Northwest Herald sports roundup for Friday, May 12

Prairie Ridge claimed the Fox Valley Conference boys tennis tournament title for the first time since 2015 on Friday at The Racket Club in Crystal Lake.
The Wolves had three first-place finishes and won with 53 points, while Jacobs had 44 points to take runner-up. Crystal Lake Central and Huntley tied for third with 42 points each.
Prairie Ridge also won the regular-season FVC title.
Cary-Grove (39) took fifth, Hampshire (29) took sixth, and Crystal Lake South (23) and McHenry (23) tied for seventh. Dundee-Crown (16) was ninth and Burlington Central (3), which only competed at No. 1 singles, was 10th.
Prairie Ridge’s Cole Palese and Jaylan Tucker captured the No. 1 doubles championship with a 6-3, 6-7, 6-0 win over Jacobs’ Augie Nelson and Soham Kalra.
Also for the Wolves, Nolan Frey defeated Jacobs’ Ryan Fulton 6-1, 6-3 for the No. 2 singles crown, and Elijah Loeding and Evan Seegert topped C-G’s Christopher Weber and Zachary Mazek 6-4, 3-6, 10-6 for the No. 4 doubles title.
Huntley freshman Will Geske earned the No. 1 singles championship with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Prairie Ridge’s Jacob Kim. Geske is the first Red Raiders player in program history to win the No. 1 title.
Cary-Grove’s Jacob Kantayya came back to beat Crystal Lake Central’s Eli Irwin 4-6, 6-1, 10-0 for the No. 3 singles title.
Jacobs’ Ethan Hulewicz and Liam Hulewicz won the No. 2 doubles championship, defeating Prairie Ridge’s Brogan Armherdt and Timothy Jones 4-6, 7-6, 10-3.
Crystal Lake Central’s Audon Berg and Ryan Spencer beat Prairie Ridge’s Mason Bartmess and Logan Riter 6-3, 6-2 to take the No. 3 doubles title.
Third-place results included Crystal Lake Central’s Logan Wasilk (No. 1 singles), C-G’s Lewis Johnson (No. 2) and Jacobs’ Rudra Rathod (No. 3).
Taking third at doubles were Huntley’s Ben Hein and Jonathon Stec (No. 1), C-G’s Derek Passaglia and Ryan Dixon (No. 2), Hampshire’s Joseph Causing and Phoenix Phelps (No. 3), and Huntley’s Frankie Scarpelli and Ahyan Yeasin (No. 4).
Scarpelli and Yeasin won a third-set tiebreaker 17-15 to take third.
GIRLS SOCCER
Johnsburg 9, St. Edward 0: At Elgin, Mackenzie McQuiston scored four goals and added an assist for the Skyhawks (10-4-1) in a Class 1A Westminster Christian Regional championship win against the Green Wave.
Johnsburg advances to play Willows Academy in a Richmond-Burton Sectional semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Also scoring for Johnsburg were Liz Smith, Lauren McQuiston, Wynne Oeffling, Bella Strasser and Molly Buchanan. Smith added two assists.
Woodstock 1, Harvard 0: At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks defeated the Hornets in a Class 2A Harvard Regional quarterfinal.
Woodstock advances to play Burlington Central in a semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Crystal Lake South 6, Grant 0: At Crystal Lake, Claudia Kaczmarczyk and Autumn Samples scored two goals apiece for the Gators (4-13-1-) in a nonconference win over the Bulldogs.
Addie Alexander and Addy Schwab each had their first goals of the season for South.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Crystal Lake Central co-op 19, Hampshire co-op 1: At Hampshire, the Tigers (18-1, 6-0) clinched the FVC outright championship with a win over the Whip-Purs.
Anna Starr had five goals to pace the offense for Central. Fiona Lemke and Oliva Castro both had three goals, and Colleen Dunlea and Ella Trudeau had two apiece.
BASEBALL
Crystal Lake South 8, Huntley 5: At Crystal Lake, Ryan Skwarek earned the win and had two hits and four RBIs for the Gators (20-6, 13-5) in an FVC win over the Red Raiders (23-5, 14-4).
