Girls track and field: Injury puts damper on Huntley’s big night

HUNTLEY – What was an otherwise thrilling night for Huntley – with 12 state-qualifying entries, several personal-record performances and another team championship – came with one major dejection.
The Red Raiders accomplished just about everything they wanted, but had to fight through the sadness of seeing junior Sophie Amin suffer a gruesome injury in the 100-meter high hurdles, a race she was leading with two hurdles to go.
Huntley, again, was on top of its game as it won the Class 3A Girls Track and Field Sectional on Wednesday night at Red Raider Stadium with 109 points. Prairie Ridge (80) was second, Guilford (78) was third and Hononegah (64) was fourth.
Huntley senior Alex Johnson qualified in four events and will head to the state meet next Friday and Saturday in Charleston to defend her titles in the long and triple jumps. Her sophomore sister Dominique Johnson qualified in three events, also making it in the long and triple jumps.
Prairie Ridge’s Rylee Lydon, the defending state high jump champion, qualified in four individual events (high and long jump, 100 hurdles and 400).
But Amin’s hard fall and left foot injury put a damper on the meet. She had a slight lead on Lydon and Cary-Grove’s Lindsey Kownick, who finished first and second. After Amin’s trail leg hit the hurdle, she landed hard on her left leg and crumpled to the track.
Amin, a state qualifier last year, laid on the track for more than 10 minutes while she was attended to by trainers. An ambulance came to take her to the hospital.
“She was having the race of her life,” Red Raiders coach Jason Monson said. “She was on her way to breaking the school record. You’re talking about somebody who works so incredibly hard, so it’s gutting to have her season end that way. She’s somebody who will come back strong and fight. We call her a gamer, she’s always going to rise to that challenge.”
Lydon felt badly about Amin, with whom she is friends. The two compete in the offseason with TNT Track and Field Academy in Mount Prospect.
“I saw her go down, it looked like her lead leg almost caught it and then she tumbled with it,” Lydon said. “It was scary to see that. That really hurt to see, I just had to keep going. She’s a teammate of mine. I’m praying for her and hoping everything’s all right.”
Alex Johnson had a nervous moment early in the meet when she scratched on her first two triple jumps, but she landed a 12.24-meter effort (40 feet, 2 inches) on her third preliminary jump and was done for the meet in that event. She also won the long jump at 6.25 (20-6), a personal best.
“I felt very energized and very bouncy. The weather helps.”— Alex Johnson, Huntley senior
“[The triple jump] was so nerve-wracking. The worst feeling ever, very anxiety-inducing,” Johnson said of her scratches. “I just went back and just wanted to get my mark and get in (to the finals). Then it was one of my better jumps.
“I felt very energized and very bouncy. The weather helps. I felt very fast today. I felt very comfortable and very loose. It was a good day for me.”
Temperatures were about 80 degrees with little wind, which made for strong performances for most competitors.
Dominique Johnson was second in triple at 12.11 (39-8 3/4) and Dundee-Crown’s Paulina Tinajero also made it at 11.35 (37-3). Lydon was second in long jump, with Dominique Johnson and Tinajero also advancing in that event.
Huntley’s 4x100 relay of Amin, Vicky Evtimov, K’Leigh Saenz and Alex Johnson set a school record with its 47.68 to win. The Raiders’ 4x200 team of Saenz, Dominique Johnson, Emily Byers and Evtimov also won in a school-record time of 1:41.91.
Huntley’s Breanna and Brittney Burak (both in the 3,200) and Ally Panzloff and Sienna Robertson (both in discus) were its other qualifiers. Alex Johnson also made it in the 100 and Evtimov advanced in the 200.
Prairie Ridge’s Rachel Soukup, who was second in the Class 2A Cross Country State Meet, continued her standout senior year with wins in the 3,200 and 1,600, both by wide margins. The Wolves also will send their 4x100 relay (Molly Willis, Anna Borg, Katie Jewell and Kaitlyn Harmke)
The 3,200 was a fast race, with Breanna Burak in second, Crystal Lake South’s Bella Gonzalez in third, Brittney Burak in fourth and McHenry’s Danielle Jensen in fifth, all making it to state.
