Charlie Pettrone leads PR to 2nd at McHenry Invite: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, Aug. 19

Charlie Pettrone shot a 5-over-par 76 to take second and help Prairie Ridge to second place as a team at the McHenry Boys Golf Invitational Saturday at McHenry Country Club.
Lake Zurich won with 315, led by individual champ Zach Lawler’s 75.
Jack Dahlem (83), Tommy Trax (84) and JJ Lee (86) finished Prairie Ridge’s scoring.
Cary-Grove was fourth with 333 strokes and Marian Central was fifth with 348.
The other top area golfers were Marian Central’s Patrick Louise (79) and Mason Graf (81), C-G’s Brock Iverson (79) and Erik Pietrzyk (82) and McHenry’s Alex LaShelle (80).
Lake Zurich’s other counting scores were from Shailen Surati (77), Dreu MacKenzie (80) and Michael Drozdzynski (81).
Rock Falls Invitational: Deer Valley Golf Club in Deer Grove, the Woodstock North co-op golf team finished fifth out of 12 teams at the tournament.
Brady Yergens shot an 84 to take fifth individually and Alex Treadway added an 85.
GIRLS TENNIS
Huntley splits: The Red Raiders defeated Guilford 4-1 and lost to Normal Community 3-2 in girls tennis duals on Friday.
Huntley got wins in both matches from Ella Doughty (No. 1) and Gia Patel (No. 2) in singles. In doubles, Carlie Weishaar and Kate Burkey (No. 1) and Shea Nagle and Ellie Pauwels (No. 3) had wins against Guilford.