Harvard beats Jefferson in boys golf match: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, Aug. 15

Harvard’s Logan Garafol took medalist honors with a 41 as the Hornets beat Jefferson 182-228 in their boys golf dual match at Sandy Hollow on Tuesday.
Aaron Saucedo added a 44, Justin Lehman had a 45 and Jacob Finfrock had a 52 for the Hornets.
Huntley Triangular: At Blackstone Golf Club in Marengo, Taig Bhathal shot 1-under 71 to lead Huntley to a second-place team finish against Barrington and Mundelein.
Barrington won with 289, Huntley shot 319 and Mundelein had a 321.
Barrington’s William Lange shot 69 for low honors. The Broncos’ four scores were 74 or lower.
Nathan Elm shot 80 for the Red Raiders Sam Locascio had an 82 and Brandon Boroski had an 86.
Hampshire 160, Marengo 214: At Marengo Ridge, Nolan Adamczyk shot a 36 and Tegan Van Weil had a 38 as the Whip-Purs won their nonconference match over the Indians.
Seth Gillie added a 41 and Jacob Bauer had a 45 for Hampshire.
Sean Ettner led Marengo with a 49. Max Broughton (53), Andrew Johnson (55) and Alex Johnson (57) had the Indians’ other counting scores.
GIRLS GOLF
Prairie Ridge 200, Marengo 220: At Marengo Ridge, Jenna Albanese and Grace Mertel both shot 45s as the Wolves defeated the Indians in a nonconference match.
Ella Griffin and Natalie Barnes each had a 55 for Prairie Ridge.
Emma Leucht led Marengo with a 47, Cadance Leucht had a 52, Maggie Hanson had a 60 and Kiley Brady added a 61 for the Indians.