Other state qualifiers were McHenry’s Alyssa Moore (800), C-G’s Annika Nordin (shot put) and Kate Aniolowski (300 low hurdles), Hampshire’s Hailey Caraway (high jump) and 4x800 relay team (Alyssa Garcia, Hudson Szymonik, Hannah Jones and Ella Perrone), Crystal Lake Central’s Abbey Zaletel (pole vault) and Jacobs’ Natalia Maciorowski (1,600), Adeline Gorman (pole vault) and Sohini Lawrence (pole vault).
Tinajero knew she was headed to Charleston after her first triple jump attempt.
“It was a big relief for me. I was stressed all day, just to get that first one done, I was so happy,” she said. “I’m definitely very happy. I was on the border of making it [in long jump] and now that I made it, that’s a nice distance.”
Panzloff will be one of the top seeds in the discus, but was ecstatic that Robertson is going with her.
“I knew [Robertson] was going to qualify. I kept telling her, ‘You’re cooking up something big. I can see it. You just have to put everything together,’ " Panzloff said. “I was so excited for her. I was more excited that she qualified than me. It was that perfect throw she’s been chasing all season.”
Class 3A Huntley Sectional
Team scores: 1. Huntley 109, 2. Prairie Ridge 80, 3. Guilford 78, 4. Hononegah 64, 5. Auburn 53, 6. Cary-Grove 47, 7. McHenry 34, 8. Jacobs 31, 9. Hampshire 19, 10, CrystalLake South 16, 11. Crystal Lake Central 12, 12. Dundee-Crown 11, 13. Harlem 3, 14. Belvidere North 1.
4x800 relay: 1. Hononegah-* (Allyson Niedfeldt, Lauren Frake, Kylie Simpson, Indigo Sterud) 9:33.40, 2. Hampshire-* (Alyssa Garcia, Hudson Szymonik, Hannah Jones, Ella Perrone) 9:40.09, 3. CL South 9:44.42, 4. Prairie Ridge 9:45.88, 5. Huntley 10:05.79, 6. Jacobs 10:18.07.
4x100 relay: 1. Huntley-* (Sophie Amin, Vicky Evtimov, K’Leigh Saenz, Alex Johnson) 47.68, 2. Guilford-* (Aamanda Curry, Zariah Burnett, Lillian Jarrett, Jolena Sites) 48.60, 3. Prairie Ridge-* (Molly Willis, Anna Borg, Katie Jewell, Kaitlyn Harmke) 49.01, 4. Auburn-* (Ma’Kayla Winters, Nevaeh Tummire, Carrington Weatherly, Essence Horton-Graves) 49.03, 5. Cary-Grove 49.75, 6. McHenry 50.04.
3,200 meters: 1. Rachel Soukup-* (PR) 10:20.07, 2. Breanna Burak-* (Hunt) 10:50.19, 3. Bella Gonzalez-* (CLS) 10:56.69, 4. Brittney Burak-* (Hunt) 10:59.34, 5. Danielle Jensen-* (McH) 11:07.68, 6. Isabelle Molitor (Hon) 11:45.36.
100 high hurdles: 1. Rylee Lydon-* (Prairie Ridge) 14.95, 2. Lindsey Kownick-* (C-G) 15.27, 3. Anna Jones (Guil) 15.56, 4. Soloria Jackson (Aub) 15.98, 5. Taylor Casey (Hunt) 17.11, 6. Samantha Schemmel (McH) 17.40.
100 meters: 1. Horton-Graves-* (Aub) 12.09, 2. Sites-* (Guil) 12.22, 3. A. Johnson-* (Hunt) 12.26, 4. Paulina Tinajero (D-C) 12.69, 5. Kaitlyn Harmke (PR) 12.98, 6. Nayra Benford (Aub) 13.03.
800 meters: 1. Alyssa Moore-* (McH) 2:16.21, 2. Madison Harmsen-* (Guil) 2:18.71, 3. Michelle Gasmund-* (Guil) 2:18.88, 4. Simpson (Hon) 2:21.76,5. Jocelyn Onstot (C-G) 2:26.39, 6. Anni Ferrero (CLC) 2:29.13.
4x200 relay: 1. Huntley-* (Saenz, Dominique Johnson, Emily Byers, Evtimov) 1:41.91, 2. Auburn-* 1:44.66, 3. McHenry 1:46.50, 5. Prairie Ridge 1:47.16, 6. Cary-Grove 1:47.65.
