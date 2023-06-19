2023 Northwest Herald Girls Track and Field Co-Athletes of the Year

They have nine state medals each, seven individual state championships combined and two Fox Valley Conference records apiece.
Huntley’s Alex Johnson and Prairie Ridge’s Rylee Lydon were two athletes like the McHenry County area has never seen before.
They did not have “off” meets, were remarkably consistent and always delivered when it mattered the most.
As sophomores, Lydon earned a slight nod as Northwest Herald Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year when she won a state title in the 400 meters and almost won the high jump. Gurnee Warren’s Annika Bynum basically stole the title by making 1.73 meters (5-8) on her final jump. Lydon was leading with fewer misses.
As juniors, it went to Johnson, who won the Class 3A long and triple jumps, becoming the area’s first double champion since Woodstock’s Kayla Beattie in 2011.
As seniors, they are Co-Girls Track and Field Athletes of the Year because it was impossible to pick between the two.
Lydon scored 32 points at state by herself, repeating as Class 3A high jump champion, finishing second in the long jump (to Johnson) and in the 400, and taking fourth in the 100 high hurdles.
Johnson won the long jump for a third consecutive time, was second to her sister Dominique in the triple jump, and ran on Huntley’s 4x100 and 4x200 relays, which took second and third. The Red Raiders won the Class 3A team state championship, becoming the first area girls team to finish in the top three and win a trophy.
Johnson finished her career with three long jump state titles and one in triple jump. Lydon won the 400 once and the high jump twice.
Johnson will jump and perhaps run in sprint relays at Arizona State next year. Lydon won a National Junior Olympics heptathlon title last summer. She will compete in that seven-part event at Texas A&M.
Johnson and Lydon answered some questions about their outstanding careers and seasons from Northwest Herald sports writer Joe Stevenson.
Alex Johnson, Huntley
What will you remember most about your senior season?
Johnson: I will 100% always remember the moment that me and my team realized that we had enough points to secure first place. I have felt the feeling of being a state champion a few times now, but nothing compared to the pride, closeness and accomplishment I felt with my team when I found out we had won together.
What do you do mentally when you really have to come through, like your last attempt and you need a good jump to advance or make the finals?
Johnson: Usually jumps where I am desperate for a mark are ones where I focus my mind on one single thing, whether that be hitting the board, arm movement or power. I try to ignore the nerves and not let the pressure affect what I know I can do.
You competed against each other in some events, and I know you were friends. What are your impressions of Rylee Lydon as a person and a competitor?
Johnson: Rylee has always been an athlete I’ve admired. Growing as an athlete these last four years alongside her has been a blessing. She is the epitome of a champion, and she works so hard, and that pushes me to do the same. I hope our paths cross in competition again because competing with her has definitely contributed to the athlete I am today.
If you played softball, what would be your walk-up song?
Johnson: My walk-up song would be “Icon” by Jaden Smith. It’s one of my favorite lifting songs, and I feel like it would be very intimidating.
What is a sport that you were just not good at?
Johnson: Swimming. I did it for some time in elementary school, and I never figured it out. For one, diving freaked me out, so I would always cannonball at the start. I don’t think speed outside the water correlates to it because I never won a race.
What is one of your biggest pet peeves?
Johnson: When people are mean to customer service workers.
What would be your dream job?
Johnson: I think that I would be a lawyer. It has always been something that I could see myself doing. I love standing up for injustices, and I am very good at arguing.
Who are three athletes you would like to hang out with for a day?
Johnson: I would first like to hang out with Tara Davis, the long jumper who went to the University of Texas. I love her energy and confidence, and she’s an athlete I love to watch and attempt to emulate. My second pick would be Jasmine Moore. She’s a young athlete that I’ve been watching films on for a long time, and seeing her success makes me very happy. I would love to hear about her experience in collegiate athletics. My last pick would be Jackie Joyner[-Kersee]. She grew up in the same city as my parents [East St. Louis], so she has been an athlete mentioned in my family since I was young. She is a legend in women’s track and field, and just track and field in general. I want to hear what it was like to have her dreams come true while overcoming growing up in such a hard environment.
What is your favorite ice cream?
Johnson: I am a chocolate chip cookie dough girl. The more cookie dough the better.
Which one of your teammates makes you laugh?
