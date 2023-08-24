Woodstock North drops Plano in KRC volleyball: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday, Aug. 23

Woodstock North’s Gabby Schefke had 18 assists, three kills and 11 digs as the Thunder beat Plano 25-19, 25-8 in their Kishwaukee River Conference volleyball match on Wednesday in Woodstock.
The Thunder (2-0, 2-0) had a slow start, but Caylin Stevens had a long serving run in the second set to blow things open.
Lexi Hansen had 11 kills, four digs and two assists for North. Dani Hansen had eight assists, six kills and three aces. Maddie Sofie added four kills and Clara Klasek had three kills.
Johnsburg 2, Sandwich 0: At Sandwich, Juliana Cashmore had three kills and two blocks as the Skyhawks beat the Indians in their KRC match 25-11, 25-20.
Sophie Person added four kills, Abri Bruns had three assists and four digs and Delaney Stern had three kills and eight assists for Johnsburg.
Carmel 2, Marian Central 0: At Mundelein, Hadley Rogge and Ella Conlon each had six kills as the Hurricanes lost to the Corsairs in their nonconference match 25-23, 25-15.
Rogge also had an ace, a block and an assist. Conlon had an ace and an assist. Alex Rewiako had 16 assists, two kills and an ace.
St. Charles North 2, Prairie Ridge 1: At Crystal Lake, Grace Jansen had 18 assists and five aces for the Wolves (0-2) in their nonconference loss to the North Stars 14-25, 25-18, 25-20.
Mackenzie Schmidt led Prairie Ridge with six kills and two blocks and Maizy Agnello had four kills and five digs.
Woodstock 2, Marengo 1: At Marengo, Hallie Steponaitis put down 12 kills and had three aces as the Blue Streaks defeated the Indians 22-25, 25-17, 25-15 in their KRC match.
Julia Ladig has 15 assists, three kills and five aces for the Streaks. Ella White added 15 digs and two aces.
Madalyn Mardock had 10 kills and had five digs for the Indians. Sydney Andrews had nine kills and five digs, while Alana Hartel was 11 for 13 serving and had 13 digs.
Richmond-Burton 2, Harvard 0: At Richmond, Alex Hopp had 11 assists and six aces as the Rockets (2-0, 2-0) defeated the Hornets 25-8, 25-14 in their KRC match.
Lilly Mumbower had five aces for R-B and Maggie Uhwat added three kills and six aces.