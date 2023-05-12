On Campus: Hampshire alums Sarah Bowen, Morgan Haefling enjoying senior season with St. Xavier

Sarah Bowen and Morgan Haefling will end their college softball careers this month at NAIA St. Xavier University.
The seniors, who are Hampshire graduates, have more than a decade of athletic history together.
“We met through a YMCA basketball program when we were in fourth or fifth grade,” said Haefling, SXU’s shortstop. “We became friends in middle school, and we played basketball and softball. We were on the same travel softball team. Now we’re in college together.”
The duo and an “arch enemy” – as Haefling jokingly calls sophomore catcher/Huntley grad Lindsay Morgan – have put the Cougars back in the NAIA postseason for the third year in a row after winning the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament the past three seasons.
St. Xavier (34-12) is the No. 4 seed at the four-team Klamath Falls opening-round series, hosted by top seed Oregon Tech. The two teams meet at 6 p.m. Monday. The winner at each of the 10 NAIA opening-round sites moves on to the world series later this month in Columbus, Ga.
“No one wants this to be over,” Haefling said. “We have a really special senior class and I think we’ve made a good impact on the underclassmen.”
Bowen, the team’s left fielder, is hitting .345 with a team-high 12 doubles to go with five home runs and 36 RBIs. Nearly 44 percent of her hits this season are extra-base hits.
“I’ve always been a line-drive hitter,” she said. “I just try to hit the ball as hard as I can.”
Haefling hit .333 this season and led the team with six triples while collecting 29 RBIs.
Both players earned second-team All-CCAC honors and a Gold Glove Award at their positions.
Morgan, who batted .280 this season while starting 16 games, adds to an offense that is one of only 30 teams nationally to score more than 300 runs.
“This lineup is crazy,” Bowen said. “We have girls who can bunt, run, hit, hit home runs. All across the board, we have really good hitters.”
Bowen and Haefling are among five players who earned CCAC Gold Gloves for a defense that made just 28 errors in 46 games.
Perhaps the team’s best asset is its camaraderie, however.
“I’ve never been on a team that I can call everyone a really good friend,” Haefling said. “Our energy on the field creates such a good, positive environment. That’s how sports should be.
“It should be about having fun, and if you have that, you can be very successful.”
Marian’s Golembiewski is MAC’s best: Miami University softball outfielder Jenna Golembiewski batted .240 last season as a freshman and started nine games.
As a sophomore this spring, she turned in a phenomenal season – hitting .345 with 17 home runs. On Wednesday, the Marian Central grad was named the Mid-American Conference Player of the Year and a first-team All-MAC honoree.
Golembiewski posted a team-high .876 slugging percentage while driving in 36 runs for the Redhawks (34-18). Sixteen of Golembiewski’s home runs have come in conference games for Miami.
Giese rules Horizon League: Huntley grad Tiffany Giese, who set the all-time hits record at Wisconsin-Green Bay this spring, was named the Horizon League’s softball Player of the Year Tuesday.
#HLSB All-League Awards 🏆— Green Bay Softball (@GBPhoenixSB) May 9, 2023
Tiffany Giese - 𝗣𝗟𝗔𝗬𝗘𝗥 𝗢𝗙 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗬𝗘𝗔𝗥#RiseWithUs | #HLSB pic.twitter.com/uLHTOYnNEl
The outfielder, who is a graduate student, ranks in the top five in the conference in six different offensive categories. Giese leads the league with a career-high 26 stolen bases as Green Bay’s leadoff hitter. On Wednesday, Giese singled, walked and scored a run for Green Bay (22-29) in a 5-1 opening-round win against IUPUI in the league tournament.
This season, Giese has also broken the school records for career walks and runs scored.
Pupillo powers way to awards: Northern Iowa catcher Alexis Pupillo (Crystal Lake South) was honored Wednesday as the Missouri Valley Conference softball Freshman of the Year and a first-team All-MVC selection.
She led the conference with a .416 batting average and three other categories this spring for the Panthers (38-11), who won the MVC regular-season title with a 26-1 record. Pupillo blasted 15 home runs and drove in 46 runs.
Last month, she was named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association’s Top 25 list for national freshman of the year.
Huntley grad boosts Lewis: Junior distance runner Rachael Morrison (Huntley) placed second last weekend in the 1,500-meter run for Lewis University to help the Flyers win their seventh consecutive Great Lakes Valley Conference outdoor track and field championship.
Morrison finished in 4 minutes, 40.16 seconds, which was just over a second behind event winner Alexis Barber of Southwest Baptist (4:39.26). Morrison’s time in the finals was an 18-second improvement over her preliminary finish.
The title gave Lewis a GLVC record 13th overall championship, and the Flyers became the first team in league history to sweep the indoor and outdoor track and field championships, along with the cross country title, in the same school year.
LaCrosse claims men’s track crown: For the 31st time in the past 32 years, the Wisconsin-LaCrosse men’s track and field team won the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference outdoor championship last weekend.
Freshman distance runner Luke Chaffin (Marengo) placed fifth in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 9:19.44 seconds to help the Eagles win their 57th WIAC team title in school history.
• Barry Bottino writes about local college athletes for the Northwest Herald. Write to him at barryoncampus@hotmail.com and follow @BarryOnCampus on Twitter.