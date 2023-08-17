August 16, 2023
Sports - McHenry County

Jacobs boys golf takes 3rd at Larkin Invite: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday, Aug. 16

By Shaw Local News Network

Jacobs’ Owen Ziaja shot a 75 as the Golden Eagles took third as a team at the Larkin Boys Golf Invitational on Wednesday at the Golf Club of Illinois in Algonquin.

Jacobs shot 310 as a team. Barrett Rennell posted a 76, Chase Garden had a 76 and and Zach Allen had an 83.

Johnsburg took seventh with a 351. The Skyhawks were led by Riley Johnson (82) and Nick Grons (85).

Lake Zurich 158, Cary-Grove 168: At Foxford Hills in Cary, Joey Boldt shot a team-low 40 for the Trojans in a nonconference loss to the Bears.

Lake Zurich’s Zach Lawler took medalist honors with a 35.

Rounding out the scoring for C-G were Connor Lentz (42), Kyle Kotlarczyk (43) and Brock Iverson (43).

GIRLS GOLF

Dundee-Crown 205, Hoffman Estates 206: At Bonnie Dundee in Carpentersville, the Chargers edged the Hawks in their nonconference dual.

Magen Laas earned co-medalist honors for D-C with a 47, followed by Sophie Morawski (48), Sabrina Barrett (54) and Kaelyn VanEsch (56).

Tuesday’s result

Lakes 200, Johnsburg 221: At Boone Creek in Bull Valley, Mackenzie McQuiston shot a 48 for the Skyhawks in their nonconference loss to the Eagles.

Lauren McQuiston and Chloe Larson added 57s for Johnsburg. Elle Konrad had a 59.

