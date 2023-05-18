Boys track and field: Woodstock takes runner-up at Class 2A Belvidere Sectional

BELVIDERE – Woodstock had hoped for a repeat performance of last year – when the Blue Streaks won their first sectional championship in program history – with another strong performance at Wednesday’s Class 2A Belvidere Sectional.
Although the Streaks fell short of repeating as sectional champions, they still had plenty to be proud about.
Woodstock came back to win the first race of the day in a thrilling 4x800 relay and also was first in the 1,600, 3,200 and shot put, ultimately falling 14 points short of team champion Lakes.
Lakes won with 98 points, followed by Woodstock (84) and Boylan (63). Woodstock North (47) finished fifth, Richmond-Burton (45) was sixth, Johnsburg (13) was 11th, Marengo (11) was 13th, Harvard (6) took 14th and Marian Central (3) finished 15th.
Ishan Patel, Ellery Shutt, Aryan Patel, Cohen Shutt won the 4x800 relay with a time of 8:07.93, shattering the school record by more than 10 seconds and holding off runner-up Boylan (8:08.52).
“The most exciting thing was the 4x800,” Streaks coach Lisa Kunzie said. “Our guys broke our school record, so that was really huge. It got everybody going in the right place and the right mindset. The fact we came that close again to [winning the sectional title] after losing the talent we had last year is huge. It’s really cool to see that success continue.”
In the 4x800, Woodstock’s Cohen Shutt passed Boylan’s Aidan Wedwick with about 40 meters to go after he was passed earlier.
“I could hear his footsteps behind me, so I was just making sure that if he did pass me that I didn’t let him take the race and stayed with him the entire way,” Cohen Shutt said. “Getting to state has been a big goal of mine since I started track my freshman year, so to be a part of a team that is so talented and successful is a great feeling.”
Also for Woodstock, Tyler Moon won the shot put with a throw of 14.37 meters, beating Lakes’ Jordan Phelan (14.35).
Dylan Hanson took first in the 3,200 (10:08.94), followed by Lakes’ Jackson Summy (10:09.18) in second. Jared Kniola placed runner-up in the 110 hurdles (15.95) and 300 hurdles (42.63) to advance to state in both events.
Ishan Patel captured the 1,600 title with a time of 4:29.09.
Lakes senior Colin Shea won the 300 hurdles with a time of 41.87. The Eagles also got first-place results from Payton Whitehead in the 800 (1:55.81) and Paul Migas in the pole vault (4.85 meters).
Thomas Mercure placed second in the high jump (1.80 meters). Patrik Dortch was second in the triple jump (12.69 meters).
“They threw me in the 300 hurdles my sophomore year, and I didn’t know what I was doing,” Shea said. “The first race I ran, I fell down, got back up and finished. It’s kind of nice to see all the work pay off. We’re just really energetic, we have fun and we work hard.”
Lakes coach Jacob Buddell said the Eagles last won a sectional 10 years ago.
“This is a huge accomplishment,” Buddell said. “We’re just so lucky to have a group like this. I think these boys since January have been focused on getting better and improving each meet. We’ve faced the best of the best throughout the state in indoor and outdoor, and we’ve been preparing for this moment.”
Elsewhere, Richmond-Burton won the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relays to qualify for state in all three events.
Ethan Hile, Jack Martens, Dan Kalinowski and Sean Rockwell finished first in the 4x100 (43.15); Max Loveall, Martens, Kalinowski and Rockwell won the 4x200 title (1:30.34); and Martens, Kalinowski, Oscar Bonilla and Rockwell won the 4x400 (3:26.88).
Also for R-B, Joe Miller won the 400 (50.86) to advance to state.
“The ultimate dream is to get to the finals for all of them,” Rockwell said of advancing three relays. “The 4x100 is definitely going to be hard. I think our 4x200, we’re looking to definitely improve our time, and I think we can be right there for finals again in the 4x400.
“The 4x100 would be a little ribbon on top.”
Woodstock North’s Giovanni Young won the 110 hurdles (15.89) to beat Woodstock’s Kniola and qualify for state for the first time.
“He pushes me every race,” Young said of competing against Kniola. “I like the competition. He beat me last year to go to state, so this was kind of my redemption. It’s a really awesome feeling. I can’t really describe it.”
Also going to state for the Thunder is junior Landan Creighton, who placed second in the pole vault (3.64 meters). He is now a three-time state qualifier in that event.
“I think everything felt great,” Creighton said. “The tailwind made me a little fast, but other than that it was perfect. I’m just excited. I’m hoping that I can do better than I did last year and the year before. I’m hoping to make it to finals and place. The pressure is big. It’s a lot different than this meet.”
Carmel’s Dev’ion Reynolds won the long jump (6.52), and teammate Torey French was runner-up (6.26).
Carmel’s 4x200 of Luke Cerwin, Deimos Teng, French and Reynolds) took second to qualify for state (1:31.53). Cole Bonham was second in the 800 with a time of 2:01.11.