Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday, May 10

Harvard’s Tallulah Eichholz tossed a complete-game shutout with 12 strikeouts to lead the Hornets to a 3-0 win over Richmond-Burton in their Kishwaukee River Conference game on Wednesday in Harvard.
With the victory, Harvard (10-8, 6-4 KRC) secured its first winning season in the KRC and tied R-B (16-8, 6-4) for second place in the final standings.
Eichholz allowed only two hits and walked four. At the plate, she was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Kristi Knopp scored a run and had two stolen bases.
Madison Kunzer took the loss for the Rockets, allowing three runs on five hits in six innings. She struck out 14 and walked three.
Marengo 18, Woodstock 0 (4 inn.): At Woodstock, Jozsa Christiansen pitched a four-inning no-hitter with nine strikeouts for the Indians (24-3), who finished undefeated in the Kishwaukee River Conference at 10-0.
Lilly Kunzer hit two home runs, and Emily White and Mia Lulinski both had one. Kunzer had five RBIs, Lulinski had three and White had two.
Gabby Gieseke was 3 for 3 with four runs scored, Gabby Christopher was 2 for 3 and two RBIs, and AJ Pollnow had two hits and two RBIs.
Woodstock fell to 1-20 and 0-10 in the KRC.
Huntley 10, Dundee-Crown 0 (6 inn.): At Huntley, Juliana Maude struck out six in a complete-game shutout for the Raiders (21-6, 15-1), who wrapped up the Fox Valley Conference outright title.
Alyssa Ekstrom had a double, two runs scored and three RBIs, and Katie Mitchell added two hits, three runs, two RBIs and five stolen bases. Aubrina Adamik was 3 for 4 with a double and drove in a run.
McKayla Anderson had two hits for D-C (14-12, 7-7).
Crystal Lake South 6, Prairie Ridge 0: At Crystal Lake, Dana Skorich threw a complete-game shutout and had four RBIs for the Gators (11-13, 6-10) in the FVC win over the Wolves (11-11, 7-8).
Skorich gave up six hits and struck out five. Kennedy Grippo had three hits, and Amelia Cervantes had two hits and two runs scored.
Parker Frey and Rory Bounds had two hits apiece for Prairie Ridge. Reese Mosolino took the loss, giving up three earned runs in seven innings with four strikeouts.
McHenry 7, Crystal Lake Central 4: At McHenry, Channing Keppy struck out eight in seven innings to lead the Warriors (15-6-1, 11-4) past the Tigers (11-11, 7-8) in FVC play.
Keppy allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk. Madison Harvey drove in three runs for McHenry, Maddie Hoffman had two hits, and Vanessa Buske had two steals and two runs scored.
Giada Motto was 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI for Central. Taylor Roggenbuck had two RBIs, and Gianna Carone and Olivia Shaw each had two hits and an RBI.
Jacobs 8, Hampshire 3: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles (10-18, 7-7) put up three runs in the fourth and five in the fifth to beat the Whip-Purs (8-12, 4-10) in their FVC game.
Arya Patel and Kaitlyn Wysong both had two hits and two RBIs for Jacobs. Taylor Stennett had two triples and an RBI.
Taylor Lynch earned the win, allowing three runs on six hits in five innings. CiCi Di Silvio tossed two scoreless innings.
For Hampshire, Elyse Garcia had a solo home run, and Bria Riebel, Kayla Valdez and Mia Robinson each had two hits.
Cary-Grove 7, Burlington Central 5: At Cary, Maddie Crick hit two homers, and the Trojans (8-16, 6-8) scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to come back and beat the Rockets (8-18, 4-11) in the FVC game.
Crick was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, Becca Weaver was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, and Addison DeSomer and Grace Kaiser both collected two hits. Weaver pitched all seven innings in the win.
Makayla Larson was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for Central, Anna Sanders had two hits and two runs scored, and Danielle Durckel was 2 for 4.
Lakes 12, Johnsburg 3: At Lake Villa, the Skyhawks (8-11) were held to four hits in a nonconference loss to the Eagles.
Evelyn Mercurio and Kimmy Whitlock had RBIs.
Harvest Christian Academy 23, Alden-Hebron 12: At Hebron, Hannah Reiter went 4 for 5 with a triple, three runs scored and one RBI in a Northeastern Athletic Conference loss for the Giants (4-8, 0-4).
Rileigh Gaddini had a double and drove in three runs, Jessica Webber was 3 for 3 with three runs and one RBI, and Olivia Klein had two runs scored and an RBI.
GIRLS SOCCER
Richmond-Burton 9, Schaumburg Christian 0: At Waukegan, Layne Frericks had a hat trick as the Rockets (15-4) coasted to a win in their Class 1A Cristo Rey St. Martin Regional semifinal against the Conquerors.
