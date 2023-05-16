Softball: Giada Motto’s triple fires up Crystal Lake Central in comeback win over Harvard

CRYSTAL LAKE – Crystal Lake Central’s Giada Motto fought off some tough inside pitches from Harvard ace Tallulah Eichholz in her first two at-bats and expected to see more of the same leading off the bottom of the sixth inning.
Through five innings, the Tigers managed only three hits, including two that didn’t leave the infield.
Motto attacked the first pitch from Eichholz to begin the sixth and sent the ball to the gap in right-center field. The junior catcher didn’t stop running until she reached third base, jumpstarting the Tigers to their best stretch of at-bats.
Makayla Malone followed two batters later with a two-run double that hit about halfway up the left-field fence, and the Tigers went on to score three runs in the inning to beat the Hornets 5-4 in their nonconference game Monday.
“I was just looking for a middle-inside pitch,” said Motto, who finished 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI. “She kept jamming me, and the first thing she gave me was a fast ball, so I just took it. It was a little lower than I was expecting, but I followed through and trusted my bat.
“She was very good. Very fast and lots of spin. The spin was hard to see sometimes.”
After Malone’s two-run double tied the score at 4, Avery Bechler hit a sacrifice fly with one out to score Malone and give the Tigers (13-12) their first lead.
Malone, who entered the game in relief with one out in the fifth, retired the Hornets in order in the top of the seventh, picking up two of her three strikeouts. Malone didn’t allow any hits in 2 2/3 innings while walking two.
Central coach Brian Strombom felt Motto’s leadoff triple changed the game.
“We were trying to figure out how [Eichholz] approaches each batter, and we were struggling to identify that,” Strombom said. “She’s a good pitcher. She’s tough, and I just think over time we weren’t chasing. There weren’t that many good pitches to hit, but we found almost every single one of them, especially Giada’s.
“[Motto] really energized us. Everyone sees that happen, and now they’re ready to go. She’s the type that leads with her actions, and that was right at the perfect time.”
Eichholz, who has multiple games this season with 18-plus strikeouts, went six innings for the Hornets, allowing five runs on five hits. She struck out nine and walked three.
Central sophomore Olivia Shaw started and went 4 1/3 innings. She gave up four runs (three earned) on two hits while walking eight and striking out eight in her second start since returning from rotator cuff surgery to her nonpitching arm.
Despite the loss, Harvard coach Becky Edinger has been thrilled with the direction of her team. The Hornets (10-9) entered Monday with wins in seven of their past eight games.
“I’m really excited for the girls,” Edinger said. “They really enjoy playing together, and they want to help each other. Mostly, they want to win. They’ve really turned things around and they’re putting in all the work, so I’m excited about that.”
Eichholz hopes the Hornets, who earned a No. 1 seed in their Class 3A subsectional, can win a regional title. Harvard was 6-4 in the Kishwaukee River Conference, tying Richmond-Burton for runner-up, completing their first winning season in the KRC.
“It’s been hard with six freshmen starting, but it’s been a fun experience,” Eichholz said. “It’s been crazy. Everyone works really hard, and it’s a lot of high energy.”
For Harvard, Britta Livdahl had a two-run single, Eichholz had three walks and scored two runs, and Ytzel Lopez had a hit, a stolen base and a run scored.
Shaw was 2 for 3 with an RBI for Central.
The Tigers start postseason play next week against crosstown rival Prairie Ridge.
“We’re coming up against some pretty good teams,” Motto said. “I think we can go far ... definitely make it through regionals.”