400 meters: 1. Lydon-* (PR) 55.48, 2. Jarrett-* (Guil) 58.95, 3. Perrone (Hamp) 1:01.34, 4. Frake (Hon) 1:01.80, 5. Adeline Gorman (Jac) 1:01.83, 6. Maddie O’Reilly (PR) 1:03.99.
300 low hurdles: 1. Sterud-* (Hon) 46.30, 2. Kate Aniolowski-* (C-G) 46.76, 3. Olivia Parker (C-G) 47.74, 4. Jordan Dimke (Hon) 48.06, 5. Delaney Gale (PR) 48.65, 6. Hannah Ranstead (Har) 48.74.
1,600 meters: 1. Soukup-* (PR) 5:05.70, 2. Natalia Maciorowski-* (Jac) 5:15.05, 3. Allyson Niedfeldt (Hon) 5:15.29, 4. Gonzalez (CLS) 5:15.87, 5. Jensen (McH) 5:24.57, 6. Ferrero (CLC) 5:28.09.
200 meters: 1. Horton-Graves-* (Aub) 25.48, 2. Evtimov-* (Hunt) 25.51, 3. Huerta (McH) 26.03, 4. Hedges (Hon) 26.34, 5. Jewell (PR) 26.63, 6. Willis (PR) 26.66.
4x400 relay: 1. Guilford-* (Jarrett, Sites, Harmsen, Gasmund) 4:01.55, 2. Hononegah-* (Simpson, Dimke, Ashlyn Richter, Sterud) 4:04.77, 3. McHenry 4:08.34, 4. Huntley 4:10.03, 5. Hampshire 4:12.91, 6. Cary-Grove 4:17.66.
Shot put: 1. Natassja Bowman-* (Guil) 11.70 (38-4.75), 2. Annika Nordin-* (C-G) 10.99 (36-0.75), 3. Camryn Cook (Jac) 10.97 (36-0), 4. Briana Manning (Aub) 10.92 (35-10), 5. Beata Helland (PR) 10.16 (33-4), 6. Grace Hulstedt (BN) 10.14 (33-3.25).
Discus: 1. Panzloff-* (Hunt) 43.19 (141-8), 2. Sienna Robertson-* (Hunt) 37.72 (123-9), 3. Maggie Groos (C-G) 34.20 (112-2), 4. Nordin (C-G) 32.69 (107-3), 5. Kelcie Logan (Har) 30.42 (99-9), 6. Alexi Kagel (Hamp) 30.37.
High jump: 1. Lydon-* (PR) 1.72 (5-7.75), 2. Burnett-* (Guil) 1.62 (5-3.75, 3. Dimke-* (Hon) 1.57 (5-1.75), 4. Bianca Colon-* (Guil) 1.57 (5-1.75), 5. Hailey Caraway-* (Hamp) 1.57 (5-1.75), 6. Gianna Dehart (Hunt) 1.52 (4-11.75).
Long jump: 1. A. Johnson-* (Hunt) 6.25 (20-6.25), 2. Lydon-* (PR) 6.02 (19-9), 3. Winters-* (Aub) 5.79 (19-0), 4. D. Johnson-* (Hunt) 5.72 (18-9.25), 5. Tinajero-* (D-C) 5.42 (17-9.5), 6. Sophia Hedges-* (Hon) (5.37 (17-8).
Triple jump: 1. A. Johnson-* (Hunt) 12.24 (40-2), 2. D. Johnson-* (Hunt) 12.11 (39-8.75), 3. Winters-* (Aub) 11.57 (37-11.5), 4. Tinajero-* (D-C) 11.35 (37-3), 5. Jones (10.96 (35-11.5), 6. Marissa Klaas (D-C) 10.53 (34-6.75).
Pole vault: 1. Abbey Zaletel-* (CLC) 2.84 (9-3.75), 2 (tie). Sohini Lawrence-* (Jac), Gorman-* (Jac) 2.68 (8-9.5), 4. Emma Garofalo (Hunt) 2.53 (8-3.5), 5. Amelia Bronniman (Hon) 2.38 (7-9.75), 6. Danni Miller (C-G) 2.30 (7-6.5.
*-State qualifiers.