Girls track and field: Huntley’s Jason Monson named as USTFCCCA Illinois Coach of the Year

Huntley’s girls track and field can add something else to its impressive list of achievements.
Red Raiders coach Jason Monson was just announced as the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Coach of the Year for Illinois girls teams.
Huntley won the Class 3A team title at the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Meet on May 20 with 62 1/2 points. Prospect was second with 52.
The Red Raiders got individual state titles from Alex Johnson (long jump), Dominique Johnson (triple jump) and Ally Panzloff (discus) on their way to the team title.
It was the first team state title for any local track team, boys or girls, and the Raiders joined their 2019 softball team as the only team state champs in school history.
“I’m pretty excited about it,” Monson said. “It’s a recognitnion of our athletes and coaches as much as it’s about me. A coach is only as good as his staff and the athletes they are privileged to work with. It’s a pretty incredible recognition.”
The Johnson sisters teamed up with K’Leigh Saenz and Vicky Evtimov for second in the 4x100 relay and third in the 4x200 relay. Breanna Burak also took fifth in the 3,200 for Huntley.