Burlington Central edges McHenry in boys golf: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, Aug. 22

Burlington Central’s Tyler Samaan shot 2-over-par 37 as the Rockets defeated McHenry 163-164 in their Fox Valley Conference boys golf match Tuesday at McHenry Country Club.
Tommy Wyse added a 40, Matthew Kowalik had a 41 and all four other Central golfers shot 45s.
Alex LaShelle led McHenry with a 38 and Tanner Polop had a 39. Gavin Cueto shot 43 and Bradin Amelio added a 44.
Crystal Lake Central 164, Jacobs 164: At Randall Oaks in West Dundee, the Tigers won their FVC match over the Golden Eagles with a fifth-score tiebreaker.
Jack Bice and Asher Johnson shot 40s for Central, while Charles Polash, Max Sinha and Tommy Laird had 42s.
Owen Zaija had the low round with 38, Chase Gardner had a 40, Zach Allen had a 41 and Barrett Rennell had a 45. Jacobs’ fifth score was a 46.
Hampshire 157, Cary-Grove 170: At Foxford Hills in Cary, Nolan Adamczyk shot a 1-over 37 to lead the Whip-Purs past the Trojans in an FVC match.
Seth Gillie and Eric Brown each added a 39 and Jacob Bauer shot 42 for the Whips.
Joey Boldt led the Trojans with a 39. Kevin Grosman shot 43 and Erik Pietrzyk and Brock Iverson each shot 44s.
Huntley 157, Crystal Lake South 207: At Crystal Lake Country Club, the Red Raiders had three golfers break 40 in their FVC victory over the Gators.
Nathan Elm shot 38 for medalist honors, Taig Bhathai and Nooa Hakala each had 39s and Sam Locascio had a 41.
Jack Wilcox led South with a 47 and A.J. Mitchell had a 50.
Prairie Ridge 161, Dundee-Crown 178: At Turnberry in Lakewood, JJ Lee fired a 38 to lead the Wolves past the Chargers in their FVC match.
Thomas Trax (39), Charlie Pettrone (41) and Jimmy Berg (43) were Prairie Ridge’s other scoring golfers.
Jared Russell led D-C with a 41, Cam Schmeiser (42), Grant Meyer (47) and Leth Pearson (48) had the other counting scores.
GIRLS GOLF
Marengo 199, Richmond-Burton 266: At Marengo Ridge, Emma Leucht shot 47 to lead the Indians past the Rockets in a KRC match.
Cadance Leucht added a 48, while Gabby Giesekel and Maggie Hanson both shot 52s.
Sofia Nagel led R-B witha 58.
Crystal Lake Central co-op 172, Burlington Central 225: At RedTail in Lakewood, Delaney Medlyn shot 37 to lead the Tigers past the Rockets in their FVC match.
Madeline Trannel (42), Rylee Rud (45) and Estrella Bernal (48) finished Central’s scoring.
Grant 223, Johnsburg 226: At Boone Creek in Bull Valley, Annie Moss led the Skyhawks with a 50 in their loss to the Bulldogs.
MacKenzie McQuiston (57), Lauren McQuiston (58) and Chloe Larson (61) rounded out Johnsburg’s scoring.
VOLLEYBALL
Huntley 2, Crystal Lake Central 0: At Huntley, Laura Boberg had 18 assists, 12 digs and three kills as the Red Raiders (2-0, 1-0) defeated the Tigers 25-23, 25-19 in an FVC match.
Lizzy Williams had nine kills and two blocks, Morgan Jones added eight kills and two assists, 11 digs and three aces.
Cary-Grove 2, Burlington Central 0: At Burlington, the Trojans defeated the Rockets 25-23, 25-20 in their FVC match.
Haidyn Schatz had six kills, eight digs and two aces for the Rockets. Emily Maramba added four kills, two assists and an ace, Julia Johnson had four kills and Sarah Jack had nine assists.
Jacobs 2, Prairie Ridge 0: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles won their season opener, an FVC match against the Wolves 25-21, 25-22.
Ali Pierre led Jacobs with six kills, three blocks and two aces for the Eagles. Jordan Miller added three kills, three ace and two blocks and Abby Deacon had six assists and nine digs.
Grace Jansen led the Wolves with 15 assists, Mackenzie Schmidt had five kills and Alli Rogers added 11 digs.
Crystal Lake South 2, Dundee Crown 1: At Carpentersville, the Wire sisters combined for 19 kills as the Gators held off the Chargers 25-21, 20-25, 25-15 in their FVC match.
Bobbi Wire had 10 kills and six digs, Gabby Wire had nine kills, eight digs and two aces. Morgan Johnson added seven kills, two blocks and 15 digs.
Grace Meyer led the Gators with 20 assists.
Hampshire 2, McHenry 1: At McHenry, Mollie Hobson had eight kills and 10 digs for the Warriors in their 13-25, 25-23, 25-10 FVC loss to the Whip-Purs.
Ella Boland added six kills and two digs, Erin Nothdorf had five kills and three aces and Riley Ten Bruin had 22 assists.
BOYS SOCCER
Dundee-Crown 1, Lakes 0: At Lake Forest, Gabriel Herrera scored an unassisted goal in the second half as the Chargers (2-0) defeated the Eagles in the North Shore Shootout.
Braeden Hayes had three saves in goal for D-C.
McHenry 3, Auburn 0: At Rockford, the Warriors scored once in the first half and added two more goals in the second as they defeated the Knights in nonconference action.
Adam Bronowicki scored off Sebastian Jimenez’s assist in the first half. Manny Navarrete got a goal from Braeden Juergensen and Nate Luedtke finished the scoring from Aiden Fischer.
GIRLS SWIMMING
St. Charles East triangular: Crystal Lake South co-op’s Kenzie Resch had four first-place finishes as the team took second in the meet with 103 points. East won with 127 and Rolling Meadows had 89.
Resch won the 200- and 500-yard freestyles and swam on the winning 200 and 400 relays.
Bella Fontana won the 50 freestyle and teamed with Resch on the two winning relays. Abby Uhl and Avery Watson also swam on the winning relays.
Watson also had a pair of seconds in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly. Uhl was second in the 100 backstroke.