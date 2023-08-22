Huntley edges Crystal Lake Central co-op in girls golf: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Monday, Aug. 21

Huntley’s Aubrey Dingbaum fired a 2-over-par 38 to lead the Red Raiders past Crystal Lake Central co-op 170-174 in their girls golf match Monday on the front nine of Pinecrest in Huntley.
Kinsey Hayes added a 42, Madalyn Sloan had a 43 and Maddie Lackovic shot 47 for Huntley.
Delaney Medlyn led Central with a 39 and Madeline Trannel shot a 40. Rylee Rud added a 45 and Estrella Bernal had a 50.
Prairie Ridge 193, Jacobs 208: At Turnberry in Lakewood, the Golden Eagles’ Natalie Zimmerman took medalist honors with a 41 in their loss to the Wolves.
Jenna Albanese led Prairie Ridge with a 42. Natalie Barnes (48), Grace Mertel (50) and Lily Myers and Ella Giffin (both 53) rounded out the Wolves’ scoring.
Marley Skoroski added a 49 and Kate Maurus had a 53 for Jacobs.
McHenry 180, Marian Central 195: At Boone Creek in Bull Valley, Madison Donovan shot a 41 to lead the Warriors past the Hurricanes.
Marian’s Ella Notaro also had a 41.
McHenry’s other scoring golfers were Jennifer Henry (45), Kilynn Axelson (47) and Ali Ahrens (47).
Marian’s Nina Notaro shot 43, Ann Kleinschmidt had a 54 and Emma Weber had a 57.
Dundee-Crown 200, Burlington Central 241: At Bonnie Dundee in Carpentersville, Magen Laas shot 43 to earn medalist as the Chargers beat the Rockets.
Sabrina Barrett (49), Sophie Morawski (50) and Bell Santos (58) were D-C’s other scoring golfers.
Riya Gangavaapu led the Rockets with a 50.
BOYS GOLF
Sandwich 167, Woodstock North co-op 170, Plano 237: At Edgebrook Country Club in Sandwich, North’s Alex Treadway shot a 40 for medalist honors.
Marian Central 158, Johnsburg 173: At Boone Creek in Bull Valley, Peter Louise fired a 2-under 33 to lead the Hurricanes past the Skyhawks in their match.
Finn Pivnicka shot a 41, while Mason Graf and Jacob Timpe each had 42s for the Hurricanes.
Mason Salamoun led the Skyhawks with a 40. Riley Johnson (41), Nick Grons (44) and Sawyer Perry (48) finished the scoring.
DeKalb Invitational: At Kishwaukee Country Club in DeKalb, Huntley’s Nathan Elm shot 76 for fifth place and led the Red Raiders to sixth with 326 in the tournament.
Taig Bhathal added an 80 and Jeremy Chadwick and Sam Locascio each shot 85s.
Crystal Lake Central 162, Crystal Lake South 197: At RedTail in Lakewood, Jack Bice fired a 37 and Conor Naughton added a 38 as the Tigers beat the Gators in a Fox Valley Conference match.
Jake Kenefick added a 43 and Asher Johnson had a 44 for Central.
Timothy Popvitis led South with a 47.
BOYS SOCCER
Crystal Lake South 7, Woodstock North 2: At Crystal Lake, Ali Ahmed scored three goals as the Gators (1-0) opened their season with a nonconference victory over the Thunder (0-1).
Nolan Getzinger had two goals and two assists for South. Nico Velasco and Nick Prus also had a goal each.
Crystal Lake Central 3, Harlem 0: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers (1-0) got goals from Owen Kaiser, Nate Gray and Julian Switzer in their nonconference win over the Huskies.
Mason McIntyre had an assist and Anthony Bellino had five saves in goal for the Tiger.
Marengo 4, Rockford Christian 0: At Marengo, Ryen Mirtl scored three goals as the Indians defeated the Royal Lions in their nonconference match.
Jacob McCarthy had a goal and an assist for Marengo, while Noah Hernandez got the shutout in goal.
Huntley 1, Boylan 1: At Huntley, Hudson Nielsen scored early in the first half on a penalty kick as the Red Raiders (0-0-1) tied against the Titans in their nonconference match.
Ethan Robertson had three saves and Jack Bakey had two for the Raiders.
Johnsburg 2, Burlington Central 2: At Burlington, Preston Michel had 15 saves in goal as the Skyhawks came away with a tie on the road in their season opener.
Peyton Fiene scored first for Johnsburg early in the second half off Armando Garcia’s assist.
Central tied the score, then Jacob Calhoun scored off of Aiden Schwichow’s assist for Johnsburg’s second goal.
Dundee-Crown 4, Rockford East 1: At Carpentersville, Gabriel Herrera scored twice in the first half as the Chargers defeated the E-Rabs in their nonconference game.
Raul Hernandez assisted on Herrera’s first goal. Christopher Gonzalez scored for D-C (1-0) off Jonathan Troncoso’s assist before halftime.
Hernandez scored in the second half off an assist from Diego Flores.
VOLLEYBALL
Crystal Lake Central 2, Belvidere North 0: At Belvidere, Mykaela Wallen and Siena Smiejek each had five kills as the Tigers (1-0) defeated the Blue Thunder 25-19, 25-20 in a nonconference match.
Wallen added 10 digs, Smiejek had four blocks, and Mia Ginter had nine digs and two aces.
Crystal Lake South 2, Fremd 1: At Crystal Lake, Gabby Wire put down 15 kills and added two blocks as the Gators (1-0) won their opener over the Vikings 25-20, 13-25, 27-25.
Morgan Johnson added seven kills and seven digs, Logan Georgy had six kills and three blocks and Bobbi Wire had six kills, eight digs and two aces. Grace Meyer led the Gators with 22 assists.
Huntley 2, Lakes 0: At Lake Villa, Georgia Watson had eight kills and four blocks as the Red Raiders (1-0) opened their season with a nonconference win over the Eagles 25-18, 25-16.
Morgan Jones had four kills and four blocks. Laura Boberg had 19 assists, four kills and three digs. Jocelyn Ehrling added three kills and six blocks.
Richmond-Burton 2, Johnsburg 1: At Johnsburg, Elissa Furlan had seven kills, 18 digs and two aces as the Rockets came back to beat the Skyhawks 10-25, 25-19, 25-16 in their Kishwaukee River Conference opener.
Alex Hopp had 23 assists and four aces for R-B (1-0, 1-0 KRC), and Maggie Uhwat had 13 kills. Zoe Freund added five kills and six aces.
Juliana Cashmore had three kills for Johnsburg (0-1, 0-1). Maggie Klein had five kills, Lauren Foscz had 10 digs and Abri Bruns added six digs.
GIRLS TENNIS
Grayslake North 6, McHenry 1: At Grayslake, Lorelei Galvicius outlasted her opponent at No. 1 singles 4-6, 6-1, 10-8 to get the Warriors a win against the Knights.
Crystal Lake Central 7, Woodstock 0: At Crystal Lake, Kaylen Kaczmarek (No. 1), Bella Lisle (No. 2) and Emily Pinion (No. 3) won in singles as the Tigers defeated the Blue Streaks.
Kaitliin Coffey and Katie Hamill (No. 1), Lexi Mailey and Maggie O’Connell (No. 2), Maddie Corpolongo and Maddie Reeser (No. 3) and Avery Kuligowski and Sofia Weckerlin (No. 4) won for Central in doubles play.