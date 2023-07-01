Crystal Lake South’s Caden Casimino, Michael Prokos ready to run it back

Caden Casimino and Michael Prokos had a strong connection long before Casimino transferred to Crystal Lake South before the start of last season and won the starting quarterback job for the Gators.

“We’ve known each other since we were 5, 6 years old,” said Prokos, South’s top wide receiver. “We played [Crystal Lake] Raiders [Youth] football together all of our lives. Even when we were at opposite schools, we still trained in the summer.

“We always kept in touch. We went to Lippold [Park] to throw and stuff, so we’ve always had that chemistry.”

That chemistry was on full display last year when the longtime friends helped lead South to the playoffs while averaging 36.6 points a game.

Prokos (6-foot, 190 pounds), a Northwest Herald All-Area first-team selection, led the area with 65 catches, gaining 1,010 yards with eight touchdowns. He also had 40 tackles and one interception on defense.

Casimino (5-11, 180), an All-Area second-team pick, was among the area’s top QBs in his first varsity season, completing 182 of 275 (66.2%) of his throws for 2,687 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also was a threat to run the ball with 500 yards and four scores.

It didn’t take long for South coach Rob Fontana to notice a bond between his quarterback and receiver.

“I knew they grew up playing together and had done a lot of stuff in the offseason, so it was like there wasn’t a Day 1 for either of them,” Fontana said. “They got out there and they were both at full speed. They were already kind of breathing the same air when they got out there.

“They’re special kids. Everything they do, it makes it so easy for other kids to follow their lead. They both ran track and organized stuff all spring. It’s unbelievable the time and effort they put in to make our team better and successful.”

Crystal Lake South’s Michael Prokos catches a pass during practice on Tuesday in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Casimino and Prokos, both seniors, again figure to be one of the area’s top quarterback/wide receiver tandems in McHenry County. South went 5-5 last season and lost to Prairie Ridge, the Class 6A runner-up, in the first round of the postseason.

Prokos has high praise for his quarterback.

“He can pick and pull apart any team he wants. Whatever they fire at him, he’s going to counteract and fire back. He’s great at reading the defense, and he’s got a great arm.”

Fontana said Casimino, who has NCAA Division III offers from Wisconsin-Stout and Wisconsin-Platteville, is a quick learner.

“We could tell that Caden was going to be special from the day he showed up last summer. I really didn’t know anything about Caden. I didn’t see him throw a football; I didn’t know anything about his work ethic; and I didn’t know that he was a really good wrestler before he came here.

“That first week, I don’t know if he said two words outside of introducing himself. Outside of that, it was just hard work in the weight room, throwing plates around and doing everything you want to see. You could see how fast he was starting to learn what we do, and you’d kind of watch other guys start to gravitate toward him.”

Casimino said it isn’t hard to find Prokos.

“I can throw anywhere around him,” Casimino said. “You watch his film, he doesn’t drop anything. That’s a nice safety outlet for me. Teams try to cover him and they just can’t do it. I remember one play against Prairie Ridge; I threw the ball before he got out of his break, and he caught it on the goal line. We just always know what each other is going to do.”

Fontana is amazed by the ease with which Prokos brings in the ball.

“I’ve never had a kid that does the things that Michael does with the football,” Fontana said. “He doesn’t drop footballs. A ball that looks overthrown or a ball that looks like garbage, it ends up in his hands, and then there he goes running down the sideline.

“The way that the ball just goes into his hands and never comes out is remarkable. He does it day in and day out at practice, and then he gets to showcase it in games.”

Fontana believes Prokos should be getting more attention from colleges. Right now, he has a Division II offer from Minnesota State.

“I think he’s really flown under radar,” Fontana said. “For whatever team takes a chance on him, they’re going to really appreciate what he brings to the table. It’s hard to think that he can do anything more on film that people haven’t seen. He’s not [6-foot-2], and that’s ultimately been the only knock people have on him. But he’s 6-foot, and there’s a lot of good 6-foot receivers playing Division I football.”

Casimino hopes the Gators can put up as many points as last year, if not more. Their biggest losses to graduation were two-way lineman Nate Compere, now at NCAA FCS Lindenwood University (Missouri), and Nathan Van Witzenburg, both All-Area first-team selections.

Van Witzenburg ran for 1,430 yards with 23 touchdowns and was a big factor in South’s passing game with 36 receptions, 480 yards and five TDs.

The Gators lost their first-round playoff game against Prairie Ridge 63-55 in a high-scoring affair.

“That was my first year on varsity, and honestly, I didn’t know what to expect coming into a new school and a new offense,” Casimino said. “We just kept scoring, play after play. It was kind of crazy.”

Prokos believes the Gators, who last won a playoff game in 2019, can go far. South opens the season at home against Dundee-Crown on Aug. 25.

“I think the sky’s the limit,” Prokos said. “Obviously, [Van Witzenburg] is a huge loss, but at the same time we’ve got the athletes that can play that spot. I really think we can make a deep run with this team. I’ve got faith in [Casimino], I’ve got faith in everyone.”