Dayton Murphy scored three runs for South, and Edgar Camacho, Kyle Kuffel and C.J. Regillio all drove in a run. Skwarek gave up five runs on 12 hits in six innings, striking out two and walking two.
Brayden Bakes was 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs, Ryan Bakes was 2 for 3 with a homer, two runs and two RBIs, and Joey Garlin added two hits.
Prairie Ridge 6, Crystal Lake Central 4: At Crystal Lake, Tyler Vasey hit a two-out double in the top of the seventh to drive in Braedon Hatter and Brennan Coyle and lead the Wolves (12-18, 7-10) to an FVC win against the Tigers (9-16, 4-13).
Karson Stiefer was 3 for 3 with a double for Prairie Ridge, and Riley Golden was 2 for 3 with an RBI.
For Central, Sean Kempf, Andrew Welder and James Dreher each had two hits and an RBI.
Cary-Grove 0, Hampshire 0 (susp.): At Hampshire, only one out was recorded before the FVC game was suspended in the top of the first.
Wilmot (Wisc.) 8, Richmond-Burton 0: At Wilmot, Wisconsin, the Rockets’ (13-11) eight-game winning streak came to an end with a nonconference loss to the Panthers.
Dundee-Crown 8, Jacobs 3: At Carpentersville, the Chargers (5-22, 4-14) got out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the seventh to hang on to an FVC win against the Golden Eagles (14-15, 8-10).
Jake Russell picked up the win, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits in 6 2/3 innings with five strikeouts and two walks.
Jacob Guyon was 3 for 4 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI, Cam King had two RBIs, and Leth Pearson was 2 for 3 and drove in one. Nate Benton had two hits, two runs and an RBI.
Christian Graves had an RBI for Jacobs.
Alden-Hebron 4, Hiawatha 1 (4 inn.): At Hebron, Parker Elswick threw a four-inning no-hitter, and Jesse Armbrust drove in two runs in a nonconference win for the Giants (14-11).
Elswick struck out eight and walked four. Elswick and Justin Gritmacker both scored two runs, and Wyatt Armbrust added an RBI.
SOFTBALL
Dundee-Crown 16, Prairie Ridge 1 (4 inn.): At Carpentersville, the Chargers (17-12, 10-7) had five players record multiple RBIs in an FVC win over the Wolves (12-13, 8-10). McKayla Anderson did not allow a hit in four innings, striking out seven and walking one.
Annabelle Pederson was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and three RBIs for the Chargers, and Brianna Hamblen had a double and three RBIs. Anderson, Kendall Brents and Faith Dierwecther each drove in two. Anderson and Brents both had a double.
Huntley 4, Hampshire 0 (susp.): At Hampshire, the Raiders scored four runs in the top of the first before their FVC game against the Whips was suspended with two outs and a runner on second base.
Cary-Grove 8, Jacobs 3: At Cary, Addison Green tossed a complete game for the Trojans (10-18, 8-9) in their FVC win against the Eagles (10-21, 7-10). Green allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits, striking out five and walking two.
Becca Weaver had a double, two runs scored and three RBIs, and Maddie Crick and Emily Green both drove in two runs. Kaley Koltz and Aubrey Lonergan both had two hits and two runs scored.
Clare Piazza was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for Jacobs.
McHenry 13, IC Catholic 4: At the Campbell Sports Complex in Rock Island, Vanessa Buske was 4 for 4 with three runs scored and two RBIs in a win for the Warriors (17-6-1) at the Rockridge Invite.
Jadyn Polerecky, Abby Geis, Cooper Ten Bruin and Maddie Gillund each drove in two runs. Maddie Hoffman was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.
Channing Keppy allowed four runs (three earned) on 10 hits in five innings.
Alden-Hebron 17, Hiawatha 15 (2 inn.): At Hebron, the Giants’ nonconference game was called after two innings because of rain. A-H honored Rachel Freitag on senior night.
Jessica Webber was 3 for 3 with a triple and an RBI, Hannah Reiter was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and Mia Christiansen drove in two runs. Faith Higgins had one RBI.