Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, May 23

Softball
Woodstock North 7, Crystal Lake South 5: At Crystal Lake, the Thunder took down the host Gators at the Class 3A Crystal Lake South Regional and advanced to Saturday’s championship.
North’s Krista Herrmann doubled and tripled as part of a 4-for-4 effort, which also included two RBIs and three runs scored. Makayla Nordahl drove in three runs, while Norah Mungle and Georgia Sedlack each had two hits and drove in one run.
Chloe Vermett pitched all seven innings, allowing five runs on six hits and six walks while striking out nine.
Cassie Reed knocked in a pair of runs for the Gators (11-17), Dana Skorich was 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Molly Cook doubled, drove in one run and walked twice.
The Thunder (13-14) will play the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between Crystal Lake Central and Prairie Ridge at 4 p.m. Friday.
Harvard 19, Woodstock 1 (4 inn.): At Burlington, the Hornets scored 14 times in the first inning to run away with the Class 3A Burlington Central Regional semifinal.
Ytzel Lopez (2 for 4, three runs scored) and Emilee Bush (3 for 3, three runs scored) each went deep and finished with five RBIs apiece. Lopez, Bailey Livdahl (2 for 4, three RBIs) and Tallulah Eichholz (3 for 3) all had triples, and Aaralynn Schneider was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Eichholz struck out nine and allowed one unearned run on three hits for Harvard (11-12), which will play for the regional title at 10 a.m. Saturday against the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between Burlington Central and Kaneland.
Jade Sanders went 2 for 2 with an RBI for Woodstock.
Huntley 16, Jacobs 0 (4 inn.): At Huntley, Julianna Maude struck out seven during a four-hit shutout and Sadie Svedsen turned in a monster day at the plate for the Red Raiders in a Class 4A Huntley Regional semifinal win.
Svedsen (4 for 4, three runs) doubled twice and homered to finish with five RBIs. Christina Smith (3 for 3, two runs) added three RBIs, and Katie Mitchell was 3 for 3 and scored three times.
Arya Patel had a pair of hits, including a double, for Jacobs (11-25).
Huntley (25-7) will face either McHenry or Larkin for the regional title at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Marengo 17, Johnsburg 0 (4 inn.): At Stillman Valley, the Indians pounded out 24 hits and rolled to a win in a Class 2A Stillman Valley Sectional semifinal.
Mia Lulinski (4 for 4, three runs, RBI) connected twice for doubles and also tripled. Kylee Jensen (3 for 4) knocked in five runs, Lilly Kunzer (three RBIs) homered in a 3-for-4 performance, Emily White (two RBIs) also went deep, Gabby Christopher had three hits (two doubles) and three RBIs, Alyssa Pollnow (2 for 4) had two RBIs and scored twice, and Marissa Young (RBI) scored three times on three hits.
Kunzer struck out six and gave up three hits in four innings.
Kayla Riener, Nicole Jihlavec and Sarah Nethaway each had hits for Johnsburg (12-13).
Marengo (30-3) will play Rock Falls for the sectional championship at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Rock Falls 10, Richmond-Burton 0 (6 inn.): At Stillman Valley, Rock Falls scored five runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back as R-B (17-8) saw its season end with a loss in the Class 2A Stillman Valley Sectional semifinals.
Lyndsay Regnier had two hits, including a double, for R-B, which was held to only five hits.
Grant 2, Dundee-Crown 0: At Barrington, the Chargers (18-15) saw their season end with a loss to Grant in a Class 4A Barrington Regional semifinal.
Girls soccer
Lake Zurich 5, Huntley 0: At Machesney Park, the Red Raiders’ season came to a close with a loss to Lake Zurich in a Class 3A Harlem Sectional semifinal.
Barrington 7, McHenry 0: At Machesney Park, Sarah Sarnowski and Piper Lucier each scored twice as Barrington shut out McHenry in a Class 3A Harlem Sectional semifinal.