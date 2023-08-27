Dundee-Crown boys soccer wins Lake Forest Shootout: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, Aug. 26

BOYS SOCCER
Dundee-Crown’s boys soccer team claimed the Lake Forest North Shore Shootout championship with a 3-0 win against Lake Forest Academy in the tournament final on Saturday in Lake Forest.
Gabriel Herrera scored on a penalty kick and added an assist, and Raul Hernandez and Ronaldo Zavala also had goals for the Chargers, who improved to 4-0 on the season.
Braeden Hayes and Manuel Hernandez combined for the shutout in goal for D-C.
The Chargers defeated Lake Forest 1-0 on Friday to reach the title game. Diego Flores scored the game-winner in the second half, assisted by Diego Castro. Manuel Hernandez made six saves.
Huntley 7, South Elgin 1: At Elgin, Talon Sargent tallied two goals and an assist for the Red Raiders (1-0-1) in a nonconference win against the Storm.
Isaac Jacobo, Hudson Nielsen, Gavin Eagan, Max Connell and Kyler Paler all scored for Huntley. Jack Bakey had three saves in the first half and Ethan Robertson had three saves in the second half.
Crystal Lake South 4, Boylan 2: At Crystal Lake, Ali Ahmed, Pierce Johnson, Nico Velasco and Mason Ross all scored for the Gators in a nonconference win over the Titans.
Nolan Getzinger had three assists for South (2-0). Chris Slawek had five saves.
Woodstock North 3, Jacobs 2: At Woodstock, Brody Case, Josh Pabst and Enrique Castaneda scored for the Thunder in a nonconference win against the Golden Eagles.
Friday’s results
Richmond-Burton 6, Orion-Sharrard 1: At Oregon, Sean Rockwell scored five goals to lead the Rockets to a big win at the Oregon Tournament.
Jack Meyer added a goal and an assist. Dalton Youngs had two assists.
Richmond-Burton 5, Riverdale 1: At Oregon, Rockwell scored two goals, and Joe Kyes, Johann Boentges and Nate Johnsen each had one for the Rockets (2-0) in a win against the Rams.
GIRLS GOLF
Harold Abramson Antioch Invite: At Spring Valley Country Club in Salem, Wisconsin, Crystal Lake Central co-op’s Delaney Medlyn won the individual title with a 7-over-par 77, and the Tigers won the team title with a 339. Prospect was runner-up with a 352.
Madeline Trannel shot a career-best 81 and placed runner-up for Central, Rylee Rud (90) was ninth and Addison Cleary (91) was 11th.
McHenry’s Madison Donovan shot an 83 to take fourth and lead the Warriors (378) to third place as a team. Jennifer Henry took 12th for McHenry with a 91.
GIRLS TENNIS
Jacobs Invite: At Algonquin, Huntley’s Ari Patel and Julie Klockner placed first at No. 2 doubles with a perfect 4-0 mark to help the Raiders to the team title at the 16-team tournament.
Kate Burkey and Carlie Weishaar were 3-1 and took third at No. 1 doubles, Gia Patel was 3-1 and took third at No. 3 singles, and Ella Doughty was 3-1 and took fifth at No. 1 singles.