The Rockets advance to play Marian Central in the championship game at 7 p.m. Friday.
Margaret Slove, Bri Maldonado, Reese Frericks, Mckenzie Ragusca, Faustina Slove and Becca Pipes also scored in the win. Margaret Slove had three assists, and Maldonado and Ella Pipes each had two.
Marian Central 1, Cristo Rey St. Martin 0: At Waukegan, the Hurricanes got a first-half goal from Adriana Wrzos in a Cristo Rey St. Martin Regional semifinal win against the Knights.
Anna Lingle had 13 saves in the shutout for Marian (7-6-1).
GIRLS LACROSSE
Crystal Lake Central co-op 5, Huntley 4: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers (17-1, 6-0 FVC) defeated the Raiders (9-9, 4-2) to win the FVC championship outright.
BASEBALL
Richmond-Burton 2, Grayslake Central 1: At Grayslake, Aiden Wicinski threw a 101-pitch complete game as the Rockets (13-10) ended the Rams’ 20-game winning streak in nonconference action.
Wicinski allowed an earned run on six hits in seven innings, striking out seven.
Dylan Radke hit his first career home run, and Carsten Szumanski had an infield hit to score the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth.
McHenry 4, Burlington Central 3 (8 inn.): At McHenry, Cooper Cohn doubled with two outs in the bottom of the eighth innings to score Jack Stecker during a walk-off win for the Warriors (17-13-1, 9-8 FVC).
Cohn was 3 for 5 with two RBIs, adding a solo homer. Stecker had two hits and two runs scored, and Justin Karcz had two hits and an RBI.
Brandon Shannon started and went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits.
Andrew Payton was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, and Michael Person had two hits and a double for Central (13-11, 9-6). Person started and gave up two runs on five hits in five innings. He struck out six and walked four.
Huntley 13, Crystal Lake South 1 (5 inn.): At Huntley, the Red Raiders (23-4, 14-3) scored 10 runs in the fourth to pull away from the Gators (19-6, 12-5) in their FVC game. Andrew Ressler allowed a run on four hits in five innings.
Ryan Dabe was 3 for 3 with a triple, three runs and an RBI. A.J. Putty and Haiden Janke both drove in two runs.
For South, Dayton Murphy had a double and an RBI.
Hampshire 9, Cary-Grove 7: At Cary, Cooper Jaworski had a double and three RBIs for the Whip-Purs (15-13, 6-10) in their FVC win against the Trojans (19-6, 12-4).
Anthony Karbowski drove in two runs for Hampshire, and Victor Rodriguez had two hits and an RBI.
Brendan Carter and Charlie Taczy both had two RBIs for the Trojans. Vinnie Lutz had two hits and two runs.
Prairie Ridge 9, Crystal Lake Central 8: At Crystal Lake, Teddy Burseth hit a walk-off, two-run single, bringing in both Mason McKim and Braedon Hatter, as the Wolves (11-18, 6-10) scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to beat the Tigers (9-16, 4-12) in their FVC game.
Brennan Coyle, Trace Vrbancic and Gabe Porter also had RBIs for Prairie Ridge. McKim and Hatter scored two runs each.
Jaden Obaldo was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI for Central. Connor Gibour, James Dreher, Yosiah Peters and Mason Lechowicz all had an RBI.
Dundee-Crown 14, Jacobs 9: At Algonquin, Cam Schmeiser had a double and four RBIs to lead the Chargers (5-22, 3-14) past the Eagles (14-15, 8-9) in FVC play.
Nate Benton was 2 for 4 with three RBIs, Jacob Guyon was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs, and Mason Morwaski was 2 for 3 with a triple, three runs and an RBI.
Owen Ziaja was 2 for 2 with a home run and two RBIs for Jacobs. Jake Simpson and Nate Gerritsen also knocked in two runs.
Harvard 4, Marian Central 3: At Harvard, Keon Wanland had a sacrifice fly to score Aiden Fiegel in the bottom of the seventh inning in a walk-off win for the Hornets (2-21) against the Hurricanes (6-11).
Myles Brincks went 3 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs for Harvard, and Fiegel was 3 for 3 with two doubles and two runs scored. Johnathan Brummett threw all seven innings for the win, giving up no earned runs on six hits.
For Marian, Cameron Zmich had two hits and two runs scored, and Owen Neuzil had a double and two RBIs.
Preston Sarna had 13 strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on nine hits and two walks.
St. Francis 7, Marengo 3: At Wheaton, Cody Stallings had two hits and two RBIs for the Indians (20-6) in a nonconference loss to the Spartans.