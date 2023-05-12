Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, May 11

Burlington Central knocked off Cary-Grove 8-7 in the completion of a suspended game from last Friday, and then beat the Trojans 4-2 in the regularly scheduled Fox Valley Conference baseball game on Thursday.
The Rockets’ sweep clinched the FVC championship for Huntley, which was idle and sat 1 1/2 games ahead of C-G before Thursday’s play. It is Huntley’s fifth consecutive FVC championship.
C-G (19-8, 12-6 FVC) is done with FVC play, while Huntley (23-4, 14-3) has a game on Friday with Crystal Lake South (19-6, 12-5).
The Rockets (15-11, 11-6) handed C-G ace Ethan Dorchies his first loss in the continuation of Friday’s game. AJ Payton, Jake Johnson and Jake Herman all singled in the bottom of the 10th inning for that win.
Herman was 3 for 6 with four RBIs, and Gilroy was 3 for 6 with three runs. Chase Powrozek closed out that game with 2 2/3 innings of relief with one earned run and two strikeouts.
Nate Crick was 2 for 6 with three RBIs in the first game, Brendan Carter was 3 for 6 with two RBIs, and Dane Schuster was 3 for 4 and scored four runs. Nolan Pociejewski was 3 for 5 with an RBI.
Crick hit a two-run homer off Powrozek in the first inning of the second game, but that was all the Trojans could get. Dorchies struck out six over four innings and did not allow an earned run.
Gilroy was 2 for 3 with two RBIs in the second game, and threw three shutout innings in relief with four strikeouts. Jake Johnson also had an RBI.
Prairie Ridge 10, Hampshire 9 (8 inn.): At Crystal Lake, Tyler Vasey doubled, stole third and scored on Mason McKim’s sacrifice fly to lift the Wolves (12-18, 7-10) past the Whip-Purs (15-14, 6-11) in the completion of their FVC game that was suspended last week.
Austin Leonard homered and knocked in three for the Whips.
Prairie Ridge’s Brennan Coyle was 4 for 4 with an RBI, Karson Stiefer knocked in two, and Vasey was 4 for 5 with an RBI and three runs.
Alden-Hebron 13, Faith Christian 0 (5 inn.): At Williams Bay, Wis., Spencer Zaccone struck out nine batters over five innings and allowed one hit for the nonconference victory for the Giants (13-10).
Jesse Armbrust homered and drove in two runs, Justin Gritmacker was 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI, Ben Vole had a triple and two RBIs, and Parker Elswick had a triple, an RBI and three runs.
Mundelein 10, Johnsburg 0: At Mundelein, Ryan Larson and Kaeden Frost each had a hit, which was all the Skyhawks (5-18) could manage as they faced the Mustangs, last year’s Class 4A state runner-up.
Harvest Christian 7, Woodstock 1: At Judson University in Elgin, the Lions defeated the Blue Streaks (6-18) in their nonconference game. Hayden Haak had an RBI single in the top of the seventh for the Streaks.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Class 2A Sterling Sectional: Burlington Central senior Paige Greenhagel won three individual events and anchored a the Rockets’ victorious 4x400 relay team to qualify for state in four events.
Central won the team title with 112 points, Sterling was second with 82.
Greenhagel won the high jump (1.54, 5-0 3/4), long jump (5.67 [18-7 1/4], 400 (57.72) and teamed up with Kenzie Andersen, Corryn Kester and Mia Estrada to win the 4x400 relay in 4:09.67.
Central also qualified its 4x200 relay team of Maddie Mucci, Keira Heindl, Sia Patel and Andersen with a second place.
Other qualifiers were Tiana Foreman (second in discus), Tia Brennan (first in pole vault, third in high jump) and Mucci (third in triple jump).
SOFTBALL
Johnsburg 7, Woodstock North 6: At Johnsburg, Sarah Nethaway ripped a walk-off grand slam to lift the Skyhawks (9-11, 4-6) past the Thunder (10-14, 4-6) in their Kishwaukee River Conference game.
Johnsburg trailed 6-3 in the bottom of the seventh and loaded the bases with a hit and two errors. Nethaway took two strikes, then hit the game-winner.
Nethaway also had a double and five RBIs, and Kayla Reiner was 2 for 4 and scored twice for the Skyhawks.
JoJo Vermett and Norah Mungle were both 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Thunder. Makayla Nordahl was 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Addison Salazar was 2 for 3 and scored two runs.
McHenry 5, Burlington Central 2: At Burlington, Chandler Keppy struck out four batters over six innings as the Warriors (16-6, 12-4) defeated the Rockets (8-19, 4-12) in their FVC game.
Vanessa Buske, Maddie Hoffman, Cooper Ten Bruin and Abby Geis had an RBI each for McHenry.
Kayla Covey tripled for the Rockets, and Lana Garrett had an RBI.
Hampshire 15, Cary-Grove 2: At Hampshire, Lily Sippel was 2 for 3 with four RBIs as the Whip-Purs (9-12, 5-10) beat the Trojans (8-17, 6-9) in FVC action.
Kayla Valdez and Ally LeBlanc both were 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Whips. Carissa Schuman had two RBIs, Bria Riebel was 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Melissa Johnson was 2 for 2 with an RBI.
Elaina Lindmark struck out seven batters over five innings for the win.
Aubrey Lonergan was 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Katelyn O’Malley had an RBI for the Trojans.
Huntley 19, Crystal Lake South 2 (5 inn.): At Crystal Lake, Keely Fewell threw five innings for her first varsity win as the Red Raiders (22-6, 16-1) defeated the Gators (11-14, 6-11) in an FVC game.
Huntley’s Aubrina Adamik was 4 for 4 with a triple, four RBIs and three runs scored. Sadie Svendsen was 2 for 3 with three runs and three RBIs, Clara Hudgens had a pair of doubles and four RBIs, Christina Smith was 3 for 3 with three RBIs, and Katie Mitchell was 2 for 2 with three runs and two RBIs.
Dundee-Crown 9, Jacobs 1: At Carpentersville, McKayla Anderson struck out 15 batters over a complete game as the Chargers (16-12, 8-7) beat the Golden Eagles (10-19, 7-8) in FVC play.
Anderson was 3 for 4 with an RBI, Annabelle Pedersen was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and Brianna Hamblen drove in three runs.
CiCi Di Silvio had a hit and an RBI for Jacobs.
Crystal Lake Central 4-12, Prairie Ridge 6-2: At Crystal Lake, Giada Motto was 3 for 4 with four RBIs as the Tigers (12-12, 8-9) defeated the Wolves (12-12, 8-9) in the second FVC game.
Prairie Ridge won the resumption of a suspended game before the second game was played. Emily Harlow homered twice in that game for the Wolves and had three RBIs.
In the second game, Katie Svigelj was 2 for 4 with two runs, Olivia Shaw was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Cassidy Murphy homered and drove in two, and Taylor Roggenbuck added two RBIs.
Autumn Ledgerwood and Mary Myers had RBIs for the Wolves in the second game.
BOYS LACROSSE
Crystal Lake Central 14, Lake Forest Academy 5: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers beat the Caxys in their game.