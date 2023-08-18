Crystal Lake Central girls golfer wins Huntley Invite: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, Aug. 17

Crystal Lake Central co-op girls golfer Delaney Medlyn shot a 36 to finish first Thursday in the nine-hole Huntley Invite held at Pinecrest in Huntley.
Prairie Ridge’s Jenna Albanse finished second with a 40, Marian Central’s Nina Notaro took third by shooting a 42 and Ella Notaro placed fifth with a 42. Dundee-Crown’s Sophie Morawski finished sixth with a 42 and the Wolves’ Grace Mertel took seventh with a 43.
Crystal Lake Central co-op finished second behind Batavia with a 186 team score. The Wolves (188) took third, Huntley (192) placed fifth, D-C (193) ended the day at sixth, Hampshire (204) took eighth, the Hurricanes (213) placed 10th and Burlington Central (232) finished 12th.
Marengo def. North Boone: At Marengo Ridge in Marengo, the Indians defeated North Boone after the Vikings didn’t have enough golfers for a team score.
Cadence Leucht led the way for Marengo by shooting a 45 while Kiley Brady finished behind her with a 50. Emma Leucht completed with a 56, Maggie Hanson had a 60, Gabby Gieseke shot a 62 and Charlette Machac shot a 64.
GIRLS TENNIS
Crystal Lake Central 7, Johnsburg 0: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers’ Kaylen Kaczmarek and Emily Pinion swept their singles matches to lead the Tigers.
Kaczmarek won her No. 1 singles match 6-2, 6-0, and Pinion captured the No. 3 singles match 6-2, 6-2. Bella Lisle held on to win her No. 2 singles match for the Tigers (1-0) 6-4, 0-6, 10-8.
No. 1 doubles pair Kaitlin Coffey and Katie Hamill won their match 6-3, 6-4, No. 2 doubles Lexi Mailey and Maggie O’Connell took their matchup 6-3, 6-2, No. 3 doubles Maddie Corpolongo and Maddie Reeser won 7-5, 6-3 and No. 4 doubles Avery Kuligowski and Sofia Weckerlin came out on top 6-0, 6-2.
BOYS GOLF
Harvard 192, Auburn 194: At Abbey Springs in Fontana-On-Geneva Lake, Wisc., the Hornets held on to pick up the win.
Logan Garafol led the way with the lowest score at 40 while Aaron Saucedo finished behind him with a 43. Justin Lehman scored a 55, Jacob Finfrock shot a 59, Eltan Powles finished with a 62, John Witt had a 54 while Coen Dacy shot a 58.
Marengo 187, North Boone 201: At Marengo Ridge in Marengo, the Indians’ Alex Johnson and Max Broughton each shot a 45 to help their team earn a nonconference win.
Andrew Johnson took third with a 48, Sean Ettner shot a 49, Leo Bankel finished with a 50 and Gabriel Spring shot a 61.
Grayslake North 176, Richmond-Burton 183: At Renwood in Round Lake Beach, Colten Miller led the way for the Rockets by shooting a 41.
Aiden Wicinski finished with a 47 while Jeff Lehn and Jacob Olson each shot a 48.