Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, Aug. 10

Seth Gillie shot a 74 and Eric Brown had a 76 as Hampshire won the Boulder Ridge Summer Classic 2023 to start the local boys golf season Thursday in Lake in the Hills.
Gillie was 2 over par at Boulder Ridge Country Club, tying with Prairie Ridge’s Charlie Pettrone for low score. Prairie Ridge was second to the Whip-Purs with 319, and Burlington Central was third with 329. All 10 Fox Valley Conference teams competed.
Crystal Lake Central and Huntley both had 336.
Hampshire’s Nolan Adamczyk (80) and Tegan Van Wiel (87) rounded out the scoring. Prairie Ridge’s other scoring golfers were Austin Klauser (81), JJ Lee (82) and Jack Dahlem (82).
Cam Sarallo shot a 77, and Matthew Kowalik had a 79 to lead Burlington Central.
Huntley’s Nathan Elm shot a 76, and Taig Bhathal had an 81.
Crystal Lake Central was led by Asher Johnson (79) and Jack Bice (81).
Cary-Grove’s Kyle Kotlarczyk shot an 82.
Boylan Invitational: At Atwood Golf Course in Rockford, Marian Central finished third at 324, only three strokes off of first place.
Finn Pivnicka led the Hurricanes with a 76 for second place, and Peter Louise shot a 78 for fourth place. Cayden Leonard (84) and Mason Graf (86) had the other two counting scores for Marian.
GIRLS GOLF
Badger Par-3 Invitational: At Hawk’s View Golf Club in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, Johnsburg took third place in the nine-team event with 316 strokes. Janesville (307) was first and Burlington (Wisconsin) (313) was second.
Mackenzie and Lauren McQuiston each shot 73s for the Skyhawks to tie for sixth individually. Elle Konrad shot an 81 and Chloe Larson had an 89 for Johnsburg’s other scores.