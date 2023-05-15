Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Huntley’s Katie Mitchell

Huntley’s Katie Mitchell was tough to stop at the plate and on the bases during the week of May 1.
In six games, the Red Raiders senior right fielder had a .678 batting average, scored 12 runs, drove in five and stole nine bases.
Huntley had a perfect week, capturing the Fox Valley Conference championship for the third consecutive year and winning all three games at the Marengo Invitational to secure the title there. Since a loss to Hampshire on April 19, the Raiders have won 12 games in a row.
Mitchell, a Northwest Herald All-Area first-team pick in each of the past two seasons, has even flashed a little more power this year, smacking her first career over-the-fence home run at Dundee-Crown last month. She’ll continue playing next year at NCAA Division I Loyola.
Quite the game tonight for @katiezmitchell as she not only went 3 for 4 but hit her very first over the fence home run against Dundee Crown HS in a 12-2 win. I am featured in the last video as you will see. pic.twitter.com/VuJnKKcuhg— ss_mitchell71 (@Mitchell71Ss) April 19, 2023
Mitchell and Huntley will look to carry their fantastic stretch of play into the new week before the start of the playoffs. The second-seeded Raiders open the postseason at home against No. 7-seeded Jacobs in a Class 4A Huntley Regional semifinal on May 23.
For her performance, Mitchell was voted the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week by readers. The Raiders senior answered a few questions about stealing bases, her favorite Huntley memories, chipping a tooth and more.
What is the key to stealing bases?
Mitchell: For me, it’s timing the pitcher’s release point to ensure you leave at the right time, having confidence and being aggressive. If you hesitate at all the chance of being thrown out increases tremendously, so you just have to go for it.
How exciting was your first over-the-fence home run?
Mitchell: It was honestly so surreal. I remember switching from slapping to hitting away with the mindset of “Why not?” My only intention was to pull the ball and score the runner at third. I was running full speed, so I had no clue it was going out until I rounded second and looked over to see Coach [Mark Petryniec] with his arms in the air with excitement. I even reached home plate before some of my teammates were out of the dugout.
What is your favorite professional sports team?
Mitchell: My favorite professional sports team is and will always be the Cubs. Growing up and attending games at Wrigley Field are some of my favorite memories. No matter how many of my favorite players get traded, the Cubs will always hold a special place in my heart.
What is the scariest thing that you’ve ever done?
Mitchell: My scariest moment was probably a few weeks ago when my front tooth broke off after a tag to the face while sliding into second, especially since it was a week before my senior pictures and two weeks before prom. Luckily, I was able to finish the game and head straight to the dentist to get it fixed.
Which one of your teammates makes you laugh the most?
Mitchell: [Senior pitcher] Juliana Maude, who is one of my best friends, is definitely the teammate that makes me laugh the most. I’ve known her since we were little kids and she’s also on my travel team, so I get to spend a lot of time with her. Juliana has the type of personality that everybody wants to be around and she never fails to cheer me up if I’m having a bad day. There have been so many times she makes me laugh to the point where I’m crying!
What sports moment was so huge that you’ll always remember where you were when it happened?
Mitchell: Definitely the night the Cubs won the World Series in 2016. I will never forget the excitement of staying up late watching it at home with my family.
If you could change one thing about softball, what would it be?
Mitchell: If I could change one thing about softball, I think it would be to move the high school season to the fall, especially in the midwest. These rain and snow outs are getting a little annoying! Other than that I would not want to change anything about the sport that I love so much.
What is your favorite memory playing for Huntley?
Mitchell: I would have to say my favorite memory was when we beat Barrington in the Class 4A supersectional game in the bottom of the 11th with a walk-off home run while I was on deck. A close second would be my 15-pitch at-bat competing at state my sophomore year [2021]. The crowd was chanting my name for most of the at-bat, which ended in a walk.