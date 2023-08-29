Richmond-Burton bests Johnsburg in penalty kicks: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Monday, Aug. 28

Boys soccer
Richmond-Burton 3, Johnsburg 2 (PK): Richmond-Burton picked up its first Kishwaukee River Conference win of the season by besting Johnsburg in penalty kicks Monday in Johnsburg.
Ethan Sell, Maddox Meyer, Jack Meyer and Joe Kyes all scored during penalties to help the Rockets (5-1, 1-0 KRC) pick up the win. Maddox Meyer and Kyes each scored during regulation and Piotr Chmielowski made seven saves.
Jake Clahoun scored two goals for the Skyhawks (0-1-1, 0-1 KRC) and another in penalty kicks, while Blake Bowers also scored in penalty kicks. Goalkeeper Preston Michel made 17 saves in goal.
Wilmot 8, Marian Central 3: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes (9-1) dropped their season-opener.
Vernon Hills 3, Harvard 2 (PK): At the Grant Tournament, the Hornets (0-3) fell 4-2 in penalty kicks.
Barrington 1, Jacobs 0: At the Barrington Tournament, the Golden Eagles (0-2) dropped a close nonconference match.
Grant 1, Cary-Grove 0 (PK): At the Grant Tournament, the Trojans dropped their season opener in penalty kicks 5-4.
Girls volleyball
Burlington Central 2, DeKalb 0: At DeKalb, Leah Freesemann and Haidyn Schatz each had six kills to lead the Rockets to a commanding 25-9, 25-12 win.
Brianna Gritzman finished with 12 digs, three aces and one assists for the Rockets (2-1), Sarah Jack had nine assists, five digs and one ace, and Tea Cetina added five assists, three digs and one ace.
Lakes 2, Johnsburg 0: At Lake Villa, the Skyhawks (1-2) dropped their nonconference match 25-19, 25-17.
Marengo 2, North Boone 1: At Marengo, the Indians (3-3-3) held on to pick up a 25-17, 24-26, 25-18, win.
Madalyn Mardock had 12 kills, two aces and four digs for Marengo, Sydney Andrews added eight kills and 11 digs while Addison Sanchez had four aces, one kill, two blocks and three digs.
Woodstock 2, Westminster Christian 0: At Elgin, the Blue Streaks (6-1) won their third straight match, beating the Warriors 25-12, 25-14.
Richmond-Burton 2, Antioch 0: At Richmond, Elissa Furlan had 10 kills and two aces to help the Rockets pick up a 27-25, 25-14, nonconference win.
Maggie Uhwat finished with nine kills, three aces and two blocks for R-B (3-1), Dani Hopp added five kills and one block, while Alex Hopp had five kills and one block.
Girls tennis
Grayslake Central 5, Crystal Lake Central 2: At Grayslake, the Tigers’ top-two doubles teams won in a nonconference loss.
No. 1 doubles duo Katilin Coffey and Katie Hamill won their match 6-4, 7-6 (6), while No. 2 doubles pair Lexi Malley and Maggie O’Connell won 6-3, 6-4 for the Tigers (2-1).
Boys golf
Hampshire 162, Crystal Lake South 197: At the Crystal Lake Country Club, Jack Bice led all scorers with a 37, helping the Whip-Purs pick a FVC win.
Connor Naughton finished a close second with a 38, Jake Kenefick shot a 43, and Asher Johnson added a 44.
Tim Popovits led the way for the Gators with a 47, Jackson Bowers and Jack Wilcox each shot 49s, while Mark Pachla finished with a 52.
Plano Triangular: At the Cedardell Golf Club in Plano, Johnsburg picked up two wins, beating Marengo 175-181 and Plano 175-233. The Skyhawks’ Riley Johnson was the top scorer with a 39, while Nick Grons (41), Nathan Salamoun (47) and Jacob Smith (48) rounded out the scoring.
Marengo’s Leo Bankel led the way with a 41, Sean Ettner shot a 43, Andrew Johnson finished with a 46, and Alex Johnson had a 51.
Girls golf
Dundee-Crown 186, Johnsburg 214: At the Boone Creek Golf Club in Bull Valley, Megan Laas medaled with a 43 to lead the Chargers to a nonconference win. Sophie Marowski shot a 45, Sabrina Barrett finished with a 47, and Katie Mensching had a 51.
MacKenzie McQuiston was the top scorer for the Skyhawks at 47, Lauren McQuiston finished with a 54, Annie Moss shot a 56, and Elle Konrad and Chloe Larson each had 57s.
Huntley 183, Prairie Ridge 192: At the Turnberry Golf Club in Lakewood, Aubrey Dingbaum shot a 43 to lead the Red Raiders to a FVC win. Maddie Sloan finished second with a 44, Kaitlyn Busky shot a 45, and Taryn Rainrey rounded things out with a 51.
Jenna Albanese was the top scorer for the Wolves with a 44, Grace Mertel finished with a 46, Ella Giffin had a 49, and Jaeda Gunter placed with a 53.
Crystal Lake Central 173, Jacobs 233: At the RedTail Golf Club, Delaney Medlyn led the way for the Tigers with a 37 to pick up a FVC win. Madeline Trannel shot a 42, Rylee Rud finished with a 45, and Addison Cleary rounded things out with a 49.
Natlie Zimmerman led the Golden Eagles with a 52. Kate Maurus had a 57, and Marley Skarosi finished with a 58.