.
Johnsburg 6, Lakes 1: At Johnsburg, the Skyhawks defeated the Eagles in their dual match.