Johnson: This is such a hard question because I think I have one of the funniest track teams in the state. If I had to pick one person, I would have to say K’leigh Saenz. Me and her have very similar humor. We are both fast-paced talkers and high energy, so she always matches my energy. I would say she even exceeds my energy because even when I’m upset, she still finds a way to keep things fun.
What is your favorite professional sports team?
Johnson: The New Orleans Saints. I am from Louisiana, and the Saints were the first professional sports game I ever watched. I have a lot of nostalgia and good vibes with that team.
What is your soap opera character name (middle name and street you live on)?
Johnson: Lillyan Fairfield. The Lillyan is after my great-grandmother.
What are good words to live by?
Johnson: I try to live by the words “Make the most of the life you are given.” I feel like this mindset is a good way to not only push yourself, but keep you happier. It’s so easy to be upset about things you can’t control, like the girl next to you is faster than you. You can control what you do for yourself about it, like getting stronger and working harder at getting faster.
If you were a superhero, what would be your name and your special power?
Johnson: I would be named the Jumping Johnson for obvious reasons, and my power would be teleportation.
What is a movie quote you and your friends frequently use?
Johnson: I don’t really have a movie quote, but Dominique and I love “The Office,” and we are always saying, “Did I stutter?” after the character Stanley.
Rylee Lydon, Prairie Ridge
What will you remember most about your senior season?
Lydon: Probably just the ability to truly enjoy what I was doing and soak it all in one last time. I was much calmer this year because I know what my plans are for next year, so I was able to have fun with my season and not stress too much about marks or times. I was very consistent this year and had some big personal bests, and I believe part of that is due to the calmer mindset I had.
What do you do mentally when you really have to come through, like your last attempt and you need a good jump to advance or make the finals?
Lydon: Before I jump, I’ll just stand there and visualize what I want my jump to look like and may even physically go through the motions to remind myself how I want everything to feel. I’ll take my time and not start my approach until everything feels right, both mentally and physically. I may look crazy at times when I do all these things, but I try to do everything I can in order to prevent feeling like I could’ve been more prepared in the end.
You competed against each other in some events,and I know you were friends. What are your impressions of Alex Johnson as a person and a competitor?
Lydon: Alex and I actually first officially met on a college visit. Since that day, she’s one of the most generous and friendly people I’ve ever met. As a competitor, she’s a stud and is always able to get the job done. Alex can put up big marks when it’s most needed, and it’s hard to not stop and watch whenever she’s doing her thing on the runway. She’s so fun to watch. As a person, she is so kind and is always cheering on her teammates with so much enthusiasm. Despite being on opposing teams, she’s always cheered me on as well, and we really pushed each other to big marks. It’s been fun competing with her, and I’m looking forward to seeing what she does in the future.
If you played softball, what would be your walk-up song?
Lydon: “Break My Stride” by Matthew Wilder. It’s not exactly a hype-up song, but it kind of became a theme song of mine in middle school and always puts me in a good mood. I’m a big fan of any music from the ‘60s through ‘80s.
What is a sport that you were just not good at?
Lydon: Golf. I will admit, I’ve got some mini golf skills, but when it comes to actual golf, I cannot hit the ball to save my life. I either miss the ball completely or I hit it about 20 feet if I’m lucky.
What is one of your biggest pet peeves?
Lydon: When people drive way under the speed limit.
What would be your dream job?
Lydon: Being a professional athlete would be the ultimate dream job for me.
Who are three athletes you would like to hang out with for a day?
Lydon: Anna Hall, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Tara Davis-Woodhall.
What is your favorite ice cream?
Lydon: My staples are vanilla and cookie dough, but my all-time favorite is the birthday cake flavor at The Inside Scoop in downtown Crystal Lake.
Which one of your teammates makes you laugh?
Lydon: Molly Willis. She has peak comedic timing and always has the best comments during practices or hard workouts, which made them easier to get through. She’s easy to be around and never failed to make me laugh every day I saw her.
What is your favorite professional sports team?
Lydon: The Chicago Bulls.
What is your soap opera character name (middle name and street you live on)?
Lydon: Elizabeth Vine.
What are good words to live by?
Lydon: “Control what you can control.”
If you were a superhero, what would be your name and your special power?
Lydon: My name would be RyLy and I would like to have the power of invisibility.
What is a movie quote you and your friends often use?
Lydon: “I’m kind of a big deal” from “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy,” and “If you ain’t first, you’re last” from “Talladega Nights.”