Burlington Central beats Dundee-Crown in FVC volleyball: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, Aug. 24

VOLLEYBALL
Burlington Central 2, Dundee-Crown 1: At Carpentersville, Leah Freesemann put down 13 kills and had three blocks as the Rockets (1-1, 1-1) defeated the Chargers 25-22, 21-25, 25-20 in their Fox Valley Conference match.
Ashli Bonds added eight kills, Sarah Jack had 17 assists, and Brianna Gritzman had 12 digs. Haidyn Schatz contributed seven kills and 15 digs.
Taylor Findlay led D-C with eight kills, eight digs and five aces. Courtney Komperda had 21 assists, eight digs and four aces.
Huntley 2, McHenry 0: At Huntley, Laura Boberg led the Red Raiders (3-0, 2-0) with 17 assists and seven digs as they beat the Warriors (0-2, 0-1) 27-25, 25-22 in their FVC match.
Morgan Jones added seven kills and four blocks, and Lizzy William had five kills, two blocks, six digs and two aces.
Mollie Hobson led the Warriors with 14 kills, four digs and two aces. Riley Ten Bruin had 21 assists, and Bri Ricci added 14 digs.
Hampshire 2, Jacobs 1: At Hampshire, Ali Pierre had six kills, three blocks and two aces for the Golden Eagles (1-1, 1-1) in their 25-16, 24-26, 25-10 loss to the Whip-Purs.
Abby Deacon and Meghan Retzler each had seven assists and six digs for Jacobs. Gracie Breeze added two aces and 12 digs.
Genoa-Kingston 2, Richmond-Burton 0: At Richmond, Alex Hopp led the Rockets with 15 assists in their 25-7, 25-17 loss to the Cogs in nonconference action.
Elissa Furlan had seven kills and a block for R-B. Maggie Uhwat added five kills and five digs, and Dani Hopp had three kills.
Marengo 2, Winnebago 0: At Winnebago, Madalyn Mardock led Marengo with six kills, two aces and six digs in its nonconference victory 25-18, 25-21.
Sydney Andrews added five kills and five digs, Emily Kirchhoff had 10 assists and seven digs and Emma Castro had nine digs and five assists.